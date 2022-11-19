D'Ellies - Village West
9000 Main Street #5
Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947
Popular Items
Paninis
Sugarloafer
chicken breast, homemade creamy garlic, bacon and swiss cheese
Bigelow
tuna, tomato and smoked gouda
Caprese
pesto, tomato and fresh mozzarella
Avalanche
roast beef, cheddar cheese, onions and housemade swedish mustard
Railslide
pesto mayo, artichoke hearts, onion, tomato, provolone cheese and turkey
Jagger
yellow mustard, american cheese and ham
Bubblecuffer
american, cheddar and provolone cheese!
Karls Special
honey mustard, chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, pickles and swiss cheese
Johns Special
Specialty Sandwiches
BLT
bacon, lettuce and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
homemade chicken salad, bleu cheese, lettuce and hot sauce
California Club
arugula, avocado, bacon and your choice of ham or turkey
D'ellies Combo
pesto mayo, provolone and swiss cheese, tomatoes, onion, peperoncini, ham, turkey and salami
Greek Veggie
feta cheese, herbed oil, sprouts, tomato, onion, greek olives and artichoke hearts
Smoked Salmon
homemade boursin cheese, sprouts, onion, tomato and smoked salmon
Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Veggie
lettuce, sprouts, tomato, pickles, green peppers, onion, carrots and cucumbers
Chicken Caesar Wrap
chicken breast, parmesan cheese, lettuce, homemade croutons and caesar dressing
Downhiller
lettuce, tomato, cheddar, pepperjack, fried egg, turkey, chicken breast, bacon, avocado and pesto mayo
Grilled Cheese
Reuben
pastrami, 1000 island, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye
PB&Rasp
PB&Straw Jam
PB Sandwich
PB&Nutella
Nutella And Fluff
PB & Fluff
1/2 BLT
1/2 Buffalo Chicken Wrap
1/2 California Club
1/2 Greek Veggie
1/2 Smoked Salmon
1/2 Turkey Club
1/2 Veggie
1/2 Chicken Caesar Wrap
1/2 Grilled Cheese
1/2 PB&Rasp Jam
1/2 PB&Straw Jam
1/2 PB&Nutella
1/2 PB Sandwich
1/2 Hummus
1/2 Pb And Fluff
Build Your Own Sandwiches
Smoked Turkey BYO
Salami BYO
Roast Beef BYO
Smoked Ham BYO
Chicken Breast BYO
Chicken Salad BYO
Tuna Salad BYO
Veggie BYO
Hummus BYO
Pastrami BYO
1/2 Smoked Turkey BYO
1/2 Salami BYO
1/2 Roast Beef BYO
1/2 Smoked Ham BYO
1/2 Chicken Breast BYO
1/2 Chicken Salad BYO
1/2 Tuna Salad BYO
1/2 Veggie BYO
1/2 Hummus
1/2 Pastrami BYO
1/2 Curried Chicken Salad BYO
1/2 Egg Salad
Italians
Veggie Italian
oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar
Ham Italian
oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar
Salami Italian
oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar
Roast Beef Italian
oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar
Turkey Italian
oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar
Tuna Italian
oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar
D'ellies Super Italian
Ham and Salamni with oil, provolone and swiss cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar
Chicken Salad Italian
oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar
1/2 Veggie Italian
1/2 Ham Italian
1/2 Salami Italian
1/2 Roast Beef Italian
1/2 Turkey Italian
1/2 Tuna Italian
1/2 D'ellies Super Italian
1/2 Chicken Salad Italian
Salads
Tossed Salad
lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, sprouts, cucumber, homemade croutons and your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, greek olives, cucumber, red onion and artichoke hearts with greek dressing on the side
Caesar Chix Salad
lettuce, chicken breast, homemade croutons parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Cranberry Peak Salad
lettuce, dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecan, onions and a zinfandel vinaigrette
Small Tossed Salad
Small Greek Salad
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Small Cranberry Peak Salad
Real Fruit Smoothies
Bars
Chips
Kids
Spreadables on Bread (Copy)
Butter
Strawberry Jam
Rasberry Jam
Peanut Butter
Nutella
Plain Cream Cheese
Veggie Cream Cheese
Boursin Cheese
Salmon & Cream Cheese
Housemade Hummus
Avocado Mash
Dry
Dijon And Pepperjack
SIDE Cream Cheese
SIDE Veggie Cream Cheese
Drinks
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Orangina
Coke
Moxie
Fresca
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Maine Root Root Beer
Maine Root Lemonade
Probiotic Seltzer
AHA
Smart Water
Poland Spring Water
Poland Spring Sport
Poland Spring Seltzer
Vitamin Water
Powerade
Celsius
Switch Fruit
Bai
Nantucket
Gold Peak Tea
Honest Tea
Snapple
Tea/Coffee
D'ELLIES Stickers (vinyl)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Homemade Breakfasts and Lunch, eat-in or take-out, quick service, family friendly, skiing heritage themed,
9000 Main Street #5, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947