d'Lite HealthyOnTheGo XXXXX Mill Ave XXXXX

Frittata - Veggie

$9.50

Our Frittatas are 'Baked Omelet-ish' Style Eggs. 2 Eggs, Broccoli, Onion with melted Feta Cheese. Served on a toasted & litely buttered Wheat Toast and Tomato with a Pesto drizzle. YES PLEASE! Bulk it up and add Protien or add Avocado for some extra healthy fats!