D'Elia's Grinders - Riverside 2093 University Avenue
No reviews yet
2093 University Avenue
Riverside, CA 92507
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Whole D'Classic COLD
WHOLE Ham
4 oz. Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Turkey
4 oz. Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Turkey Pastrami
4 oz. Turkey Pastrami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Roast Beef
4 oz. Roast Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Capacolla
4 oz. Cappacolla, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Cotto Salami
4 oz. Cotto Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Genoa Salami
4 oz. Genoa Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Pepperoni
4 oz. Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Tuna Salad
4 oz. Tuna Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Ham Salad
4 oz. Ham Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Cheese
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE 2-Meat Combo
Choice of 2 meats (4 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE 3-Meat Combo
Choice of 3 meats (6 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
D'WHOLE Pounder
Choose up to 8 meats (16 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Half D'Classic COLD
HALF Ham
2 oz. Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Turkey
2 oz. Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Turkey Pastrami
2 oz. Turkey Pastrami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Roast Beef
2 oz. Roast Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Capacolla
2 oz. Cappacolla, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Cotto Salami
2 oz. Cotto Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Genoa Salami
2 oz. Genoa Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Pepperoni
2 oz. Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Tuna Salad
2 oz. Tuna Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Ham Salad
2 oz. Ham Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Cheese
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF 2-Meat Combo
Choice of 2 meats (4 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF 3-Meat Combo
Choice of 3 meats (6 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
D'HALF Pounder
Choose up to 4 meats (8 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Whole D'Classic HOT
WHOLE Meatball
8 oz. Meatballs, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Beef Dip Au Jus
8 oz. Roast Beef, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE BBQ Beef
8 oz. BBQ Beef, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Hot Pastrami
8 oz. Pastrami, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Cheeseburger Grinder
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Half D'Classic HOT
HALF Meatball
4 oz. Meatballs, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Beef Dip Au Jus
4 oz. Roast Beef, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF BBQ Beef
4 oz. BBQ Beef, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Hot Pastrami
4 oz. Pastrami, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Cheeseburger Grinder
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Whole D'Favorites
WHOLE D'Loaded Vegetarian
Cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, olives, apfalfa sprouts, cucumber, green bell peppers, red onion, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request
WHOLE D'Sicilian
Capacolla, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni (8oz. meat total) extra provolone, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE D'Turkey Club
Extra Turkey (6 oz, of meat), provolone, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE D'All American Club
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef (6 oz. of meat), pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE D'BLAT
Loaded wirth bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE D'Cuban
Piled high with grilled Ham (8oz.), melted Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, sliced pickles, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE D'Chicken BLT
Sliced, grilled chicken (8 oz.), bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE Philly D'Fuego
Sliced, grilled steak (10 oz.), provolone, spicy chipotle mayo, grilled green chili peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
WHOLE D'Loaded Cheese Steak
Slice, grilled steak (15 oz.), provolone cheese, sliced grilled red onion, sliced grilled green bell peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Half D'Favorites
HALF D'Loaded Vegetarian
Provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, olives, apfalfa sprouts, cucumber, green bell peppers, red onion, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request
HALF D'Sicilian
Capacolla, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni (8oz. meat total) extra provolone, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF D'Turkey Club
Extra Turkey (4 oz, of meat), provolone, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF D'All American Club
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef (6 oz. of meat), pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF D'BLAT
Loaded wirth bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF D'Cuban
Piled high with grilled Ham (4oz.), melted Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, sliced pickles, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF D'Chicken BLT
Sliced, grilled chicken (4 oz.), bacon lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF Philly D'Fuego
Sliced, grilled steak (5 oz.), provolone, spicy chipotle mayo, grilled green chili peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
HALF D'Loaded Cheese Steak
Sliced, grilled steak (10 oz.), provolone cheese, sliced grilled red onion, sliced grilled green bell peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Burgers/Grill
Grilled Cheese
Sliced, white bread, American cheese, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Hamburger
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Double Hamburger
2x1/4 lbs. all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Cheeseburger
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Double Cheeseburger
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Bacon Avocado Burger
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Double Bacon Avocado Burger
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Double Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
BOTTLED/CANNED BEVERAGES
Small Fountain Drink 12 oz.
Medium Fountain Drink 20 oz.
Large Fountain Drink 32 oz.
XL Fountain Drink 44 oz.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Baking fresh bread daily for 3 generations. 100% Family owned and operated since 1955. Come visit us and see why people love, love, love our high quality grinder sandwiches, salads, burgers and sides. For more than 60 years, D'Elia's Grinders has d'efined the original SoCal grinder sandwich. Customers say that our original, light, crusty, Italian-style grinder roll - which we bake from scratch daily - is what sets us apart! We have recently added our house-made Agave Wheat bread for those who prefer a softer crust alternative. All of our grinders are prepared to order, as d'escribed on our menu. If you prefer any additional (or fewer) toppings, just ask our friendly staff to customize it for you...and enjoy!
2093 University Avenue, Riverside, CA 92507