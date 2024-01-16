- Home
D Mike's Resort Bar & Grill 3015 Highway 29 South Suite 120
D Mike’s Resort Bar & Grill 3015 Highway 29 South Suite 120
3015 Highway 29 South Suite 120
Alexandria, MN 56308
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Traditional Wings
Wings tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub$15.00
- Boneless Wings
Wings tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub$15.00
- Crab Dip
A creamy blend of herbs, spices and crab meat and cheeses served with toast focaccia$15.00
- Nachos
Seasoned beef or pulled carnita chicken over crisp tortilla chips. Topped with queso, fresh jalapenos, black olives and tomatoes, served with salsa and sour cream.$15.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Pulled carnita chicken with colby-jack, served with salsa and sour cream$14.50
- Dill Curds
Dill Curds served with a pickle ground mustard$13.00
- Wisconsin Curds
white cheddar curds served with marinara$13.00
- Poutine
french fries and cheese curds topped with a light brown gravy, make is D's style by adding pulled pork$14.00
- Coconut Shrimp
butterflied shrimp served with a pineapple sauce$14.00
- Chicken Strip Bskt$14.00
- Chips & Salsa$6.99
Lodge Favorites
- Fajitas for 1
Choose from chicken, steak, pulled pork or as a combo. Served with shredded cheese lettuce tomato and sour cream$18.00
- Fajitas for 2
Choose from chicken, steak, pulled pork or as a combo. Served with shredded cheese lettuce tomato and sour cream$25.00
- Walleye Dinner For 1
a Minnesota favorite, fried golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, tartar and lemon$18.00
- Walleye Dinner For 2
a Minnesota favorite, fried golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, tartar and lemon$24.00
- Salmon
Charbroiled salmon topped with thai chili sauce, or bourban glaze, blackened or simply grilled, served with our craisin-almond wild rice blend and seasonal fresh veg$20.00
- 1/2 Meatloaf
Layers of garlic mashed potaoes, hearty meatloaf, cheese and beef gravy piled high. Topped with crispy onion tanglers and served on toasted focaccia$15.00
- Full Meatloaf
Layers of garlic mashed potaoes, hearty meatloaf, cheese and beef gravy piled high. Topped with crispy onion tanglers and served on toasted focaccia$18.00
- Ribs
House specialty pork ribs topped with your choice of D's original BBQ, or Carolina style or bourbon sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw$19.00
Pasta & Stir Fry
- Cajun Chicken Fettuccini
Cajun chicken, freshed broccoli and mushrooms, Tossed in a cajun creole sauce$19.00
- Chicken Mac N Cheese
grilled chicken, pasta and our own four cheese sauce, topped with toasted garlic crumbs$19.00
- Crispy Orange
Tender chicken, bell pepper, carrot, pineapple and green onion. Tossed in our sweet and zesty orange sauce. Served with white rice and slivered almonds$18.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed in a parmesan cream sauce. Topped with bacon$16.00
- Gouda Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in smoked gouda cheese sauce topped with smoked brisket drizzled with a chipolte BBQ sauce or a Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$20.00
- Pastalaya
fettuccini pasta, chicken, shrimp, sausage, mushrooms and tomato tossed in a creole cream sauce and topped with green onion.$20.00
- Garlic Toast$1.00
South Of The Border
- Pork Burrito Bowl
Yellow rice, fresh greens, seasoned pork, roasted corn & black bean salsa, diced tomato, queso fresco and house made quacamole, drizzled with a lime crema and tortilla strips, salsa on the side$17.00
- Smothered Burrito
Thinly sliced seasoned steak, yellow rice, roasted corn & black bean salsa and colby -jack cheese. All rolled up in a chipotle flavored tortilla and smothered with house queso, lettuce and tomatoes$17.00
Salads & Lettuce Wraps
- Asian Seared Shrimp Lettuce Wrap
a mild citrus- based thai chili seared shrimp with pineapple relish, toasted coconut, cashews and jalapenos. Served atop yellow rice and drizzled with a boom boom sauce aioli.$17.00
- Caesar Salad
