D'Elia's Grinders - Van Buren

19009 Van Buren Boulevard

Riverside, CA 92508

Whole D'Classic COLD

Our classic cold grinders ordered regular includes meat, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper and soy bean oil. Order it D'ouble D'own (*DD)... a customer favorite... double's the meat and doubles the cheese for less dough! Your choice of meat: Ham • Turkey • Genoa Salami • Turkey Pastrami • Capacolla • Roast Beef • Pepperoni • Cotto Salami • Ham Salad • All Cheese • Tuna Salad Your Choice of cheese: Provolone • Pepper Jack • Swiss • American Meat portions (approx.): Whole: Regular - 1/4 lbs, *DD - 1/2 lbs Half: Regular - 1/8 lbs, *DD 1/4 lbs *DD = D'ouble D'own - Doubles the meat AND cheese.

WHOLE Ham

$9.95

4 oz. Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Turkey

$9.95

4 oz. Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Turkey Pastrami

$9.95

4 oz. Turkey Pastrami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Roast Beef

$9.95

4 oz. Roast Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Capacolla

$9.95

4 oz. Cappacolla, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Cotto Salami

$9.95

4 oz. Cotto Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Genoa Salami

$9.95

4 oz. Genoa Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Pepperoni

$9.95

4 oz. Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Tuna Salad

$9.95

4 oz. Tuna Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Ham Salad

$9.95

4 oz. Ham Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Cheese

$9.95

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE 2-Meat Combo

$9.95

Choice of 2 meats (4 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE 3-Meat Combo

$12.45

Choice of 3 meats (6 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

D'WHOLE Pounder

$19.95

Choose up to 8 meats (16 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Half D'Classic COLD

HALF Ham

$6.40

2 oz. Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Turkey

$6.40

2 oz. Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Turkey Pastrami

$6.40

2 oz. Turkey Pastrami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Roast Beef

$6.40

2 oz. Roast Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Capacolla

$6.40

2 oz. Cappacolla, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Cotto Salami

$6.40

2 oz. Cotto Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Genoa Salami

$6.40

2 oz. Genoa Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Pepperoni

$6.40

2 oz. Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Tuna Salad

$6.40

2 oz. Tuna Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Ham Salad

$6.40

2 oz. Ham Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Cheese

$6.40

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF 2-Meat Combo

$8.90

Choice of 2 meats (4 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF 3-Meat Combo

$11.40

Choice of 3 meats (6 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

D'HALF Pounder

$12.25

Choose up to 4 meats (8 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Whole D'Classic HOT

WHOLE Meatball

$11.25

8 oz. Meatballs, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Beef Dip Au Jus

$11.25

8 oz. Roast Beef, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE BBQ Beef

$11.25

8 oz. BBQ Beef, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Hot Pastrami

$11.25

8 oz. Pastrami, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Cheeseburger Grinder

$11.25

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Half D'Classic HOT

HALF Meatball

$7.30

4 oz. Meatballs, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Beef Dip Au Jus

$7.30

4 oz. Roast Beef, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF BBQ Beef

$7.30

4 oz. BBQ Beef, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Hot Pastrami

$7.30

4 oz. Pastrami, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Cheeseburger Grinder

$7.30

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Whole D'Favorites

WHOLE D'Loaded Vegetarian

$10.25

Cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, olives, apfalfa sprouts, cucumber, green bell peppers, red onion, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request

WHOLE D'Sicilian

$14.35

Capacolla, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni (8oz. meat total) extra provolone, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE D'Turkey Club

$15.50

Extra Turkey (6 oz, of meat), provolone, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE D'All American Club

$15.95

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef (6 oz. of meat), pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE D'BLAT

$15.50

Loaded wirth bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE D'Cuban

$13.75

Piled high with grilled Ham (8oz.), melted Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, sliced pickles, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE D'Chicken BLT

$14.95

Sliced, grilled chicken (8 oz.), bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE Philly D'Fuego

