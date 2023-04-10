Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Bos Riverdale

review star

No reviews yet

7050 Malco Crossing

Memphis, TN 38125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wings

5pc Party Wings

$6.50

10pc Party Wings

$13.00

20pc Party Wings

$26.00

30pc Party Wings

$39.00

40pc Party Wings

$52.00

50pc Party Wings

$65.00

100pc Party Wings

$130.00

5pc Whole Wings

$13.00

10pc Whole Wings

$26.00

15pc Whole Wings

$39.00

20pc Whole Wings

$52.00

25pc Whole Wings

$65.00

50pc Whole Wings

$130.00

D'Bo's Family Pack - 50 Party Wings

$74.36

50 pieces party wings, 4 rolls and 1 gallon of tea

D'Bo's Family Pack - 25 Whole Wings

$74.36

25 pieces whole wings and 2 sides of your choice, 4 rolls and 1 gallon of tea

D'Bo's Wing Party Pack - 30 Party Wings

$48.36

30 party wings, 4 rolls and 1 gallon of tea

D'Bo's Wing Party Pack - 15 Whole Wings

$48.36

15 whole wings with 2 sides, 4 rolls and 1 gallon of tea

Value Meals

$11.23

All value meals served with 1 side, 1 dip and a fountain drink. Choice of 5 party wings, 2 whole wings, or 2 tenders

4pc Tenders & Side

$10.39

8pc Tender & Side

$20.79

6pc Boneless Wings & Side

$10.39

12pc Boneless Wings & Side

$19.76

Seafood

Fish Basket

$13.51

3 piece fish, 1 side

Whole Catfish

$16.38

2 whole catfish, 2 sides

Fish & Wing Platter

$26.26

2 piece fish or 1 whole catfish 5 piece whole wings or 10 party wings and 1 side

Burgers

The Checkered Cow

$8.83

A juicy beef or turkey patty, any toppings, on a toasted gourmet bun

Oink-n-Moo Burger

$9.86

Our checkered cow burger with bacon and cheese

Farm Yard Burger

$11.43

Our checkered cow burger with a fried egg, bacon and cheese

Bacon Love Burger

$10.90

Our checkered cow burger with excessive strips of bacon

Stroke Zone Burger

$11.18

Our checkered cow burger with two juicy beef or turkey patties

Heart Attack Burger

$13.51

Our checkered cow burger with three juicy beef or turkey patties

Jive Turkey Burger

$8.83

A juicy turkey patty with your choice of any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun

Sandwiches

Slaw Dog

$5.19

1 deep fried smoked sausage on a toasted bun with slaw

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.27

Beef or chicken

Sides

Make it a Combo

$4.16

Any side and 20 oz drink

Regular Fries

$2.59

Large Fries

$5.19

4 Oz Cup Slaw

$1.30

8 Oz Tub Slaw

$2.59

Extra Carrots

$2.59

Large - Carrots

$5.18

Extra Celery

$2.59

Large - Celery

$5.18

Extra Carrots & Celery

$2.59

Large - Carrots & Celery

$5.18

Corn on the Cob

$2.59

Large - Corn on the Cob

$5.18

Steamed Veggies

$2.59

Large - Steamed Veggies

$5.18

Fried Okra

$2.59

Large - Fried Okra

$5.18

Bread Rolls (2)

$0.57

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.07

Tea

$3.11

Gallon

Domestic Beer

$4.94

Wine Coolers

$4.94

Imported Beer

$5.98

VIP

$5.19

Gallon

Punch

$5.19

Gallon

Lemonade

$5.19

Gallon

Desserts

Caramel Cake

$3.64

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.64

Brownie

$3.38

Pecan Pie

$2.34

D'bo's Signature Sauces & Seasonings

Seasoning

$6.23

4.88 oz

Signature Sauce

$8.31

16 oz. hot or mild just add margarine

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.

Website

Location

7050 Malco Crossing, Memphis, TN 38125

Directions

