D & N Grocery Deli

review star

No reviews yet

1007 W Bow

Tyler, TX 75702

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.59

Tyler's Famous Cheese Nachos consist of tortilla chips, cheese, and jalapenos if requested.

Chili Cheese Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Our popular Chili Cheese Nachos consist of tortilla chips topped with chili and cheese.

Build Your Own Frito Pie

Build Your Own Frito Pie

$2.99

We add your favorite toppings on top of fritos.

Choose Your Chips Nachos

$2.99

You pick the bag of chips and add all your favorites.

Roller Grill Items

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.29

100 % Beef Hot Dog

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$2.69

Our 100% beef hot dog topped with cheddar cheese.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$2.99

Our 100% beef hot dog topped with Chili and cheese.

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$2.99

Smoked Sausage link on a bun with your choice of onions or jalapenos.

Hot Link

Hot Link

$2.99

Hot Link on a bun topped with your choice of onions and jalapenos.

Wings

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$6.99+

Tyson Chicken Wings baked in our oven with a side of ranch.

Breakfast

Breakfast Biscuit

Breakfast Biscuit

$2.99

Southern Style Biscuit, your choice of protien, egg, and cheddar cheese.

Sausage, Biscuit and Gravy

Sausage, Biscuit and Gravy

$2.99

Biscuit, sausage patty, and a scoop of sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Your choice of protein, veggies, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Sausage Biscuit

$2.19

Southern Style Biscuit and a sausage patty.

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Your choice of protein, egg and cheddar cheese on a 6 inch sandwich hoagie.

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$5.99

Build your own omelette with your choice of protein, veggies, and cheese.

Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$7.99
Ham

Ham

$6.99+

Ham and cheese with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Turkey

Turkey

$6.99+

Sliced Turkey with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Club

Club

$6.99+

Sliced Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, and cheese with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$6.99+

Sliced Roast Beef with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Italian

Italian

$6.99+

Sliced Pepperoni, Bologna, and with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Cold Cut

Cold Cut

$6.99+

Sliced Bologna, Salami, and ham with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Meatball

Meatball

$6.99+

Meatballs in Marina sauce with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

BLT

BLT

$6.99+

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with your choice of dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$6.99+

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, and cheese with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$7.99+

Philly Steak and cheese with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Chicken

Chicken

$7.99+

Chicken Breast and cheese with your choice of veggies and dressing on a white hoagie bread.

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.99

Build your own salad with your choice of protein all the veggies we have to offer.

Club Chef Salad

$9.99

Build your own salad with your choice of protein, BACON, and all the veggies we have to offer.

Cesar Salad

Cesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Chicken Cesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, chicken, and caesar dressing.

Soups

Brocolli Cheese Soup

Brocolli Cheese Soup

$4.29+
Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$4.29+
Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$4.29+
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Deli selling Sandwiches, Soups, Hot Dogs, Nachos, Salads, and Wings.

Location

1007 W Bow, Tyler, TX 75702

Directions