$16.50

Sliced, grilled steak (10 oz.), provolone, spicy chipotle mayo, grilled green chili peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

WHOLE D'Loaded Cheese Steak

$19.95

Slice, grilled steak (15 oz.), provolone cheese, sliced grilled red onion, sliced grilled green bell peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Half D'Favorites

HALF D'Loaded Vegetarian

$6.65

Provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, olives, apfalfa sprouts, cucumber, green bell peppers, red onion, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request

HALF D'Sicilian

$12.25

Capacolla, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni (8oz. meat total) extra provolone, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF D'Turkey Club

$10.10

Extra Turkey (4 oz, of meat), provolone, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF D'All American Club

$12.95

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef (6 oz. of meat), pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF D'BLAT

$10.10

Loaded wirth bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF D'Cuban

$8.95

Piled high with grilled Ham (4oz.), melted Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, sliced pickles, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF D'Chicken BLT

$9.70

Sliced, grilled chicken (4 oz.), bacon lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF Philly D'Fuego

$10.25

Sliced, grilled steak (5 oz.), provolone, spicy chipotle mayo, grilled green chili peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

HALF D'Loaded Cheese Steak

$14.50

Sliced, grilled steak (10 oz.), provolone cheese, sliced grilled red onion, sliced grilled green bell peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Burgers/Grill

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Sliced, white bread, American cheese, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Hamburger

$4.25

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Double Hamburger

$5.25

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Cheeseburger

$5.15

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Double Cheeseburger

$6.15

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Bacon Avocado Burger

$6.50

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Double Bacon Avocado Burger

$7.50

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$7.40

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Double Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$8.40

1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.

Green Salads

Chef Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Antipasto Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Small Garden Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Housemade Pasta Salad

$2.95

Housemade Macaroni Salad

$2.95

CUP Whole Pepperoncini

$0.75

CUP Whole Yellow Chili

$0.75

Desserts

1 Cupcake

$3.95

4 Cupcakes

$14.00

1 Cookie

$1.00

3 Cookies

$2.50

BOTTLED/CANNED BEVERAGES

Bottled Mexican Coke

$2.95

Bottled Mexican Fanta Orange

$2.95

Dasani Water

$2.25

XXX Vitamin Water

$2.95

Squeezed ZERO Vitamin Water

$2.95

Can Diet Coke

$2.25

Can Sprite

$2.25

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Can Green Monster

$2.95

Martinelli Apple Juice

$2.25

Small Fountain Drink 12 oz.

SMALL Coca Cola

$2.25

SMALL Diet Coke

$2.25

SMALL Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

SMALL Dr. Pepper

$2.25

SMALL Sprite

$2.25

Medium Fountain Drink 20 oz.

MEDIUM Coca Cola

$2.50

MEDIUM Diet Coke

$2.50

MEDIUM Sprite

$2.50

MEDIUM Dr. Pepper

$2.50

MEDIUM Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Large Fountain Drink 32 oz.

LARGE Coca Cola

$2.95

LARGE Diet Coke

$2.95

LARGE Sprite

$2.95

LARGE Dr. Pepper

$2.95

LARGE Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

XL Fountain Drink 44 oz.

XL Coca Cola

$3.25

XL Diet Coke

$3.25

XL Sprite

$3.25

XL Dr. Pepper

$3.25

XL Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Baking fresh bread daily for 3 generations. 100% Family owned and operated since 1955. Come visit us and see why people love, love, love our high quality grinder sandwiches, salads, burgers and sides. For more than 60 years, D'Elia's Grinders has d'efined the original SoCal grinder sandwich. Customers say that our original, light, crusty, Italian-style grinder roll - which we bake from scratch daily - is what sets us apart! We have recently added our house-made Agave Wheat bread for those who prefer a softer crust alternative. All of our grinders are prepared to order, as d'escribed on our menu. If you prefer any additional (or fewer) toppings, just ask our friendly staff to customize it for you...and enjoy!

Location

19009 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92508

Directions

