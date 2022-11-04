  • Home
  Atlanta
  D Cafe and Catering - 1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd
D Cafe and Catering 1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd

D Cafe and Catering 1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd

No reviews yet

1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA 30310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Mrs. D's Chicken & Waffles
Cinnamon Rolls
Westview Breakfast Platter

BREAKFAST ALL-DAY

Westview Breakfast Platter

$13.50

Mrs. D's Chicken & Waffles

$15.50

Midtown French Toast

$13.50

Waffle Breakfast

$14.50

Piedmont Pancakes

$14.50

Herndon Veggie Omelet

$13.50

Fourth Ward Omelet

$14.50

Vegan Waffle Breakfast

$16.50

GRITS WITH.....

Sweet Auburn Salmon Cakes

$15.50

Cascade Shrimp & Grits

$16.50

Jonesboro North Catfish & Grits

$16.50

Vegan Grit Breakfast

$16.50

Grady fish n grits

$11.50

"NEW MEXICAN"

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Shrimp Quesadillas

$12.50

Southwestern Brisket Burrito

$13.50

Loaded Nachos

$12.50

Fish Tacos

$12.50

SOUTHERN STYLE SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & WRAPS

Bankhead Beef Or Turkey Burger

$12.50

Bankhead Vegan Burger

$14.50

Jonesboro North Catfish Sandwich

$15.50

Grady Fish Sandwich

$12.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Buckhead Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Fair St. Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Raw Vegan Wrap

$13.50

Kale Quinoa Salad

$14.50

Asian Salad

$10.50

Chef Salad

$13.50

House Salad

$9.50

Soup Of The Day

$8.50

6 in sub

Turkey sub

$8.50

Ham sub

$8.50

Roast beef sub

$9.50

Brisket sub

$12.50

Sub special

$7.50

Salmon burger

Salmon burger

$15.50

BLUE PLATE SPECIALS

Perry Homes Platter

$14.50

Jonesboro North Catfish Platter

$17.50

Jonesboro South Tilapia Platter

$14.50

Buckhead Brisket Platter

$17.50

Grady Fish Platter

$13.50

Eagan Wings

$12.50

Fingers n fries

Fingers. N fries

$13.50

Fried apple pie

Peach Cobbler

$6.50

Punchbowl Cake

$6.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.50

SIDE DISH

Seasoned White Or Saffron Rice

$4.50

Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Collard N Kale Greens

$5.50

Rice N Beans

$5.50

Fries

$4.50

Home Fries

$4.50

Hash Browns

$4.50

Café Vegetable Blend

$5.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.00+

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.50

Grits

Grits

$4.50

Upcharge

$1.00

Upcharge

$2.00

Upcharge

$3.00

Waffle

$5.50

DRINKS

12oz Can Soda

$2.50

Juices

$4.50

16oz Beverages

$3.50

Coffee

Large coffee

$4.50

Small coffee

$3.50

Specialty coffee

$6.50

Water

Water

$2.00

Cheese (Copy)

Cheese

$1.00

Ala carte (Copy)

One pancake

$4.50

One egg

$2.00

One piece whiting

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

One piece tilapia

$6.00

One piece catfish

$7.00

Two eggs

$4.00

3 pancakes

$11.00

One piece dark

$4.50

One piece white

$5.50

One salmon patty

$3.50

One salmon steak

$6.00

Bacon 3

$4.50

Sausage 2

$3.50

Chix sausage

$4.50

Vegan waffle

$6.50

Turkey bacon

$4.50

One slice French toast

$3.50

Grant park sandwich

$8.50

Vegan waffle

$5.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Collards n kale

$4.50

Café Vegetable Blend

$5.50

Egg whites

$6.00

Fries

$4.50

Kids meal 3 fingers n fries

$9.00

Kids meal Grill cheese n fries

$9.00

Hash Browns

$4.50

Kids meal quesadilla n tots

$9.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Rice n beans

$4.50

Mac n cheese

$4.50

Collards n kale

$4.50

Cafe blend

$4.50

Onion rings

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Home fries

$4.50

Tater tots

$4.50

Hash browns

$4.50

Grits

$4.50

Vegan vaffle

$7.50

Cheese grits

$5.50

Shrimp 8pc

8pc shrimp

$6.50

Ala carte (Copy)

One pancake

$4.50

Ala carte

Vegan waffle

$5.50

Kids meal 3 fingers n fries

$9.00

Fruit small

$5.00

Fruit large

$7.00

Kids meal Grill cheese n fries

$9.00

Kids meal quesadilla n tots

$9.00

Wings

1 sec wing

$1.00

2 sec wings

$2.00

Catering

Cater

$1,000.00

Cater

$500.00

Cater

$200.00

Cater

$100.00

Cater

$50.00

Cater

$20.00

Cater

$10.00

Cater

$5.00

Cater

$1.00

Cater

$0.25

Cater

$0.10

Cater

$0.05

Cater

$0.01

4thbrunch

4th brunch

$33.50

Alcohol

12 oz import bottle

$6.00

12 oz domestic bottle

$5.00

16 oz Import tap

$7.50

16 oz Domestic tap

$6.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Pitcher mimosa

$22.50

Top shelf shot

$10.50

Regular shot

$8.50

Margarita

$11.50

Mixed drink

$12.50

Chaser splash

$2.00

Specialty mixed drink

$18.00

Wine

$8.00

Spirits

Upcharge

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Blue Cafe

$12.00

Midtown Mojito

$12.00

Buckhead Fashion

$12.00

Cafe Mule

$12.00

Jonesboro Joint

$12.00

85 South Margarita

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Absolute

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Patron

$13.00

Repasado

$15.00

Anejo

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown

$12.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Seagram's Gin

$10.00

Hendrix

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Wine-9 oz

$11.00

Specials

Steak,hash and eggs

$16.50

Vegan burger and cafe blend

$14.50

Mrs Dee's Chix n waffle

$13.50

Catering

Catering

$25.00

Sunday Brunch

Mrs D's Chix n Waffle

$15.50

Cascade shrimp n grits

$16.50

Jonesboro north catfish n grits

$16.50

Midtown French toast

$16.50

West view breakfast platter

$13.50

Jonesboro north catfish platter

$17.50

Buckhead brisket platter

$17.50

Seasoned white

$4.50

Mac n cheese

$6.50

Collards n kale

$5.50

Rice n beans

$5.50

Fries

$4.50

Home fries

$4.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Saffron rice

$4.50

Peach cobbler

$6.50

Cinnamon roll

$6.50

Classic mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa pitcher

$22.00

Spiked mimosa

$10.00

Spiked mimosa pitcher

$25.00

Peach bellini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Sweet tea

$3.50

Unsweet tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Peach punch

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.50

Specialty coffee

$6.50

Happy hour

Green tea shot

$5.00

Margarita

$8.00

Lemon drop

$7.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Vodka soda

$5.00

Gin tonic

$5.00

Amaretto sour

$6.00

Specialty drinks

$10.00

3 tacos

$10.00

6 wings

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

2 sliders w/ fries n slaw

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

