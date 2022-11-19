Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Ellies - Village West

32 Reviews

$

9000 Main Street #5

Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

Popular Items

8 oz Soup with Sandwich
Sugarloafer
Tossed Salad

Paninis

Sugarloafer

$10.35

chicken breast, homemade creamy garlic, bacon and swiss cheese

Bigelow

$9.65

tuna, tomato and smoked gouda

Caprese

$9.20

pesto, tomato and fresh mozzarella

Avalanche

$10.95

roast beef, cheddar cheese, onions and housemade swedish mustard

Railslide

$10.75

pesto mayo, artichoke hearts, onion, tomato, provolone cheese and turkey

Jagger

$8.90

yellow mustard, american cheese and ham

Bubblecuffer

$5.70

american, cheddar and provolone cheese!

Karls Special

$11.45

honey mustard, chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, pickles and swiss cheese

Johns Special

$12.40

Specialty Sandwiches

BLT

$11.95

bacon, lettuce and tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.45

homemade chicken salad, bleu cheese, lettuce and hot sauce

California Club

$13.75

arugula, avocado, bacon and your choice of ham or turkey

D'ellies Combo

$15.30

pesto mayo, provolone and swiss cheese, tomatoes, onion, peperoncini, ham, turkey and salami

Greek Veggie

$11.40

feta cheese, herbed oil, sprouts, tomato, onion, greek olives and artichoke hearts

Smoked Salmon

$15.30

homemade boursin cheese, sprouts, onion, tomato and smoked salmon

Turkey Club

$14.45

turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Veggie

$11.95

lettuce, sprouts, tomato, pickles, green peppers, onion, carrots and cucumbers

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.35

chicken breast, parmesan cheese, lettuce, homemade croutons and caesar dressing

Downhiller

$18.95

lettuce, tomato, cheddar, pepperjack, fried egg, turkey, chicken breast, bacon, avocado and pesto mayo

Grilled Cheese

$4.85

Reuben

$12.15

pastrami, 1000 island, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye

PB&Rasp

$6.90

PB&Straw Jam

$6.90

PB Sandwich

$5.90

PB&Nutella

$6.90Out of stock

Nutella And Fluff

$6.90Out of stock

PB & Fluff

$6.90

1/2 BLT

$8.65

bacon, lettuce and tomato

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.35

homemade chicken salad, lettuce, bleu cheese and hot sauce

1/2 California Club

$10.00

arugula, avocado, bacon and your choice of ham or turkey

1/2 Greek Veggie

$8.50

feta cheese, herbed oil, sprouts, tomato, onion, greek olives and artichoke hearts

1/2 Smoked Salmon

$10.35

homemade boursin cheese, sprouts, onion, tomato and smoked salmon

1/2 Turkey Club

$10.35

turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato

1/2 Veggie

$8.65

lettuce, sprouts, tomato, pickles, green pepper, onion, carrots and cucumbers

1/2 Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.40

chicken breast, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and caesar dressing

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.50

1/2 PB&Rasp Jam

$3.15

1/2 PB&Straw Jam

$3.15

1/2 PB&Nutella

$3.15Out of stock

1/2 PB Sandwich

$3.15

1/2 Hummus

$7.35

1/2 Pb And Fluff

$3.45

Build Your Own Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey BYO

$11.95

Salami BYO

$10.95

Roast Beef BYO

$11.95

Smoked Ham BYO

$10.95

Chicken Breast BYO

$10.95

Chicken Salad BYO

$11.65

Tuna Salad BYO

$11.65

Veggie BYO

$10.00

Hummus BYO

$10.95

Pastrami BYO

$11.65

1/2 Smoked Turkey BYO

$8.60

1/2 Salami BYO

$7.60

1/2 Roast Beef BYO

$8.60

1/2 Smoked Ham BYO

$7.60

1/2 Chicken Breast BYO

$7.60

1/2 Chicken Salad BYO

$8.30

1/2 Tuna Salad BYO

$8.30

1/2 Veggie BYO

$5.90

1/2 Hummus

$7.60

1/2 Pastrami BYO

$8.35

1/2 Curried Chicken Salad BYO

Out of stock

1/2 Egg Salad

$5.50Out of stock

Italians

Veggie Italian

$11.30

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

Ham Italian

$13.15

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

Salami Italian

$13.15

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

Roast Beef Italian

$14.25

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

Turkey Italian

$14.25

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

Tuna Italian

$14.25

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

D'ellies Super Italian

$15.90

Ham and Salamni with oil, provolone and swiss cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

