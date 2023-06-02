Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Avolio-Henderson

review star

No reviews yet

10624 S.Eastern Ave. Suite S

Henderson, NV 89052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

CREATE YOUR OWN

SALAD

SALAD

$17.95
PIZZA

PIZZA

$20.95
SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$15.95
ANTIPASTO

ANTIPASTO

$18.95

BURGER

$15.95

SOUPS & SIDES

BEANS & GREENS SOUP

$3.95+

CHICKEN & RICE SOUP

$3.95+

BAKED FRIES

$3.95

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$7.95

Spaghetti Sauce

$5.25+

Red Pepper Sauce

$5.25+

DESSERT

CREME BRÛLÉE CHEESECAKE

CREME BRÛLÉE CHEESECAKE

$7.25

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.25

FAMILY FAVORITES

SALADS

BACON SALAD

$20.95

ROMAINE MIX, GORGANZOLA, TOMATO, RED ONION & BACON STRIPS. BLUE CHEESE DRESSING.

CAPRESE SALAD

$21.95

ARUGULA, TOMATO, FRESH MOZZ, RED ONION, PESTO, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO with TRADITIONAL BALSAMIC DRESSING

CAESAR SALAD

$20.95

ROMAINE MIX, BLACKENED SHRIMP OR ITALIAN HERB CHICKEN, PARM CHEESE, TOMATO, CROUTONS with CAESAR DRESSING

GREEK SALAD

$17.95

ROMAINE MIX, CHICKEN, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, RED ONION with GREEK DRESSING

MAMMAS MEATBALL SALAD

$21.95

ROMAINE & SPINACH MIX, PARM CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, CHICKPEAS, TOMATO, WHITE ONION with MAMAS HOUSE DRESSING

POWER PROTEIN SALAD

$19.95

KALE, QUINOA, DRIED CRANBERRY, SLICED ALMONDS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, SHREDDED CARROTS & SPICY BROCCOLI. CITRUS DRESSING ALREADY MIXED IN.

STEAK SALAD

$21.95

SPINACH, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, BACON BITS, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, MUSHROOM with MAMAS HOUSE DRESSING

ITALIAN SALAD

$19.95

ROMAINE MIX, PROSCIUTTO, PARM CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, STUFFED OLIVES & WALNUTS

BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$20.95

ROMAINE MIX, BUFFALO SHRIMP, CELERY, CARROT, CUCUMBER, TOMATO with SPICY GREEN CHILI DRESSING

SANDWICHES

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$17.95

FOCACCIA BREAD, PARM CHEESE, PESTO, SPINACH, RED ONION with SIDE OF RAD SAUCE

TURKEY SANDWICH

$17.95

FOCACCIA BREAD, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, ARUGULA & ALMONDS

CHICKEN WRAP

$17.95

WHITE WRAP, HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN, ASIAGO CHEESE, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, LETTUCE, SUN DRIED TOMATOES, RED ONION & SPICY BROCCOLI

CUBAN SANDWICH

$17.95

FOCACCIA BREAD, PROSCIUTTO, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, MUSTARD & PICKLE

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$16.95

PLT SANDWICH

$16.95

CIABATTA BREAD, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO, SUNDRIED TOMATO AIOLI, ARUGULA & TOMATO

PIZZAS

DANNYS STEAK & CHEESE

$20.95

WHITE OLIVE OIL SAUCE, SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK & ARUGULA

VEGGIE PIZZA

$20.95

PESTO, GOAT CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, SPINACH, ASPARAGUS & TOMATO

SPICY MEAT LOVER PIZZA

$22.95

RED PEPPER SAUCE, MOZZ CHEESE, SAUSAGE, MEATBALL, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO & HOT CHERRY PEPPERS

HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA

$22.95

PESTO, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.95

WHITE SAUCE, BUFFALO CHICKEN, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE. TOPPED WITH CELERY & CARROT

CHEESE PIZZA

$18.95

RED SAUCE, FRESH MOZZ & SHREDDED MOZZ

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$19.95

RED SAUCE, PESTO, FRESH MOZZ & TOMATO

SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZA

$20.95

GARLIC OIL, PARM CHEESE, RICOTTA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & SPINACH

"JUICY" SIGNATURE BURGERS

PLAIN JANE

$14.50

CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER ON A BRIOCHE BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, PICKLES & MAYO

