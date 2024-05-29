Sushi Masu
Nigiri Set
All Sushi Set come with Miso soup and Edamame
Appetizer
Maki
Signature nigiri or sashimi
Donburi-Sushi Rice Bowls
Futomaki
- The Classic$14.00
Egg omelette cucumber avocado oshinko shiitake mushroom
- Sake-Cu$15.00
Salmon asparagus cucumber avocado
- Ebi Hamachi$16.00
Yellowtail tartar shrimp tempura cucumber avocado cilantro jalapeno
- The Sandy$28.00
Otoro uni ikura cucumber avocado
- Masu$22.00
Zuwaikani (Japanese snow crab) avocado cucumber
- Maguro MaMa$16.00
Masu Signature roll
- Honey roll$18.00
shrimp tempura cucumber inside spicy crab on top
- Angel roll$18.00
salmon tempura cucumber inside avocado mango peanut on top with mango sauce
- Rainbow Bright roll$25.00
spicy negi toro topped with salmon yellowtail avocado
- Caterpillar roll$18.00
Eel cucumber topped avocado on top
- Hole In One$22.00
shrimp tempura avocado mayo topped with lightly seared scallop and sweet sauce drizzle
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
No trendy sushi
Location
286 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10023
