Restaurant info

D’bo’s Wings is known as the Godfather of Hot Wings because we originated the Memphis Styled Hot Wings 35+ years ago! We offer the Best Chicken Wings in Atlanta, Georgia, the Best Seafood (Boiled Crab Legs, Boiled Shrimp, and Boiled Lobster Tails), the Best Frozen Daiquiris, the Best Burgers as well as the Best Veggie Wings! There’s amazing food on the menu for everyone! Visit our store in Atlanta, Georgia today!

Website