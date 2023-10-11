Dinner Menu

Starters

Crispy Shrimp

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, pickled onions, cilantro, and chipotle mayo dressing

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Queso Chihuahua and caramelized onions. Add chorizo for $1

Salsa Board

$12.00

6 house salsa and house chips, tingling to caliente

Black Bean Dip

$10.00

Smoky poblano black bean dip topped with chorizo and cheese

Pomegranate Guacamole

$16.00

Avocados, bright pomegranates, and pumpkin seeds. A classic dish, done right

Aguachiles

$16.00

Shrimp cooked in liquid seasoning, pickled onions, serranos, habaneros, and micros

Jalapeños Rellenos

$12.00

3 cold deseeded jalapeños stuffed with carrots, onions, parsley, choice of tuna, chicken, and vegetarian

Mussels Mejillones

$15.00

Steamed mussels with a Mexican pacific brodo

Tacologia

Hibiscus Flower

$7.00

Mushroom Barbacoa

$7.00

Birria

$18.00

3 per order. Chicken, beef, or mushroom

Pollo Asado

$7.00

Ribeye taco

$7.00

Al Pastor

$7.00

Carnitas

$7.00

Green Chorizo

$7.00

Red Chorizo

$7.00

Camarones

$7.00

Avocado Taco

$11.00

2 per order. Romaine lettuce

Daily Catch

$7.00

Lunch Special 3 tacos

$15.00

Fuertes

Tampiqueña

$28.00

Grilled skirt steak, veggies, rice, and tortillas

Sea a La Diabla

$31.00

Shrimp, fish, dry chiles adobo, rice, and micros

Mole

$30.00

Springer Mountain chicken bathed in mole Verde and topped with black sesame. Served with rice and tortillas

Market Fish in Parchment

$33.00

Fish in papillote, veggies, chile de árbol, and oil

Ribeye Steak

$35.00

Adobo ash rubbed 8 oz ribeye and artisanal salts served with rice tortillas and vegetables

Lamb Chops

$33.00

Cordero on a rosemary thyme brodo

Pulpo a La Brasa

$28.00

Grilled octopus with olive oil, house blackened chiles, and artisanal salts, accompanied by rotating sautéed vegetables

Postres

Churros

$12.00

Crispy, fluffy, cinnamon sugar goodness, house-made cajeta

Flan

$11.00

Hints of vanilla, traditional creamy custard

De Nuestra Bodega

Kilo Tortillas To Go To

$18.00

Kilo Masa To Go To

$15.00

QT Salsa To Go To

$9.00

Michelada To Go To

$5.00

Weekly Chef Offering

We are proud to be sourcing our ingredients directly from Mexico and we want to share that experience with you. D Boca n Boca will have weekly offerings of ingredients directly sourced from Mexico

Kids Menu

Hard Shell Tacos

$9.00

Mini Quesadilla

$3.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Street Tacos

$4.00

Traditional Wings

$5.00

Kids Black Beans

$3.00

Kids Rice

$3.00

Kids Fries

$3.00

Rotating Fruit Cup

$3.00

Sides (Copy)

Rice

$6.00

Beans

$6.00

Veggies

$6.00

Tortillas

$7.00

Salsa

$3.00

Chips

$7.00

Bread

$5.00

BEV MENU

Cerveza

Bohemia

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Victoria

$6.00

Bottle Sol

$6.00

Caguama Sol

$12.00

Carta Blanca Caguama

$11.00

Dos X* Amber and Lager

$6.00

Scofflaw Basement

$7.00

Cervezas Para La Cocina

$15.00

Salud to the makers of all things yummy! Take care of a round of cold ones with the boys

Cocteles

D Boca's Margarita

$15.00

Siempre Blanco, blood orange, lime, and orange liquor

La Dragona

$16.00

Siempre Reposado, dragon fruit, blueberry liquor, butterfly pea, and lime

Loma Oaxaca

$16.00

Don Cosme Reposado, pineapple, cinnamon, syrup, and lime

Piscoqueta

$18.00

Siempre Añejo, lemongrass syrup, lemon, and egg white

Tamulfresca

$15.00

Siempre Blanco, lemongrass syrup, mint, and lime

Ilusión De Vida

$17.00

Ghost Blanco, raspberry liquor, ginger beer, and lime

Golden Bird

$16.00

Ojo de Tigre, Campari, lime, and egg white

Para Mi Gente

$16.00

Mijenta Blanco, Aztec chocolate bitters, orange peel, and agave simole

Zero Proof

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Mexican Sangria

$4.00

Tequila's for the Birds

$6.00

Light, tart, refreshing

All the Smoke

$6.00

Hot, smoky, balanced

Sophia Y Sol

$6.00

Fruit-tastic, patio pounder

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull Red Edition

$4.00