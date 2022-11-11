D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood 28595 Northwestern Hwy.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.
Location
28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, MI 48034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Southfield
National Coney Island - Southfield
4.5 • 3,395
29795 Southfield Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Southfield
4.6 • 2,619
26579 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant