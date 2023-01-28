D & P's Kitchen 421 East 200th Street

D & P's Kitchen imageView gallery

Popular Items

Steak Philly
Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo
Wing Dinner (5 pieces)

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Juice Pouch

$0.50

Half n Half Arizona Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweat Tea

$2.50

Fish Dinner

Perch Dinner (2 pieces)

$10.50

Fries and Coleslaw

Perch Dinner (4 pieces)

$13.99

Fries and Coleslaw

Catfish Dinner (2 pieces)

$13.99

Fries and Coleslaw

Orange Roughy (2 pieces)

$23.99

Fries and Coleslaw

Grilled Salmon w/2 sides

$18.50

2 Sides

Shrimp Scampi (4)

$22.99

Fries and Coleslaw

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

Entrees

T Bone Steak

$34.99

2 Sides

T Bone Steak w/ 2 Scampi

$47.99

2 Sides

Lamb Chops

$35.00

2 Sides

Chicken Breast

$20.99

2 Sides

Jumbo (4) Scampi w/2 sides

$25.00

Pasta

Plain Alfredo

$7.50

Chicken Alfredo

$15.50

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00

Salmon Alfredo

$19.00

Steak Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo

$18.50

Steak and Shrimp Alfredo

$24.50

Potatoes

Loaded Chicken Potato

$13.00

Loaded Steak Potato

$16.00

Loaded Shrimp Potato

$15.00

Loaded Chicken and Steak Potato

$19.00

Loaded Chicken and Shrimp Potato

$18.50

Loaded Steak and Shrimp Potato

$21.50

Loaded Potato (3 meat combo)

$24.00

Fries

$4.00

Salads

Iceberg lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, cheese and eggs.

Chef Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Beef Hamburger

$10.00

w/ fries

Turkey Hamburger

$10.00

w/ fries

Chicken Philly

$11.00

w/ fries

Steak Philly

$13.00

w/ fries

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

w/ fries

Perch Sandwich

$7.50

w/ fries

Catfish Sandwich

$8.99

w/ fries

Beef Polish Boy

$6.00

Turkey Polish Boy

$7.00

Angus Beef Hotdog w/Fries

$5.00

Salmon Philly

$18.00

Wings

Wing (1)

$1.75

Wing Snack Pack (3 Pieces)

$9.00

w/ Fries

Wing Dinner (5 pieces)

$12.00

w/ Fries

Over Rice

Chicken Philly Over Rice

$12.50

Diced/seasoned chicken breast with cheese, onions, green and red peppers served over seasoned yellow rice.

Steak Philly Over Rice

$14.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

421 East 200th Street, Euclid, OH 44119

Directions

Gallery
D & P's Kitchen image

