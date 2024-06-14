D'Cache Latin Cafe 3244 3246 Oak Park Avenue
3246 Oak Park Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
Full Menu
Sides & Extras
- Empanadas
Choice of beef, chicken with secret sauce. New limited availability shrimp and also veggie$3.64
- Papa Rellena
2 stuffed potatoes with ground beef$9.36
- Chicken Tenders
4 breaded chicken breast tenders$7.02
- Pizza Puff with Fries
The original meat stuffed puff$7.28
- Veggie Pizza Puff with Fries
Spinach and cheese Stuffed Puff$7.28
- Maduros$4.00
- 4-Croquetas
Croquetas 4-hand-rolled ham croquetas with mustard aioli$7.50
- Tostones$4.00
- Loaded Steak Fries
Seasoned fries loaded with Cheddar cheese, skirt steak, hot peppers, tomatoes, sour cream and garnished with cilantro$13.00
- Yuquitas (Stuffed Cassava) Rellenas
2-Yuca (stuffed cassava) rellenas$9.00
- French Fries
Yummy seasoned fries$3.75
- Loaded Nachos
Homemade chips loaded with Cheddar cheese, skirt steak, hot peppers, tomatoes, sour cream and garnished with cilantro$12.25
- Flaming Hot Loaded Fries$13.00
- Loaded tostones$15.00
- Loaded Fries with Bbq Pork$12.25
- Cheese Fries$6.25
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, cucumber choice of dressing Caesar, ranch, french, balsamic, vinaigrette$9.36
- Skirt Steak Salad
Our amazing skirt steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, cucumbers, carrots, avocado, sour cream and homemade tortilla chips choice of dressing Caesar, ranch, french, balsamic, vinaigrette$10.40
- House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers choice of dressing Caesar, ranch, french, balsamic, vinaigrette$5.20
Sandwich, Burgers & More
- El Cubano
Polish ham, smoked ham, roast pork, gouda cheese, Swiss cheese, pickle and mustard$12.50
- Lechon Sandwich
Roast pork, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato$12.50
- Bistec Sandwich
Steak, romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and shoestring potatoes$12.50
- Cubarito
2-Cubaritos of your choice, steak, chicken, lechon, vegetarian, ropa vieja$12.50
- Steak Quesadilla
Grilled skirt steak, chihuahua cheese, red n green jalapeño, on a 12' flour tortilla covered in cheese$12.50
- Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, red n green jalapeño, on a 12' flour tortilla covered in cheese$12.50
- Philly Quesadilla
Grilled chicken or grilled steak, mushrooms, chihuahua cheese, red n green jalapeño, on a 12' flour tortilla covered in cheese$16.00
- Ropa Vieja Quesadilla
Ropa vieja, chihuahua cheese, red n green jalapeño, on a 12' flour tortilla covered in cheese$15.75
- Tacos
Skirt steak or chicken with our special seasoning, cilantro and diced onions add cheese .50 vegan/veggie bean tacos 3.25$4.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries
100% 8 oz. beef, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo$12.50
- Mushroom Melt with Fries
100% 8 oz. beef, mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese$12.50
- 1 Lb. Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries
100% beef, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo$16.75
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries
Grilled chicken, cheese, jalapeño pepper, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, with kimchi mayo$12.50
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries
Chicken, jalapeño pepper, lettuce, tomato, onions, coleslaw with mayo$12.50
- Philly Cheese Steak Cuban Style
Sirloin steak or chicken, multi colored pepper, mushroom, onions and cheese$16.00
- Ropa Vieja Sandwich
Shredded steak, lettuce, tomato$16.00
- Croqueta Deluxe
Ham truffle, ham, gouda cheese, Swiss cheese$14.50
- Chicken Panini Sandwich
Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled onion$12.50
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon,. Lettuce, Tomato on a bread$9.50
Entrées
- Bistec Dinner
Marinated and sautéed steak with raw onions, served with white rice and beans and maduros$16.25
- Pollo Encebollado
A house favorite sautéed chicken, house seasonings and grilled onions. Served with white rice and beans and maduros$14.50
- Lechon Dinner
Slow-roasted shredded pork, citrus mojo, house seasonings, and grilled onions. Served with rice and tostones$16.50
- Ropa Vieja Dinner
Slow-roasted shredded beef, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and creole salsa. Served with rice and 3 maduros$18.75
- Vegan Stir-Fry
White rice, beans, chef's choice veggies with a special homemade sauce and maduros$13.50
- Veggie Bean Taco Meal
White rice, chef's choice veggie bean taco with maduros$14.50
- Chuleta dinner$16.25
Dessert
Build Your Meal
- Regular Congris
Blacken bean rice$6.24
- Large Congris
Blacken bean rice$8.32
- Regular Yuca (Casava)
Casava with a house made marinade$4.16
- Large Yuca (Casava)
Casava with a house made marinade$5.20
- Ropa Vieja Side
Shredded steak$8.32
- Lechon Side
Roasted pork seasoned to perfection$7.28
- White Rice and Black Beans$7.28
- Regular Only White Rice$5.20
- Large Only White Rice$8.32
- Regular Only Black Beans$5.20
- Large Only Black Beans$8.32
- Regular Arroz Con Gandules
Puerto Rican rice$6.24
- Large Arroz Con Gandules
Puerto Rican rice$8.32
- Sautéed Steak Side$7.28
- Sautéed Chicken Side$7.28
Breakfast
- Crepes
Savory crepes with cream cheese and guava$12.00
- Churro French Toast
4 thick sweet bread toast sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar drizzled with caramel$12.50
- Breakfast Sandwich
Egg omelette, ham and cheese. Lettuce, tomato optional (added upon request)$12.50
- Two Eggs Any Style with Diced Potatoes and Bacon$12.50
- Pancake Stack
4 buttermilk pancakes$10.50
- Toast Bread and Guava Butter$8.35
- Pan Con Timba
Bread with guava and cheese$9.25
- Tortilla Spañola
Egg omelette, with potatoes & Spanish sausage served with toast bread$15.75
- Huevos Ala Mexicana
Scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and ham served with beans and tortillas$15.75
- Chilaquiles with Two Eggs Any Style$11.00
- Tortilla de Papa con Huevo Sandwich$13.00
- Breakfast Skillet$12.50
- Avocado Toast$7.00
- Avocado Toast With Egg$11.00
- Avocado Toast With Egg and Bacon$14.00
- Mini Pancakes$8.50
Beverages
- Bottled Water$1.55
- Sparkling Water$2.06
- Agua Fresca
Cucumber lemonade /choice of the day$3.09
- Soft Drinks$1.55
- Cola Champagne/Jupiña$2.06
- Malta$2.06
- Med Americano
2 shots of espresso mixed with water$3.86
- Cafe Con Leche
Double shot with sugar and steamed milk$3.86
- Cafe Cubano/Espresso
Single shot with sugar$3.35
- Colada/Espresso
Triple shot with sugar$4.64
- Cortadito 4 Oz
Triple shot with sugar$3.61
- Hot Chocolate$3.35
- Latte
Espresso shot, steamed milk and choice of flavor. Ask about seasonal flavor$3.86
- Shakes/Batidos
Ask server for other flavors$4.75
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
D’Cache Latin Cafe is a local women-owned business offering sandwiches and aguas frescas in a relaxed environment.
3246 Oak Park Avenue, Berwyn, IL 60402