Chicken Salad Italian

$13.75

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

1/2 Veggie Italian

$7.95

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

1/2 Ham Italian

$9.35

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

1/2 Salami Italian

$9.35

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

1/2 Roast Beef Italian

$10.35

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

1/2 Turkey Italian

$10.35

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

1/2 Tuna Italian

$10.35

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

1/2 D'ellies Super Italian

$12.00

Ham and Salami with oil, provolone and swiss cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

1/2 Chicken Salad Italian

$10.00

oil, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pickles, green peppers, onion, greek olives, hot pepper relish, salt, pepper and vinegar

Homemade Soups

8oz Soup (Cup)

$5.60

16oz Soup

$8.95

8 oz Soup with Sandwich

$4.70

Salads

Tossed Salad

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, sprouts, cucumber, homemade croutons and your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.45

lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, greek olives, cucumber, red onion and artichoke hearts with greek dressing on the side

Caesar Chix Salad

$12.45

lettuce, chicken breast, homemade croutons parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Cranberry Peak Salad

$12.00

lettuce, dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecan, onions and a zinfandel vinaigrette

Small Tossed Salad

$6.45

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Small Cranberry Peak Salad

$6.00

Real Fruit Smoothies

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.85

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.85

Raspberry Smoothie

$6.85

Mega Berry Smoothie

$6.85

Bars

Rasberry Bar

$4.40

Brownie

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Congo Bar

$4.25

Mudcake

$3.90

Magic Bar

$3.50

Gluten Free Pumpkin Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Almond Shortbread Bar

$4.40

Gluten Free Lemon Bars

$0.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.50

Cookies

Molasses Cookie

$3.10

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.10

GF Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.10

Cowboy Cookie

$3.10

Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$2.10

Cape Cod Salt+Vinegar

$2.10

Dill Pickle Chips

$2.10

Sour Cream And Onion

$2.10

Sweet Maui Onion

$2.10

BBQ Chips

$2.10

Salt And Cracked Pepper Chips

$2.10

Black Truffle Chips

$2.10Out of stock

Rosemary And Olive Oil

$2.10

Kids

Lil Loafer - PB And Straw

$9.95

Lil Loafer-PB And Rasp

$9.95

Lil Loafer - Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Lil Loafer - Pb And Fluff

$9.95

Lil Loafer P B And Nutella

$9.95Out of stock

Spreadables on Bread (Copy)

Butter

$3.15

Strawberry Jam

$5.25

Rasberry Jam

$5.25

Peanut Butter

$5.00

Nutella

$5.25Out of stock

Plain Cream Cheese

$5.25

Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.75

Boursin Cheese

$5.75

Salmon & Cream Cheese

$8.40

Housemade Hummus

$7.10

Avocado Mash

$5.60

Dry

$2.70

Dijon And Pepperjack

$3.45

SIDE Cream Cheese

$5.20

SIDE Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.60

Gifford’s Ice Cream

Kiddie Ice Cream

$3.00

Small Ice Cream

$4.25

Large Ice Cream

$4.75

Specialty Sundaes

Mountain Mud Cake Sundae

$6.95

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.25

Brownie Sundae

$6.95

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.95

Pre Made Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.95

Drinks

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orangina

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Moxie

$3.25

Fresca

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.80

Maine Root Lemonade

$3.50

Probiotic Seltzer

$3.25

AHA

$3.25

Smart Water

$3.45

Poland Spring Water

$3.25

Poland Spring Sport

$3.45

Poland Spring Seltzer

$3.25

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Powerade

$3.25

Celsius

$3.25

Switch Fruit

$2.00

Bai

$3.30

Nantucket

$3.25

Gold Peak Tea

$3.25

Honest Tea

$3.25

Snapple

$3.25

Tea/Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75

House Mug

$2.15

Coffee - Small

$2.15

Coffee -large

$2.95

Sm Hot Coco

$2.25

Lg Hot Coco

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.20

Tea - Small

$2.60

Tea - Large

$3.75

Single Espresso

$2.95

Double Espresso

$4.35

Sam Gear

Sam Black Hats

$25.00

Sam Blue Shirts

$25.00

Sam Green Shirts

$25.00Out of stock

D'ELLIES Stickers (vinyl)

Small Sticker

$0.25

Large Sticker

$0.60
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Homemade Breakfasts and Lunch, eat-in or take-out, quick service, family friendly, skiing heritage themed,

9000 Main Street #5, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

