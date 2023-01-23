A map showing the location of D-RO'S 1694 Sunset RdView gallery

D-RO'S 1694 Sunset Rd

1694 Sunset Rd

Brentwood, TN 37027

Order Again

Burritos

The Titan

$13.00

slow cooker carne asada w/ crinkle cut fries, guac, pico, and D-Ro's sauce

The Nashville Sound

$12.00

Nashville hot chicken w/ crinkle cut fries, shredded lettuce, jack, crema, and D-Ro's sauce

The Memphis

$13.00

slow cooker pulled pork w/ crinkle cut fries, pickled red cabbage, feta, avocado crema, and Piper's Pit Sauce

The Rocky Top

$12.00

grass fed ground beef w/ crinkle cut fries, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and crema

The Governor

$13.00

Philly cheese steak w/ crinkle cut fries, sauteed peppers and onions, provolone, crema and steak sauce

The Commadore

$12.00

(vegan) black beans, crinkle cut fries, shredded lettuce, sweet corn, pico, guac, vegan cheese, and vegan sour cream

Bowls

The Titan Bowl

$10.00

The Nashville Sound Bowl

$10.00

The Memphis Bowl

$10.00

The Rocky Top Bowl

$10.00

The Governor Bowl

$10.00

The Commadore Bowl

$10.00

Tacos

Carne Asada

$5.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Taco Trio

$15.00

Kids & Sides

Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Nacho Fries

$6.00

BBQ Nachos

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soup du jour

Chicken Tortilla

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1694 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027