THE JUICY BURGER

$14.95

SIGNATURE BURGER WITH CHEDDAR, PICKLES, ROMAINE, FANCY SAUCE & RED ONION

BIG POPPA

$18.95

SIGNATURE BURGER WITH A STUFFED PEPPER, GRILLED TOMATO & PROVOLONE

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA

DINE IN SODA

$3.00

TOGO SODA 16oz

$1.75

COFFEE

BREWED COFFEE

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.59

SOLO ESPRESSO

$2.79

DOPPIO ESPRESSO

$3.79

LATTE

$4.59

CINN DOLCE LATTE

$5.59

PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$5.59

TEA

BREWED TEA

$2.89

TEA CARAFE

$5.50

BOTTLED/CANNED

PELLEGRINO

$2.25

PRICKLEE MANGO GINGER

$3.95

PRICKLEE PRICKLY PEAR

$3.95

PRICKLEE STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.95

WATER

$2.25

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$3.29

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.29

PINEAPPLE

$3.29

OILS

60ML

ARBEQUINA CALI - MED

$5.95

ARBEQUINA CHILI

$5.95

ARBEQUINA CHILI MED

$5.95

ATHINOLIA GREECE - ROBUST

$5.95

BASIL

$5.95

BIANCOLILLA ITALY- MILD

$5.95

BLOOD ORANGE

$5.95

BUTTER

$5.95

CAYENNE

$5.95

CERASUOLA ITALY - ROBUST

$5.95

CHIPOTLE

$5.95

CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION

$5.95

COBRANCASO PORTUGAL- MED

$5.95

CORATINA AUSTRALIA ROBUST

$5.95

DILL

$5.95

GARLIC

$5.95

GINGER & BLACK GARLIC

$5.95

GREEN CHILI

$5.95

HARISSA

$5.95

HERBS DE PROVENCE

$5.95

HOJIBLANCA AUSTRALIA

$5.95

INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)

$5.95

LEMON

$5.95

MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER

$5.95

MELGARAJO PICUAL

$5.95

MILANESE GREMOLATA

$5.95

MUSHROOM & SAGE

$5.95

PERSIAN LIME

$5.95

PICUAL AUSTRAILIA MILD

$5.95

PICUAL AUSTRALIA

$5.95

PICUAL CHILI

$5.95

ROSEMARY

$5.95

SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO

$5.95

TUSCAN HERB

$5.95

375ML

ARBEQUINA CALI - MED

$21.95

ARBEQUINA CHILI MED

$21.95

BASIL

$21.95

BLACK TRUFFLE

$34.95

BLOOD ORANGE

$21.95

BUTTER

$21.95

CAYENNE

$21.95

CHIPOTLE

$21.95

CILANTRO & ROASTED ONION

$21.95

CORATINA AUSTRALIA ROBUST

$21.95

CORIANA PORTUGAL MED/ROBUST

$21.95

DILL

$21.95

GARLIC

$21.95

GINGER & BLACK GARLIC

$21.95

GREEN CHILI

$21.95

HARISSA

$21.95

HERBS DE PROVENCE

$21.95

INTERDONATO LEMON (GREEK)

$21.95

LEMON

$21.95

MADAGASCAR BLACK PEPPER

$21.95

MILANESE GREMOLATA

$21.95

MUSHROOM & SAGE

$21.95

NOCELLARA ITALY MED

$21.95

OLIANA PORTUGAL MILD

$21.95

PERSIAN LIME

$21.95

PICUAL AUSTRALIA MILD

$21.95

ROASTED SESAME

$23.95

ROASTED WALNUT

$22.95

ROSEMARY

$21.95

SPICY CALABRIAN PESTO

$21.95

TUSCAN HERB

$21.92

WHITE TRUFFLE

$42.95

OTHER OILS

GROIX LOBSTER OIL

$22.95Out of stock

OLIVADO AVOCADO ORGANIC EV OIL

$18.95

OLIVADO LIQUID COCONUT ORGANIC OIL

$18.95

OLIVADO MACADAMIA NUT EVO

$18.95

YANDILLA SPICY MUSTARD SEED OIL

$17.95Out of stock

VINEGARS

60ML

12 YEAR

$5.95

18 YEAR TRADITIONAL

$5.95

BLACK CHERRY

$5.95

BLUEBERRY

$5.95

CASCADIAN RASPBERRY

$5.95

CHAMPAGNE WINE

$5.95

CINNAMON PEAR

$5.50

COCONUT

$5.95

CRANBERRY PEAR

$5.95

DARK CHOCOLATE

$5.95

ELDERBERRY

$5.95

ESPRESSO

$5.95

FIG

$5.95

GRAPEFRUIT

$5.95

HONEY GINGER

$5.95

JALAPENO

$5.95

MANGO

$5.95

NEAPOLITAN HERB

$5.95

OREGANO

$5.95

PEACH

$5.95

PINEAPPLE

$5.95

POMEGRANATE

$5.95

PREMIUM WHITE

$5.95

RASPBERRY

$5.95

RED APPLE

$5.95

RED WINE

$5.95

SICILIAN LEMON

$5.95

STRAWBERRY

$5.95

375ML

12 YEAR

$21.95

18 YEAR TRADITIONAL

$21.95

BLACK CHERRY

$21.95

BLUEBERRY

$21.95

CASCADIAN RASPBERRY

$21.95

CHAMPAGNE WINE

$21.95

CINNAMON PEAR

$21.95

COCONUT

$21.95

CRANBERRY PEAR

$21.95

DARK CHOCOLATE

$21.95

ELDERBERRY

$21.95

ESPRESSO

$21.95

FIG

$21.95

GRAPEFRUIT

$21.95

HONEY GINGER

$21.95

JALAPENO

$21.95

MANGO

$21.95

NEAPOLITAN HERB

$21.95

OREGANO

$21.95

PEACH

$21.95

PINEAPPLE

$21.95

POMEGRANATE

$21.95

PREMIUM WHITE

$21.95

RASPBERRY

$21.95

RED APPLE

$21.95

RED WINE

$21.95

SICILIAN LEMON

$21.95

STRAWBERRY

$21.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10624 S.Eastern Ave. Suite S, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

