Restaurant header imageView gallery

D&G Pizza and Pub - Canterbury

review star

No reviews yet

200 Westminster Road

Canterbury, CT 06331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
French Fries

Beverages

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$3.89
20oz Bottles

20oz Bottles

Smart Water

Smart Water

$1.99+

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Specials

14 oz NY Sirloin

$21.99

Authentic Greek Gyro Dinner

$15.99

Birria Queso Tacos

$11.99

Bourbon Steak Tips

$22.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Foot Long Chili Cheese Dog

$10.99Out of stock

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$14.99

Lemon Pepper Haddock

$18.99

Portuguese Soup

$3.75+

Shepherds Pie

$13.99

Steak Rice Bowl

$17.99

Stuffed Peppers

$15.99

Chili Bowl

$9.99

Whole Belly Clams

$22.99

Fried Oreo Cookie Puffs

$8.99

Dim Sum Spring Rolls

$14.99

Seafood Jambalaya

$24.99

Chili Smash Burger

$17.99

Turkey Wrap

$12.99

Starters

Onion Rings

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Potato Skins

$11.99

Buffalo Rangoons

$12.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.99

Crispy Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Crunchy Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.99

D & G Combo Sampler

$17.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Garlic Bread Sticks

$4.99

Garlic Stick Pizza

$9.99+

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.99

Loaded Cheese Kettle Chips

$9.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Poutine

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

$11.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Curly Fries

$6.99

Extra Cheese on Dinners

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Extra Marinara - LG

$2.00

Extra Marinara - SM

$1.25

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

French Fries

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$4.99

Mashed Potato

$1.99

Meatball

$2.49

Mixed Veggies

$2.50

Piece of Bacon

$0.99

Piece of Fish

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Sausage

$1.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tuna Fish

$2.99

Small French Fry

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Dinners

Pasta with Sauce

$11.99

Pasta with Meatballs

$13.99

Chicken Parm & Pasta

$16.99

Eggplant Parm & Pasta

$16.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Fish N' Chips

$15.99

Asian Ginger Baked Haddock

$15.99

Athenian Chicken

$14.99

Athenian Baked Fish

$17.99

Traditional Baked Fish

$16.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Cajun Baked Haddock

$16.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast

$12.99

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.99

Fried Clam Strips

$16.99

Fresh Salsa Haddock

$15.99

Chicken Souvlaki

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Pasta with Sauce

$11.99

Pasta with Meatballs

$13.99

Chicken Parm & Pasta

$16.99

Eggplant Parm & Pasta

$16.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Athenian Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast

$12.99

Fish N' Chips

$15.99

Traditional Baked Fish

$16.99

Fresh Salsa Haddock

$15.99

Cajun Baked Haddock

$16.99

Fried Clam Strips

$16.99

Athenian Baked Fish

$17.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$14.99

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Asian Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Chicken Trail Mix Salad

