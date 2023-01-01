A map showing the location of D Bar Central Park Central ParkView gallery

D Bar Central Park Central Park

review star

No reviews yet

7302 East 29th Avenue

Denver, CO 80238

Grab n Go

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Simple Salad

$7.00

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

$6.00

Ham & Brie

$8.00

Caprese Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Veggie Pack

$6.00

From the Kitchen

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Soup & Sandwich

$12.00

Pastry Case

Breakfast Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Sticky Bun

$4.50

Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Cruffin

$5.00

Kolache- Sausage & Cheese

$4.00

Fruit Danish

$4.50

Bomboloni- Nutella

$4.00

Bomboloni- Raspberry

$4.00

GF Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Pop Tart- Cherry

$4.00

Monkey Bread

$5.00

Cake

Slice Funfetti Cake

$9.00

Slice Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cookies & Bars

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.75

Strawberries & Cream Cookie

$3.50

Old School Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Sugar Cookie Bar

$3.75

Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

Cookies & Cream Cupcake

$4.00

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.00

Lemon Cupcake

$4.00

Mocha Cupcake

$4.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Salted Caramel Cupcake

$4.00

Strawberry Cupcake

$4.00

GF Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25

Brownies

Mixed Nut Brownie

$6.50

Grasshopper Brownie

$6.50

Cheesecakes

Bailey's Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Tarts

Key Lime Tarts

$7.00

Lemon Meringue Tarts

$7.00

Chocolate Caramel Tart

$7.00

Cake Pops

Funfetti Cake Pop

$3.75

Stuff in Jars

Butterscotch Pudding

$7.00

Passion Fruit Panna Cotta

$7.00

Tiramisu in a Jar

$8.00

Macs, Bon Bons & More

French Macaron

$2.75

6pc Mac Box

$15.00

Bon Bon

$2.75

5pc Bon Bon Box

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$7.50

Beverages

Coffee, Tea & More

Pour Over Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Mocha

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Cortado

$5.00

Bhakti Chai

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Lemonade Coldbrew

$5.50

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Everybody Water

$4.00

Phocus Seltzer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Vanilla Bean Lemonade

$5.00

Retail

Merchandise

Tumbler

$30.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

7302 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238

Directions

