D'moon cafe 21301 Ventura Blvd, woodland Hills, CA, 91367

review star

No reviews yet

21301 Ventura Blvd

F217

Woodland Hills , CA 91367

Persian Entrées

#1 Luleh Kabob (Ground Beef and/or Ground Chicken)

#1 Luleh Kabob (Ground Beef and/or Ground Chicken)

$17.00

Two skewers of charbroiled ground Beef/Chicken served with basmati rice, peppers, onions, and tomato

#2 Chicken Kabob

#2 Chicken Kabob

$18.00

Skewered charbroiled saffron chicken thighs served with basmati rice, peppers, onions, and tomato

#3 Chicken Tender Kabob

#3 Chicken Tender Kabob

$18.00

Skewered charbroiled saffron chicken tenders served with basmati rice, peppers, onions, and tomato

#4 Shish Kabob

#4 Shish Kabob

$22.00

6 ounce of skewered charbroiled filet mignon served with basmati rice, peppers, onions, and tomato

#5 Kabob Torsh

#5 Kabob Torsh

$22.00

Skewered charbroiled filet Mignon marinated in special sour sauce and served with basmati rice, peppers, onions, and tomato

#6 Salmon Kabob

#6 Salmon Kabob

$22.00

Filets of skewered charbroiled salmon served with basmati rice, peppers, onions, and tomato

#7 Jumbo White Shrimp Kabob

#7 Jumbo White Shrimp Kabob

$20.00

Skewered charbroiled jumbo white shrimp served with basmati rice, peppers, onions, and tomato

Sandwiches

#1 Beef & Bone Marrow

#1 Beef & Bone Marrow

$16.00

Slow cooked beef and bone marrow topped with lettuce, tomato, chopped onions, pickles, fresh parsley and mayonnaise

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

#2 Rotisserie Chicken

$15.00

Mixture of white & dark meat rotisserie chicken lightly stir-fried, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, crushed kettle cooked potato chips, mayo, and ketchup

#3 Beef Kotlet

#3 Beef Kotlet

$15.00

World-famous beef Kotlet is made with ground beef, boiled potatoes, eggs, spices, and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and fresh parsley flakes

#4 Beef Tongue

#4 Beef Tongue

$17.00

Slow cooked beef tongue then lightly pan-fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and fresh parsley flakes

#5 Persian Hot Dog

$14.00

Deep fried Persian sausage topped with sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, crushed kettle cooked potato chips, mayo, and ketchup

#6 Gyro (Beef & lamb)

$14.00

Mixed beef & lamb meat slightly pan-fried, wrapped in pita bread and topped with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, red turnip and tzatziki sauce

#7 Falafel (Vegetarian)

#7 Falafel (Vegetarian)

$12.00

Persian style falafel deep fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house red sauce

Persian Soups

#1 Ash Reshteh (Persian Noodle Soup) (Vegetarian)

#1 Ash Reshteh (Persian Noodle Soup) (Vegetarian)

$12.00

World-famous Persian noodle soup is completely vegetarian, made with variety of beans, and delicious to the last drop. Serving size is 32 ounces

American Food Menu

#1 Cali cheeseburger

#1 Cali cheeseburger

$13.00

Lightly seasoned ground beef patties cooked to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and American cheese served with French fries

#2 Cali beyond cheeseburger

#2 Cali beyond cheeseburger

$13.00

Lightly seasoned beyond patties cooked to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese served with French fries

#3 Philly Cheesteak

#3 Philly Cheesteak

$15.00

Shaved, sautéed sirloin with sautéed mushrooms, mixed peppers, caramelized onions, and melted cheese on a toasted, fresh-baked French roll served with French fries

#4 Fried Golden Shrimp (8 pieces)

$14.00

Jumbo butterfly shrimp deep fried and with served with tartar sauce & French fries

#5 Fish & Chips (4 pieces)

#5 Fish & Chips (4 pieces)

$14.00

Fish & Chips (4 pieces)

#6 Yummy Strips (4 pieces)

#6 Yummy Strips (4 pieces)

$12.00

Deep fried chicken breast tender strips seasoned to perfection, lightly breaded served with French fries

Salads

#1 Chicken Kabob Salad

$15.00

Pieces of chicken tender kabob mixed with mixed greens, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and house dressing

#2 Small Season Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and house dressing

#3 Large Season Salad

$10.00

#4 Shirazi Salad

$8.00

12-Ounce chopped cucumber, tomato, onions, and parsley tossed with lime juice and olive oil

#5 Tabooli

$8.00

12-ounce Finely chopped vegetables mixed with Mediterranean spices and bulgur tossed with lime juice and olive oil

Sides

#1 Spicy Mix Pickled Vegetables (Torshi)

$3.00

8-ounce pickled carrots, celery, cauliflower, and cucumber

#2 Yogurt Dip (Cucumber)

$5.00

12-ounce whole milk yogurt mixed with mint flavor cucumber

#3 Yogurt Dip (Shallot/Moosir)

$6.00

12-ounce whole milk yogurt with shallots

#4 Walnut Olives

$10.00

Our walnut olives’ recipe originates from the people of Caspian Sea. It is a heart healthy side dish that is made with pitted green olives, ground walnut, pomegranate sauce, juice, and spices. Our serving size is 8 ounces.

#5 Falafels

$5.00

4 pieces of deep fried falafels

#6 French Fries

$4.00

Deep fried chopped potatoes

Drinks

Cardamon-saffron Chai & pastry

$6.00

Cardamon-saffron Persian tea served with 4 petite Persian donuts (Bamieh)

Coke

$2.00

12-ounce can soda

Sprite

$2.00

12-ounce can soda

Bottle of Water

$2.00

12-ounce Crystal Geysere Alpine Spring Water

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

8 Ounce can

Diet Coke

$2.00

Kabobs Per Skewer

Kabobs Per Skewer

1 charbroiled skewer of your choice of meat

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21301 Ventura Blvd , F217, Woodland Hills , CA 91367

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