$14.99

Crispy Honey Chicken Pasta Salad

$14.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Taco Salad

$14.99

Party Salad

$48.00

Wings

6 Buffalo Mild Wings

$9.99

6 Buffalo Hot Wings

$9.99

6 Buffalo Atomic Wings

$9.99

6 Bbq Wings Wings

$9.99

6 Plain Wings

$9.99

6 Asian Sweet Chili Wings

$9.99

6 Bourbon Molasses Wings

$9.99

6 Chipotle Cinnamon Wings

$9.99

6 Garlic Parm Wings

$9.99

6 Mango Habanero Wings

$9.99

6 Smoky Chili Cumin Wings

$9.99

6 Teriyaki Wings

$9.99

12 Buffalo Mild Wings

$16.99

12 Hot Buffalo Wings

$16.99

12 Atomic Buffalo Wings

$16.99

12 Bbq Wings

$16.99

12 Plain Wings

$16.99

12 Split Wings

$16.99

12 Asian Sweet Chili Wings

$16.99

12 Bourbon Molasses Wings

$16.99

12 Chipotle Cinnamon Rub Wings

$16.99

12 Garlic Parm Wings

$16.99

12 Mango Habanero Wings

$16.99

12 Smoky Chili Cumin Rub Wings

$16.99

12 Teriyaki Wings

$16.99

18 Buffalo Mild Wings

$21.99

18 Hot Buffalo Wings

$21.99

18 Atomic Buffalo Wings

$21.99

18 Bbq Wings

$21.99

18 Plain Wings

$21.99

18 Split Wings

$21.99

18 Asian Sweet Chili Wings

$21.99

18 Bourbon Molasses Wings

$21.99

18 Chipotle Cinnamon Rub Wings

$21.99

18 Garlic Parm Wings

$21.99

18 Mango Habanero Wings

$21.99

18 Smoky Chili Cumin Rub Wings

$21.99

18 Teriyaki Wings

$21.99

24 Buffalo Mild Wings

$26.99

24 Hot Buffalo Wings

$26.99

24 Atomic Buffalo Wings

$26.99

24 Bbq Wings

$26.99

24 Plain Wings

$26.99

24 Split Wings

$26.99

24 Asian Sweet Chili Wings

$26.99

24 Bourbon Molasses Wings

$26.99

24 Chipotle Cinnamon Rub Wings

$26.99

24 Garlic Parm Wings

$26.99

24 Mango Habanero Wings

$26.99

24 Smoky Chili Cumin Rub Wings

$26.99

24 Teriyaki Wings

$26.99

Tenders

6 Buffalo Mild Tenders

$9.99

6 Hot Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

6 Atomic Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

6 Bbq Tenders

$9.99

6 Plain Tenders

$9.99

6 Asian Sweet Chili Tenders

$9.99

6 Bourbon Molasses Tenders

$9.99

6 Chipotle Cinnamon Rub Tenders

$9.99

6 Garlic Parm Tenders

$9.99

6 Mango Habanero Tenders

$9.99

6 Smoky Chili Cumin Rub Tenders

$9.99

6 Teriyaki Tenders

$9.99

12 Mild Buffalo Tenders

$16.99

12 Hot Buffalo Tenders

$16.99

12 Atomic Buffalo Tenders

$16.99

12 Bbq Tenders

$16.99

12 Plain Tenders

$16.99

12 Split Tenders

$16.99

12 Asian Sweet Chili Tenders

$16.99

12 Bourbon Molasses Tenders

$16.99

12 Cinnamon Chipotle Tenders

$16.99

12 Garlic Parm Tenders

$16.99

12 Mango Habanero Tenders

$16.99

12 Smoky Chili Cumin Rub Tenders

$16.99

12 Teriyaki Tenders

$16.99

18 Mild Buffalo Tenders

$21.99

18 Hot Buffalo Tenders

$21.99

18 Atomic Buffalo Tenders

$21.99

18 Bbq Tenders

$21.99

18 Plain Tenders

$21.99

18 Split Tenders

$21.99

18 Asian Sweet Chili Tenders

$21.99

18 Bourbon Molasses Tenders

$21.99

18 Chipotle Cinnamon Rub Tenders

$21.99

18 Garlic Parm Tenders

$21.99

18 Mango Habanero Tenders

$21.99

18 Smoky Chili Cumin Rub Tenders

$21.99

18 Teriyaki Tenders

$21.99

24 Mild Buffalo Tenders

$26.99

24 Hot Buffalo Tenders

$26.99

24 Atomic Buffalo Tenders

$26.99

24 Bbq Tenders

$26.99

24 Plain Tenders

$26.99

24 Split Tenders

$26.99

24 Asian Sweet Chili Tenders

$26.99

24 Bourbon Molasses Tenders

$26.99

24 Chipotle Cinnamon Rub Tenders

$26.99

24 Garlic Parm Tenders

$26.99

24 Mango Habanero Tenders

$26.99

24 Smoky Chili Cumin Rub Tenders

$26.99

24 Teriyaki Tenders

$26.99

Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.99

Large Pizza

$12.99

Specialty Pizzas

SM White Pizza

$11.99

LRG White Pizza

$17.99

SM Meat Lovers

$13.99

LRG Meat Lovers

$19.99

SM D&G Special

$13.99

LRG D&G Special

$19.99

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

LRG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

LRG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

SM Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.99

LRG Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.99

SM Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.99

LRG Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.99

SM Margherita Pizza

$13.99

LRG Margherita Pizza

$19.99

SM Potato Pizza

