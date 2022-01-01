Cafes, Coffee & Tea
d'Lite Healthy On The Go xxxxx OLD TOWN xxxxx
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
[dee'lite] adj: it's a way of life! We provide a healthy alternative to 'fast food' without sacrificing taste or convenience for people on - the - go. We offer organic and all natural fresh ingredients, including locally grown produce when available. We choose to reduce impact on the environment by recycling and using earth friendly products.
Location
2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale, AZ 85257
Gallery