fresh romaine, crumbled bacon and parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing. Add chicken or shrimp $3 or blacken salmon $4$12.00
- Cashew Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap
chicken salad, with craisins, carrots and green onion. Served a on top of our cranberry wild rice pilaf$15.00
- Cobb Salad
mixed greens, egg, crumbled bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato and black olives, choose from grilled, crispy , or buffalo chicken$17.00
- Coconut Chicken Salad
fresh greens topped with coconut breaded chicken, snow peas, cabbage shredded coconut, carrot and cashews, Served with hony mustard$17.00
- Craisinberry Salad
mixed greens and grilled chicken, sliced almonds, craisins, blue cheese, crumbles and red onion. Served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side$13.00
- Side Caesar Salad$8.00
- Side House Salad$8.00
- Summer Grilled Peach Salad
Grilled peaches, blueberries, pomegrante seeds, candied pecans, feta cheese, shaved prosciutto, arugula tossed in a green goddess dressing and drizzled with a cherry balsamic reduction.$17.00
- Taco Salad
pulled carnitas chicken or seasoned beef, tomato, black olives, diced peppers, shredded cheese mixed greens in a fried tortilla shell. Served with taco sauce and sour cream$16.00
Craft Burgers & Sandwiches
- Alabama BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket topped with pickled cucumber,onion and jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and bacon. Topped with a Alabama White BBQ Sauce$18.00
- All American Burger
our customburger blend topped with American cheese, bacon, creamy coleslaw, BBQ sauce and onion rings$17.50
- Bacon Cheese Burger$16.50
- BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich
Our meatloaf, pepper jack cheese, bourbin BBQ sauce and onion rings.Served with choice of fires or slaw$16.00
- Beer Cheese Burger
Burger, bacon topped with pepper jack and jalapenos. Served with fries all drenched inour house made beer cheese soup$17.00
- Bourbon Brisket Burger
Our bur topped with shaved brisket, pepper jack cheese chipotle bourbon BBQ sauce garnished with crispy onioin tanglers$18.00
- Carolina Pork
slow roasted pulled pork, Crolina BBQ sauce, crispy onion tanglers and melted pepper jack cheese$16.00
- Cheese Burger$15.00
- Dill Burger
Our burger topped with Havarti cheese and dill cheese curds with a dill pickle ground mustard sauce$17.50
- DMB
Our signature burger is topped with American cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, 1000 island dressing and crispy onion tanglers$17.00
- Hamburger Plain$14.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken
Fried chicken breast topped with hot honey glaze and peppercorn slaw$16.00
- Nottingham Dip
Our classic french dip with sauteed onions, melted cheese an au jus$16.00
- Portobello Mushroom Burger
Marinated portobello cap topped with melted Swiss cheese, red onions, tomatoes, arugula and avocado.$14.00
- Rachel
with 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on grilled rye$16.00
- Rajun Cajun Burger
Cajun spiced burger, sauteed onions, jalapenos and melted pepper jack. Served with comeback sauce on the side$16.00
- Reuben
with 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese on grilled rye$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seafood Sandwich
Grilled Focaccia served loaded with a creamy seafood salad.$18.00
- Turkey Supreme
Honey mustard glazed turkey, caramelized onions, bacon, Swiss cheese and bacon jam on a grilled cranberry wild rice bread$16.00
- Walleye Sandwich
Breaded and fried. Served with lettuce, tomato, lemon and tartar sauce$19.00
- Add Burger$5.00
Kids Menu
Lodge Combos & Soup
Gluten Friendly
- GF Asian Seared Shrimp Wrap
A Mild citrus-based Thai Chili seared shrimp with a grilled pineapple relish, toasted coconut and cashews. Served a top curry rice and drizzled with boom boom aioli$17.00
- GF Atlantic Salmon
Charbroiled salmon served with season vegetable, our craisin-almond wild rice blend. Order grilled or topped with our Thai Chili sauce 20$20.00
- GF Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with AMerican Cheese and smoked bacon$15.00
- GF BBQ Pork Melt
