Restaurant info

Welcome to D Mike's Resort Bar and Grill, where the legacy of the north meets contemporary lake town charm. We've preserved the rustic warmth and authenticity of our original roots and infused it with a fresh take that captures the spirit of a day at the lake. At D Mike's we honor tradition while embracing innovation. Our menu is a celebration of classic comfort foods infused with bold flavors served by familiar favorites and inspired culinary creations. Every dish tells a story of tradition meeting innovation. Every order is served with a side of lake town hospitality. Whether you're visiting for the weekend or call Alexandria home, every moment at D Mike's is a invitation to unwind, connect, and savor the essence of lake town living. Join us as we write the next chapter in our legacy-inspired journey! Cheers to new beginnings and unforgettable memories at D Mike's.