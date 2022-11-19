- Home
- d'Lite Healthy On The Go- Shea
d'Lite Healthy On The Go- Shea
No reviews yet
7337 E Shea Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Order Again
Popular Items
Bagels & Bialys
Breakfast
California Club
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
Croissant Sandwich
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
Breakfast Club
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, and Tomato, served on a sundried tomato bialy. Yum!
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!
AZ Burro
Smoked Turkey, Avocado, 2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Potato, Tomato & Feta Cheese, wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla.
Traditional Burrito
2 Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Blend & Potato wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla. Add Proteins to bulk it up!
Veggie Burrito
2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Swiss Cheese, Portabello Mushroom, Tomato, Black Beans, Onion & Potato wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Make this a Vegan Burrito by taking out the Egg Whites and Swiss Cheese and add Avocado!
Low Carb Breakfast
The Ultimate Breakfast Salad! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs with melted Pepper Jack Cheese served with Potato, Tomato, Avocado & a Pesto drizzle, served on a bed of Mixed Greens with a Balsamic. Add Proteins to bulk it up!
Frittata - House
Our Frittatas are 'Baked Omelet-ish' Style Eggs. 2 Eggs, Chicken Sausage, Portobello Mushrooms with melted Swiss Cheese. Served on a toasted & litely buttered Sourdough toast and Potato with a spicy Chipotle Aioli Drizzle. YES PLEASE! Add Avocado for some extra healthy fats!
Frittata - Veggie
Our Frittatas are 'Baked Omelet-ish' Style Eggs. 2 Eggs, Broccoli, Onion with melted Feta Cheese. Served on a toasted & litely buttered Wheat Toast and Tomato with a Pesto drizzle. YES PLEASE! Bulk it up and add Protien or add Avocado for some extra healthy fats!
Oatmeal Our Way
This is 'Our Way' style of the classic morning Oatmeal. Protien Packed Quinoa, Banana, Seasonal Fruit, your choice of Steamed Milk, a Maple Syrup drizzle and a side of Granola.
Wiches & Wraps
Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
Chicken Breast Panini
Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough. Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!
Signature Tuna
Humanitarian
Our most Vegan friendly option and a Staff Favorite! House made Hummus, Quinoa, Broccoli, Tomato, Cucumber & Pepperoncini, wrapped in a warm Sundried Tomato Tortilla. Mix it up and add CHIX Supreme or VEG Supreme :) Chix Supreme - Adds chicken, feta, pesto Veg Supreme - Adds avocado, feta, pesto
Veggie d'Lite
Avocado, Mix Greens, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Cucumber, with a Creamy Cucumber Tzatziki. Served on a warm herbed flat bread. Bulk it up and add Protein!
BLT
The old standard....Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato (and mayo) on a toasted wheat bread.
The Gobbler
Turkey, gala apples, cranberry chevre, spring mx greens, on toasted wheatberry bread
Salads
Nuts N' Berries
spring mix greens, fresh seasonal fruit, goat cheese & candied walnuts, served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette
Greens & Proteins
house made tuna on a 1/2 avocado, served on a bed of mixed greens, chicken, bacon, feta & tomato with a side of toasted bagel chips & creamy cucumber blue cheese dressing
Kitchen Sink
spring mix greens, chilled quinoa, tomato, beets, cucumber, celery, carrot, feta & golden raisins with a side of house made bagel chips and balsamic vinaigrette
Soup & Sides
Bowls
Southwest Rice Bowl
steamed basmati rice, chicken breast, broccoli, shaved corn, black beans, enchilada sauce and a dollop of creamy cucumber. Served with house made bagel chips
d'Veggie Bowl
steamed quinoa, portabello bisque & broccoli, topped with a chipotle aioli drizzle, feta & fresh diced tomato. Served with a side of house made bagel chips
d'Vegan Bowl
A generous portion on quinoa and broccoli, topped with our coconut lentil soup. Finished with fresh celery and carrots and a sriracha drizzle.
Burgers
House Style Burger
Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, sliced portabello, tomato & feta with a creamy cucumber sauce served on an artisan ciabatta bun
Early Bird
Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, fried egg, pepper jack, tomato, spring mix greens & a spicy chipotle aioli sauce, served on an artisan ciabatta bun
Top Notch
Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, grilled onion, bacon & swiss with a bbq drizzle served on an artisan ciabatta bun
A' La Carte
Doggie Bag
Back in stock
Hash Patty - Side
Banana - Whole
Fruit - Bowl
Egg Whites
Eggs Fried
Eggs Scrambled
Bacon - Side
Chicken - Side
Sausage - Side
Tuna - Side
Turkey - Side
Quinoa Black Bean Burger - Side
Toast - Side
Flatbread - Side
Bagel Chips
Salsa - Side
Cream Cheese - Side
Chipotle Aioli - Side
BBQ - Side
Pesto - Side
Honey Mustard - Side
Mayo - Side
2 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)
4 OZ Hummus (No Fltbrd)
Balsamic Vinagrette - Side
Cucumber Blue Cheese - Side
Raspberry Vinagrette - Side
Cucumber Tzatziki - Side
Olive Oil - Side
Sriracha - Side
Tapatio - Side
Shakes (Buzz)
Protein Shake
Nonfat Milk, Chocolate Protein blend, Banana, and Chocolate Sauce blended with ice
d'Breakfast Buzz
The drink that made us famous! 3 shots of Cold Brew Espresso, Chocolate Protein and Vitamin mix, Nonfat Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana blended with ice.
Vegan Buzz
It’s our famous d’Breakfast Buzz but with Vegan protein and Almond Milk substituted
Smoothies
House
Strawberry & Banana
Seasonal
Peach, Pear, Apricot, and Banana
Four Berry
Blueberry, Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, and Banana
Orange Glorious
Orange Juice, Cream, Banana, and our Orange Vanilla blend
Green Lemonade
Your new go-to Green Smoothie! Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Ginger, Lemon, Garlic & Cilantro. Don’t forget to add Vanilla Plant Protein for extra goodness!