D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood 28595 Northwestern Hwy.

No reviews yet

28595 Northwestern Hwy.

Southfield, MI 48034

Party Wings 10 Pcs
Catfish Basket
Tenders & Side 4 Pc

Daiquiris

Daiquiri

Daiquiri

$14.00

You must be 21 and over to carryout the Daiquiris. You must produce a valid ID. Your choice of a delicious 16oz daiquiri!

Wings

Party Wings 5 Pcs

Party Wings 5 Pcs

$8.00

Includes your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch Dressing.

Party Wings 10 Pcs

Party Wings 10 Pcs

$14.00

You can select up to 2 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Party Wings 20 Pcs

Party Wings 20 Pcs

$27.00

You can select up to 2 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Party Wings 30 Pcs

Party Wings 30 Pcs

$40.00

You can select up to 2 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

$14.00

Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Whole Wings 10 Pcs

Whole Wings 10 Pcs

$27.00

You can select up to 2 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Whole Wings 15 Pcs

Whole Wings 15 Pcs

$40.00

You can select up to 3 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Whole Wings 20 Pcs

Whole Wings 20 Pcs

$53.00

You can select up to 2 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

D'Bo's Family Pack

D'Bo's Family Pack

$75.00

(50) Party Wings OR (25) Whole Wings and (2) Sides of your choice (4) Rolls and (1) gallon of Tea. Upgrade to Punch or Lemonade. Serves 5-6 people. You can select up to 3 different flavors and comes with either blue cheese or ranch dressing.

D'Bos Wing Party Pack

D'Bos Wing Party Pack

$49.00

(30) Party Wings OR (15) Whole Wings served with (2) Sides, (4) Rolls and (1) Gallon of Tea or upgrade to Punch or Lemonade. Serves 2-3 people. Your choice of up to 3 flavors. Select either blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Party Wing Value Meal

$12.00

(5) Party Wings served with (1) Side (1) Dip and a fountain drink. Choice of blue cheese or ranch dip.

Whole Wing Value Meal

Whole Wing Value Meal

$12.00

(2) Whole Wings served with (1) Side (1) Dip and a fountain drink.

Tender Value Meal

Tender Value Meal

$12.00

(2) Tenders served with (1) Side (1) Dip and a fountain drink.

Tenders & Side 4 Pc

Tenders & Side 4 Pc

$11.00

4 Piece tenders and a side, your choice of flavor and dip.

Tenders & Side 8 Pc

Tenders & Side 8 Pc

$21.00

8 Piece tenders with your choice of flavor and dip.

Boneless Wings 6 Pc and Side

Boneless Wings 6 Pc and Side

$10.00

6 Piece Boneless Wings and a choice of flavor and dip.

Boneless Wings 12 Pc and Side

Boneless Wings 12 Pc and Side

$19.00

12 Piece Boneless Wings and your choice of a side and dip.

Seafood

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$14.00

(3) Catfish Fillet Strips (1) Side

Crab Platter

Crab Platter

$22.00Out of stock

(1)Crab Cluster (1) Corn (2)Potatoes (1) Sausage

Fish & Wing Platter

Fish & Wing Platter

$23.00

1 Whole Fillet Catfish Fish and (5) Whole Wings and (1) Side

Lobster and Shrimp Platter

Lobster and Shrimp Platter

$37.00

(1) Lobster (10) Shrimps (1) Corn (2) Potatoes (1) Sausage; ALL SHRIMP ARE NEW ORLEANS STYLE (GARLIC & BUTTER)

Lobster Platter

Lobster Platter

$26.00

(1)Lobster 5-6oz (1)Corn (4)Potatoes (1)Sausage

Shrimp & Catfish Basket

Shrimp & Catfish Basket

$30.00

(10) Shrimp (3) Catfish Fillet Strips (1) Side

Shrimp & Wing Platter

$30.00

(10) EZ Peel Shrimps, (5) Whole Wings and (1) Side

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$24.00

(10)Shrimp (1)Corn (2)Potatoes (1) Sausage ALL SHRIMP ARE NEW ORLEANS STYLE (GARLIC & BUTTER)

Whole Catfish Fillet

Whole Catfish Fillet

$17.00

(2) Whole Catfish Fillets (2) Sides

Burgers

The Checkered Cow

The Checkered Cow

$10.00

A juicy burger, any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun, your choice of beef, turkey, or Impossible burger

Oink~N~Moo Burger

Oink~N~Moo Burger

$11.00

Our checkered cow burger with bacon and cheese. Your choice of beef, turkey, or impossible burger on a gourmet bun.

Bacon Love Burger

Bacon Love Burger

$11.00

Our checkered cow burger with extra bacon. Your choice of beef, turkey, or impossible burger on a gourmet bun.

Farm Yard Burger

Farm Yard Burger

$13.00

Our checkered cow burger with fried egg, bacon and cheese. Your choice of beef, turkey, or impossible burger

Charger Burger

$14.00

Our checkered cow burger with 2 juicy patties. Your choice of beef, turkey, or impossible burger

Blue Jay Burger

$15.00

Our checkered cow burger with 3 juicy patties. Your choice of beef, turkey, or impossible burger

Jive Turkey Burger

$11.00

A juicy turkey burger with your choice of toppings on a gourmet bun.

Mem-Possible

$13.00

Sandwiches

Slaw Dog

$7.00

Deep fried smoke sausage with slaw on a toasted bun.

Philly Cheesesteak (Beef)

$9.00

Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken)

$9.00

Sides

Dinner roll

$1.00

Small Corn on the Cob (Qty 1)

$3.00

Large Corn on the Cob (Qty 2)

$5.00

Small Extra Carrots (4oz)

$3.00

Large Extra Carrots (8oz)

$5.00

Small Extra Celery or Mix (4oz)

$3.00

Large Extra Celery or Mix (8oz)

$5.00

Small Fried Okra (4 oz)

$3.00

Large Fried Okra (8 oz)

$5.00

Small Fries

$3.00

Crinkle Fries with your choice of seasoning.

Large Fries

$5.00

Crinkle Fries with your choice of seasoning.

Small Potatoes

$4.00

Large Potatoes (8)

$6.00

Small Slaw (4 oz)

$3.00

Large Slaw (8 oz)

$5.00

Small Steamed Veggies (4 oz)

$3.00

Large Steamed Veggies (8 oz)

$5.00

Extra Sauce on the side

$2.00+

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mello Yellow

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

Gallon Iced Tea

$6.00

Gallon Punch

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

VIP Fruit Punch (Tropical)

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding Cake

$15.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$15.00

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$15.00

Seafood Add-On & Sides

Lobster Tail (5-6oz)

$17.00

(6) Shrimp

$10.00

(10) Shrimp

$16.00

Andouille sausage

$3.00

(4) potatoes

$3.00

Extra butter

$1.00

Extra Catfish Strip

$4.00

An additional strip of our delicious catfish

Extra Catfish Whole

$6.00

Additional Sauces and Seasoning

Signature Sauces 4 OZ

$2.00

Signature Sauces 8 OZ

$4.00

Dressings (Ranch or Blue Cheese) 2 OZ

$1.00

Dressings (Ranch or Blue Cheese) 4 OZ

$2.00

Dressings (Ranch or Blue Cheese) 8 OZ

$4.00

Extra Dry Seasonings (Shaken on Item per 20 pcs)

$1.00

D'bo's Wings & More All Purpose Seasoning

$5.99

Daiquiris To-Go

You must be 21 and over to carryout the Daiquiris. You must produce a valid ID.
Daiquiri

Daiquiri

$14.00

You must be 21 and over to carryout the Daiquiris. You must produce a valid ID. Your choice of a delicious 16oz daiquiri!

Wings

Party Wings 50 Pcs

Party Wings 50 Pcs

$42.50

You can select up to 5 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Whole Wings 50 Pcs

Whole Wings 50 Pcs

$85.00

You can select up to 4 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Sandwhich Bar

Half Pan (10) Checker Cow

Half Pan (10) Checker Cow

$100.00

A juicy burger, any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun, your choice of beef, turkey, or Impossible burger

Half Pan (10) Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$100.00

Half Pan (10) Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$100.00

Half Pan (10) Slaw Dog

$50.00

Deep fried smoke sausage with slaw on a toasted bun.

Seafood

Shrimp (per pound)

$20.00

Lobster Tail (5-6oz)

$17.00

Catfish Strip Half Pan (25)

$65.00

An additional strip of our delicious catfish

Salads

Cobb Salad (Half Pan)

$60.00

Caeser Salad (Half Pan)

$45.00

House Salad (Half Pan)

$45.00

Mediterranean Salad

$55.00

Sides

Half Pan Fries

$40.00

Crinkle Fries with your choice of seasoning.

Half Pan Slaw

$40.00

Half Pan Corn on the Cob

$40.00

Half Pan Steamed Veggies

$40.00

Half Pan Potatoes

$40.00

Half Pan Fried Okra

$40.00

Half Pan Dinner rolls

$40.00

Half Pan Carrot & Celery Mix

$25.00

Drinks

Fruit Punch Gallon

$5.00

Lemonade Gallon

$5.00
Half Pan 9oz Daiquiri

Half Pan 9oz Daiquiri

$14.00

You must be 21 and over to carryout the Daiquiris. You must produce a valid ID. Your choice of a delicious 16oz daiquiri!

Gallon Daiquiri

$90.00

Just Lunch, Please!

Catfish Lunch Special

Catfish Lunch Special

$12.00

(3) Catfish Fillet Strips (1) Side

Philly Cheesesteak (Beef) Lunch Special

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken) Lunch Special

$12.00
The Checkered Cow Lunch Special

The Checkered Cow Lunch Special

$12.00

A juicy burger, any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun, your choice of beef, turkey, or Impossible burger

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

$12.00

Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Party Wings 10 Pcs

Party Wings 10 Pcs

$12.00

You can select up to 2 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Boneless Wings 6 Pc

Boneless Wings 6 Pc

$12.00

6 Piece Boneless Wings and a choice of flavor and dip.

I'll Have a Daiquiri Too, Please!

Catfish Lunch Special

Catfish Lunch Special

$12.00

(3) Catfish Fillet Strips (1) Side

Philly Cheesesteak (Beef) Lunch Special

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken) Lunch Special

$12.00
The Checkered Cow Lunch Special

The Checkered Cow Lunch Special

$12.00

A juicy burger, any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun, your choice of beef, turkey, or Impossible burger

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

Whole Wings 5 Pcs

$12.00

Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Party Wings 10 Pcs

Party Wings 10 Pcs

$12.00

You can select up to 2 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.

Boneless Wings 6 Pc

Boneless Wings 6 Pc

$12.00

6 Piece Boneless Wings and a choice of flavor and dip.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.

28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, MI 48034

