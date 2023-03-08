  • Home
  • D'juan's Catfish, LLC - 3300 Cobb Parkway Southeast Ste 104
D'juan's Catfish, LLC 3300 Cobb Parkway Southeast Ste 104

No reviews yet

3300 Cobb Parkway Southeast Ste 104

Atlanta, GA 30339

Food

D'JUAN'S APPETIZERS

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$12.00

Catfish strips

$12.00

Seafood Gumbo cup

$12.00

Red Beans and Rice cup

$12.00

Jambalaya cup

$12.00

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

NEW ORLEANS STYLE ENTREES

Dirty Rice with Catfish

$36.00

Jambalaya with Catfish

$54.00

Jambalaya with Fried Chicken

$44.00

Seafood Gumbo

$35.00

Red Beans with Fried Catfish

$55.00

Red Beans with Fried Chicken

$34.00

Fried Chicken Wings Plate \fries and potate salad

$44.00

Crawfish Etoufee with Catfish

$49.00

Shrimp and Crawfish Etoufee

$54.00

Lamb chops

$36.00

Fried Catfish

$36.00

Jambalaya

$36.00

PLATTERS

The Big Easy Golden Shrimp Platter

$39.00

The Ultimate Catfish Platter

$54.00

Crispy Fried Redfish Platter

$99.00

SALAD

King House Salad

$12.00

Who Dat? Caesar

$12.00

DESSERT

Pound Cake w/ lce Cream

$12.00

Chocolate Cookie w/ lce Cream

$12.00

Breading pudding

Sandwich

Shrimp

$12.00

Catfish

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Hot sausage

$12.00

Oyster

$13.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Top-Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Kamaikee

$11.00

Madras

$11.00

Cape Cod

$11.00

Mojito

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Poloma

$12.00

Spritz

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

SideCar

$14.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Classic New Orleans Sazerac

$16.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

French Connection

$16.00

1.5 oz Cognac 1.5 oz Grand Marnier Snifer Build in glass Lemon Peel

Non-Alcoholic beverages

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Fever tree ginger beer

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Fuji

$5.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Heniken

$6.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Shots

B-52

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Three wise Men

$13.00

Red Headed Slut

$13.00

Jager Bombs

$12.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel one Citreon

$12.00

Ketel one Cucumber Mint

$12.00

Ketel one Grapefruit

$12.00

Ketel one orange

$12.00

Ketel one peach orange

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Rum

Malibu

$9.00

Myers

$11.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Mount Gay

$14.00

Zacapa

$14.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$11.00

Wray & Nephew

$11.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$12.00

Hendrick

$14.00

Empress

$13.00

Tequilla

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Jimador Blanco

$9.00

Patron

$12.00

Casa Azul

$40.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Baileys

$11.00

Kahula

$11.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

Cointreau Orange

$11.00

Grand Mariner

$12.00

St. Germaine Elderflower

$12.00

Chamboard Black Raspberry

$11.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Signature Cocktails

The St. Charles

$18.00

2 oz Dusse (Cognac) 1 oz St. Germaine Liqueur 2 oz Pear Juice 1 oz Simple Syrup Dash of lemon Juice 2 oz Spiced Honey Syrup Shake all Ingredients over ice Top with Soda Water Garnished with dehydrated lemon Highball Glass

Smoked Cherry Old Fashion

$18.00

2oz Bullet 2 dashes of bitters 1 teaspoon of Cherry Infused syrup Stir ingredients Garnish with Orange Peel

Almond Cigar

$14.00

2 oz Golden Rum Dash of Fresh lime Juice dash of simple syrup 1 oz Amaretto Shaken- Martini glass Lime wheel & Cinnamon Stick for garnish

Spiced Sidecar

$14.00

2oz of Spiced Rum 1oz of Dusse 1oz of triple sec .5 oz once simple syrup .5oz lemon Juice Shaken over ice, Dehydrated orange garnish Martini glass Sugar rim

Papa Does it

$14.00

2 oz white Rum .5 oz Maraschino liqueur 1 oz Fresh lime juic 4 oz grapefruit juice Shaken over ice, rock glass grapefruit rind

D'Juan's Hurricane

$14.00

2oz Bacardi Ligh Rum .5 Malibu Rum .5 myers Rum Floater 1 oz Pineapple Juice .5 oz of passion fruit Puree Dash of grenadine Mix all Ingredients over ice Hurricane Glass Garnish Orange half wheel & cherry

Lychee Margarita

$18.00

2oz Don Julio Reposado Tequilla .5 oz Cointreau 2oz Fresh lime Juice 6 oz Lychee puree Salt or sugar rimming Served in Highball glass lychee Garnish & lime

Nola

$16.00

2oz Zacapa Rum .5 oz Espresso .1 oz Bailey .5 oz Amaretto .25 oz Simple Syrup 3 expresso beans garnish Add all ingredients into a cocktail glass filled with ice Shake & Strain Served in Martini Glass

New Orleans Breeze

$14.00

2oz Ketel one Peach & Orange blossom 1 oz Fresh squeezed lemon juice 4 oz Peach puree Top with Soda water Served in Highball glass Garnish with mint Sprig

Queen of Mardi Gras

$16.00

2 oz Bombay Gin 1 oz St, Germaine Elderflower Liqueur .5 oz Lillet rose Apertiff Splash of Bullet Bourbon Shake Gin & St. Germaine into coktail shaker with ice strain into glass Add Lillet Rose & Sparkling berry juice Garnish with Rosemary Served in Coupe glass

Ketel One

$12.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$11.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$14.00

4 oz Prosecco 1.5 oz Malibu Coconut rum .5 float Grenadine Shake Coconut rum & pineapple juice Served in Champagne Flute Garnish with Pineapple & cherry

The Julia

$14.00

2 oz Casa Migo Blanco tequilla 1 oz Red wine .5 Fresh lime juice Top with Ginger beer Served in Rock glass Garnished black salt rim Garnish dehydrated lime

Scotches

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Mccallan 12

$16.00

Mccallan 15

$29.00

Whisky & Bourbon

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Jack

$11.00

Jack Honey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

BULLET

$14.00

Fast Bar

Vodka

Titos

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Greg Goose

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3300 Cobb Parkway Southeast Ste 104, Atlanta, GA 30339

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

