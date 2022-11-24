  • Home
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia 3214 E Indian School Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3214 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Order Again

Popular Items

d'Breakfast Buzz
California Club
Croissant Sandwich

Bagels & Bialys

Bagel - Asiago Cheese

$4.00
Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin

$4.00
Bagel - Everything

$4.00
Bagel - Plain

$4.00
Bagel - Sesame Seed

$4.00
Bagel - Wheat

$4.00

Bagel - Pumpkin

$4.00

Seasonal Pumpkin Bagel

Bialy - Chocolate Chip

$4.00
Bialy - Plain

$4.00
Bialy - Sundried Tomato

$4.00
Croissant

$2.50

Toast - Side

$2.50

Breakfast

California Club

$10.50

Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.

Croissant Sandwich

$7.75

2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.

Breakfast Club

$8.75

2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!

AZ Burro

$10.25

Smoked Turkey, Avocado, 2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Potato, Tomato & Feta Cheese, wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla.

Traditional Burrito

$7.50

2 Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Blend & Potato wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla. Add Proteins to bulk it up!

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!

Low Carb Breakfast

$9.25

The Ultimate Breakfast Salad! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs with melted Pepper Jack Cheese served with Potato, Tomato, Avocado & a Pesto drizzle, served on a bed of Mixed Greens with a Balsamic. Add Proteins to bulk it up!

Frittata - House

$11.00

Our Frittatas are 'Baked Omelet-ish' Style Eggs. 2 Eggs, Chicken Sausage, Portobello Mushrooms with melted Swiss Cheese. Served on a toasted & litely buttered Sourdough toast and Potato with a spicy Chipotle Aioli Drizzle. YES PLEASE! Add Avocado for some extra healthy fats!

Frittata - Veggie

$11.00

Our Frittatas are 'Baked Omelet-ish' Style Eggs. 2 Eggs, Broccoli, Onion with melted Feta Cheese. Served on a toasted & litely buttered Wheat Toast and Tomato with a Pesto drizzle. YES PLEASE! Bulk it up and add Protien or add Avocado for some extra healthy fats!

Oatmeal Our Way

$6.50

This is 'Our Way' style of the classic morning Oatmeal. Protien Packed Quinoa, Banana, Seasonal Fruit, your choice of Steamed Milk, a Maple Syrup drizzle and a side of Granola.

Wiches & Wraps

Turkey Club

$11.00

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.

Chicken Breast Panini

$10.75

Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough. Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!

Signature Tuna

$10.75+
Humanitarian

$9.50

Our most Vegan friendly option and a Staff Favorite! House made Hummus, Quinoa, Broccoli, Tomato, Cucumber & Pepperoncini, wrapped in a warm Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Mix it up and add CHIX Supreme or VEG Supreme :) Chix Supreme - Adds chicken, feta, pesto Veg Supreme - Adds avocado, feta, pesto

Veggie d'Lite

$8.75

Avocado, Mix Greens, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Cucumber, with a Creamy Cucumber Tzatziki. Served on a warm herbed flat bread. Bulk it up and add Protein!

BLT

$7.75

The old standard....Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato (and mayo) on a toasted wheat bread.

The Gobbler

$10.50

Turkey, gala apples, cranberry chevre, spring mx greens, on toasted wheatberry bread

Salads

Nuts N' Berries

$11.25

spring mix greens, fresh seasonal fruit, goat cheese & candied walnuts, served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Man Salad

$12.50

house made tuna on a 1/2 avocado, served on a bed of mixed greens, chicken, bacon, feta & tomato with a side of toasted bagel chips & creamy cucumber blue cheese dressing

Kitchen Sink

$11.50

spring mix greens, chilled quinoa, tomato, beets, cucumber, celery, carrot, feta & golden raisins with a side of house made bagel chips and balsamic vinaigrette

Soup & Sides

Broccoli Side

$5.00
Side Salad

$5.00
Sweet Beets Side

$5.00
Hummus Plate

$8.75

Hummus Side (3.25oz + fltbrd)

$4.50
Baja Chicken

$5.00+
Coconut Lentil

$5.00+
Portabello Bisque

$5.00+

Bowls

Southwest Rice Bowl

$11.50

steamed basmati rice, chicken breast, broccoli, shaved corn, black beans, enchilada sauce and a dollop of creamy cucumber. Served with house made bagel chips

d'Vegan Bowl

$11.50

A generous portion on quinoa and broccoli, topped with our coconut lentil soup. Finished with fresh celery and carrots and a sriracha drizzle.

d'Veggie Bowl

$11.50

steamed quinoa, portabello bisque & broccoli, topped with a chipotle aioli drizzle, feta & fresh diced tomato. Served with a side of house made bagel chips

Burgers

House Style Burger

$11.50

Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, sliced portabello, tomato & feta with a creamy cucumber sauce served on an artisan ciabatta bun

Early Bird

$11.50

Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, fried egg, pepper jack, tomato, spring mix greens & a spicy chipotle aioli sauce, served on an artisan ciabatta bun

Top Notch

$11.50

Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, grilled onion, bacon & swiss with a bbq drizzle served on an artisan ciabatta bun

d'Kiddies

AB&J

$4.00
Quesadilla Tri's

$5.00
Grilled Cheese

$5.00

A' La Carte

Doggie Bag

$2.00

Hash Patty - Side

$1.50

Banana - Whole

$1.25

Fruit - Bowl

$3.50

Egg Whites

$2.50

Eggs Fried

$2.25

Eggs Scrambled

$2.25

Bacon - Side

$2.50

Chicken - Side

$2.50

Sausage - Side

$2.50

Tuna - Side

$2.50

Turkey - Side

$2.50

Quinoa Black Bean Burger - Side

$5.00

Toast - Side

$2.50

Flatbread - Side

$1.75

Bagel Chips

$1.50

Salsa - Side

$1.00

Cream Cheese - Side

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli - Side

$1.00

BBQ - Side

$1.00

Pesto - Side

$1.00

Honey Mustard - Side

$1.00

Mayo - Side

$1.00

2 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)

$1.50

4 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)

$3.00

Balsamic Vinagrette - Side

$1.00

Cucumber Blue Cheese - Side

$1.00

Raspberry Vinagrette - Side

$1.00

Cucumber Tzatziki - Side

$1.00

Olive Oil - Side

$1.00

Sriracha - Side

Tapatio - Side

Shakes (Buzz)

Protein Shake

$5.50+

Nonfat Milk, Chocolate Protein blend, Banana, and Chocolate Sauce blended with ice

d'Breakfast Buzz

$7.00+

The drink that made us famous! 3 shots of Cold Brew Espresso, Chocolate Protein and Vitamin mix, Nonfat Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana blended with ice.

Vegan Buzz

$7.50+