Slow roasted pork Carnita meat with our house BBQ sauce, melted pepperjack, red onion and smoke bacon on a gluten free bun$16.00
- GF Caesar Salad
Crumbled bacon, Parmesan cheese, and romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing$11.00
- GF Cashew Chicken Salad Wrap
House made chicken salad served with toasted almonds, craisins, pickled carrot and green onion. Served atop our cranberry wild rice pilaf$15.00
- GF Crab Dip
A Creamy blend of herbs, spices, crab dip and cheeses. Served with tortilla chips$15.00
- GF Fall of the bone BBQ Ribs
Our house specialty. Tender fall of the bone pork ribs served with coleslaw and mashed potatoes$19.00
- GF Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled Chicken Breast served with our craisin-almond wild rice blend and steam seasonal Vegetable.$15.00
- GF Nacho Grande
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken atop crisp corn tortillas, topped with melted cheese, Jalapenos, tomatoes, and black olives served with salsa and sour cream$15.00
- GF Rachel or Reuben
Flavorful corned beef (Reuben) or Turkey (Rachel), Sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing with melted Swiss. On Gluten Free Bread$16.00
- GF Smothered Burger$15.00
- GF Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or beef, tomatoes, black olives, peppers and co jack cheese over mixed greens and corn tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce and sour cream.$16.00
- GF Traditional Chicken Wings$15.00
- GF Turkey Melt
Shaved turkey, bacon along with melted Swiss and American Cheese$15.00
Dessert
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Creamy Caramel cheesecake baked on a sweet & salty almond crust, topped with buttery caramel and a sprinkle of more almonds.$7.00
- Chocolate Lovin's Spoonful Cake
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark moist chocolate cake, all drenched in chocolate.$7.00
- Brookie w/ Ice Cream
A warm, gooey treat featuring a chocolate chip cookie dough crust topped with brownie batter, baked in a case iron dish. Finished with a drizzle of chocolate and caramel sauce, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Berry Moscato Tiramisu Cheesecake
Our take on this Italian classic pairs regional sweet red raspberries and blueberries with creamy mascarpone mousse, layered with tender sponge cake soaked in Moscato wine essence which adds a beautiful fruity aroma.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ice Cream$3.00
Ala Cart
- Side 1000 Island$0.75
- Side Alabama White BBQ$0.75
- Side Au Jus$0.75
- Side Bacon Jam$0.75
- Side Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Side Boom Boom Aioli$0.75
- Side Bourbon BBQ$0.75
- Side Caesar$0.75
- Side Carolina BBQ$0.75
- Side Cherry Balsamic Reduction$0.75
- Side Chipotle Bourbon$0.75
- Side Classic Buffalo$0.75
- Side Comeback Sauce$0.75
- Side Creamy Dill Ground Mustard$0.75
- Side D. Mikes BBQ$0.75
- Side French$0.75
- Side Gravy$0.75
- Side Green Goddess Dressing$0.75
- Side Guac$2.75
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side Hot Honey Glaze$0.75
- Side Lime Crema$0.75
- Side Low Cal French$0.75
- Side Low Cal Ranch$0.75
- Side Marinara$0.75
- Side Mayo$0.75
- Side Mike's MN Mild Buffalo$0.75
- Side Pineapple Glaze$0.75
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side Salsa$0.75
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Sweet and Zesty Orange Sauce$0.75
- Side Tartar$0.75
- Side Thai Chili Sauce$0.75
- Side Queso$1.00
- Side Coleslaw$3.00
- Side Craisin-Almond Wild Rice Blend$3.00
- Side Fresh Fruit$5.00
- Side Fries$3.00
- Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Side Gouda Mac and Cheese$3.00
- Side House Fries$4.00
- Side Onion Rings$5.00
- Side Tater Tots$3.00
- Add Side Salad$3.00
- Add Caesar Side Salad$3.00
- Add Cup Soup$3.00
- Add Mug Soup$5.00
- Add Cicken$3.00
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto$6.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Blue Curacao$6.00
- Caravella Limoncello$7.00
- Cherry McGillicuddy's$6.50
- Cinnabomb$6.50
- Cointreau$7.00
- Creme De Cocoa$6.00
- Drambuie$7.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$6.50
- Leroux Blackberry$6.00
- Leroux Melon Schnapps$6.00
- Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur$6.50
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Rumple Minze$7.00
- St. Germain Elderflower$7.00
Brandy & Cognac
Cocktails
- Black Russian$6.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Daiquiri$8.00
- Gimlet$6.00
- Greyhound$5.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.00
- Manhattan$8.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Martini$7.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Mojito$8.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Paloma$7.00
- Screwdriver$5.00
- Sex On The Beach$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$5.00
- Tom Collins$5.00
- White Russian$6.00
- Classic Old Fashion$11.00
- Honey Blackberry Old-Fashion$11.00
- Elderflower Gin & Tonic$8.00
- Mediterranean Gin & Tonic$8.00
- Cucumber Gin & Tonic$8.00
- Tom Sawyer$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Classic Daiquiri$10.00
- Classic Margarita$10.00
- The Garbage Can$10.00
Beer & Seltzer
Draft
- 22 Northmen 16oz$6.50
- Beach Bum 16oz$6.50
- Blakes Cider 16 oz$6.50
- Blue Moon 16oz$6.50
- Busch Light 16oz$5.00
- Fulton Lonely Shandy 16oz$6.50
- Hamms 16oz$3.00
- Kona Big Wave 16oz$6.50
- Mango Cart 16oz$6.50
- Lime Time 16oz$6.50
- Michelob Ultra 16oz$5.00
- New Belgium 1554 BLK Lager 16oz$6.50
- Rhuby Sour 16oz$6.50
- Summit Saga IPA 16oz$6.50
- War Pigs IPA 16oz$6.50
- Olives
- Pickle
- 22 Northmen 22oz$8.00
- Beach Bum 22 oz$8.00
- Blakes Cider 22 oz$8.00
- Blue Moon 22 oz$8.00
- Busch Light 22oz$6.50
- Fulton Lonely Shandy 22 oz$8.00
- Hamms 22 oz$4.50
- Kona Big Wave 22oz$8.00
- Lime Time 22 oz$8.00
- Mango Cart 22oz$8.00
- Michelob Ultra 22oz$6.50
- New Belgium 1554 BLK Lager 22 oz$8.00
- Rhuby Sour 22 oz$8.00
- Summit Saga IPA 22 oz$8.00
- War Pigs IPA 22 oz$8.00
- Olives
- Pickles
Bottle
- Bud Light BTL$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Budweiser BTL$5.00
- Busch Light BTL$5.00
- Coors Banquet BTL$5.00
- Coors Light BTL$5.00
- Corona Extra BTL$6.50
- Corona Light BTL$6.50
- Grainbelt Nordeast$5.00
- Grainbelt Premium$5.00
- Guiness BTL$6.50
- Heineken BTL$6.50
- Killian's BTL$6.50
- Michelob Golden Light BTL$5.00
- Michelob Ultra BTL$5.00
- Mikes Hard Lemonade$5.00
- Miller Lite BTL$5.00
- Modelo BTL$6.50
- PBR Can$5.00
- Sam Adams BTL$6.50
- Stella Artois BTL$6.50
- Summit EPA BTL$6.50
- Best Day Brewing NA$6.50
- Bud Zero$5.00
- Busch NA$5.00
- Hazy IPA NA$6.50
Seltzer
- Carbliss Black Cherry$6.00
- Carbliss Black Raspberry$6.00
- Carbliss Cranberry$6.00
- Carbliss Lemon Lime$6.00
- Carbliss Peach$6.00
- Carbliss Pineapple$6.00
- Nutrl Black Cherry$6.00
- Nutrl Lime$6.00
- Nutrl Orange$6.00
- Nutrl Pineapple$6.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$6.00
- Surfside Iced Tea$6.00
- Surfside Iced Tea & Lemonade$6.00
- Surfside Lemonade$6.00
- Surfside Peach Tea$6.00
Wine
Glass
Bottle
- Bottle Carlos Creek Hot Dish Red$38.00
- Bottle Carlos Creek Minnescato$35.00
- Bottle Coppola Pinot Grigio$36.00
- Bottle Coppola Sauv Blanc$36.00
- Bottle Darling White BTL$38.00
- Bottle Devils Red 2021$38.00
- Bottle Frontenac 2021 BTL$38.00
- Bottle Frontenac Rose 2023 BTL$38.00
- Bottle Itasca 2023 BTL$38.00
- Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$38.00
NA Beverages
Soda
Non Soda
Cans
Welcome to D Mike's Resort Bar and Grill, where the legacy of the north meets contemporary lake town charm. We've preserved the rustic warmth and authenticity of our original roots and infused it with a fresh take that captures the spirit of a day at the lake. At D Mike's we honor tradition while embracing innovation. Our menu is a celebration of classic comfort foods infused with bold flavors served by familiar favorites and inspired culinary creations. Every dish tells a story of tradition meeting innovation. Every order is served with a side of lake town hospitality. Whether you're visiting for the weekend or call Alexandria home, every moment at D Mike's is a invitation to unwind, connect, and savor the essence of lake town living. Join us as we write the next chapter in our legacy-inspired journey! Cheers to new beginnings and unforgettable memories at D Mike's.
3015 Highway 29 South Suite 120, Alexandria, MN 56308