$13.99

LRG Potato Pizza

$19.99

SM Taco Pizza

$13.99

LRG Taco Pizza

$19.99

SM Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$13.99

LRG Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$20.99

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Calzones

Sm Calzone

$9.99

Lrg Calzone

$12.99

Artisan Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Cheese Flatbread

$9.99

Mediterranean Style

$11.99

Hoagies

SM Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$8.99

SM Genoa Hoagie

$8.99

SM Meatball Hoagie

$8.99

SM BLT Hoagie

$8.99

SM Cheeseburger Hoagie

$8.99

SM Chicken Cutlet Hoagie

$8.99

SM Chicken Parm Hoagie

$8.99

SM D&G Special Hoagie

$8.99

SM Ham Hoagie

$8.99

SM Italian Hoagie

$8.99

SM Pastrami Hoagie

$8.99

SM Philly Steak Hoagie

$8.99

SM Roast Beef Hoagie

$8.99

SM Salami Hoagie

$8.99

SM Sausage Hoagie

$8.99

SM Tuna Hoagie

$8.99

SM Turkey Hoagie

$8.99

LRG BLT

$11.99

LRG Cheeseburger

$11.99

LRG Chicken Cutlet

$11.99

LRG Chicken Parm

$11.99

LRG D&G Special

$11.99

LRG Eggplant Parm

$11.99

LRG Genoa Hoagie

$11.99

LRG Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$11.99

LRG Ham Hoagie

$11.99

LRG Italian

$11.99

LRG Meatball Hoagie

$11.99

LRG Meatless Hoagie

$11.99

LRG Pastrami Hoagie

$11.99

LRG Philly Steak

$11.99

LRG Roast Beef Hoagie

$11.99

LRG Salami

$11.99

LRG Sausage Hoagie

$11.99

LRG Tuna Fish

$11.99

LRG Turkey Hoagie

$11.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

D&G Special Wrap

$8.99

Ham Wrap

$8.99

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.99

Roast Beef Wrap

$8.99

Taco Wrap

$8.99

Tuna Fish Wrap

$8.99

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

From The Grill

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Texas Burger

$14.99

D&G Burger

$14.99

Monster Cheeseburger

$16.99

Turkey Cheeseburger

$8.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Double Brisket Steak Burger

$16.99

Gyro Sandwiches

Regular Gyro

Regular Gyro

$9.99
Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$9.99

Regular Gyro W/Fries

$11.99

Chicken Gyro W/Fries

$11.99

Childrens/Seniors

3 Chicken Wings

$7.99

All Beef Hot Dog

$6.99

Children French Fries

$2.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$7.99

Spaghetti & 1 Meatball

$7.99

Spaghetti With Sauce

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Demetrios “Jimmy” Pasiakos has been in the restaurant business for 40 years and during that time, has owned over 10 restaurants. Originally haling from the small Greek town of Spilia, Jimmy traveled to the United States with his parents when he was just 11 years old. In 1978 he settled with his family to Danielson CT to open up his first pizza restaurant in Putnam CT called “Putnam Pizza.” A local staple in the small town of Canterbury CT, D&G Pizza and Pub has been delivering delicious comfort food to its customers since 2011. From Pizza to Prime Rib, D&G Pizza and Pub will never disappoint your taste buds…and with 22 craft beers on tap all of the time, you’re sure to find that perfect combination of food and spirit!

Website

Location

200 Westminster Road, Canterbury, CT 06331

Directions

Gallery
D&G Pizza and Pub image
D&G Pizza and Pub image
D&G Pizza and Pub image
D&G Pizza and Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brooklyn Pizza Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
109 Hartford Rd Brooklyn, CT 06234
View restaurantnext
Edi's Place
orange star4.3 • 160
73 Ward Ave Moosup, CT 06354
View restaurantnext
Grill 445
orange star3.8 • 322
445 Providence Rd Brooklyn, CT 06234
View restaurantnext
New York Pizza Co
orange starNo Reviews
8 Furnace Street Danielson, CT 06239
View restaurantnext
Tulli's Family Pizza
orange star4.4 • 424
500 Norwich Ave Taftville, CT 06380
View restaurantnext
Heirloom Food Company - Danielson
orange starNo Reviews
630 N Main St Danielson, CT 06239
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Canterbury
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Willimantic
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
No reviews yet
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston