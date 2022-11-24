  • Home
D Spot Daiquiri Lounge - Richmond - 110 Crabb River Rd.

No reviews yet

110 Crabb River Rd #122

Richmond, TX 77469

Popular Items

Stress Reliever
Candy Shop
Project X

Classics

Octane

Margarita

Long Island Tea

Hypnotic

Hurricane

Pina Colada

Fruit Daiquiri

Pineapple Express

Originals

All Nighter

Pina Colada & Hurricane

Call an Uber

Long Island & Octane

DayDreamer

Pina Colada & Octane

Drunk Dialer

Hynotic & Octane

House Party

All Flavors

Old School

Margarita & Long Island

Pain Killer

Hypnotic & Hurricane

Project X

Hypnotic, Hurricane & Octane

The Kickback

Pina Colada & Hypnotic

Whatchamacallit

Margarita, Hurricane & Octane

Premiums

Beach Vibes

Pina Colada & Strawberry

Candy Shop

Hypnotic, Strawberry & Mango

Fuzzy Vision

Octane & Peach

Georgia Tea

Long Island & Peach

Islander

Hurricane, Octane, Cherry

Issa Vibe

Hurricane & Mango

Pillow Talker

Pina Colada, Hypnotic & Strawberry

Spiked Slush

Margarita & Cherry

Stress Reliever

Margarita, Mango & Strawberry

X-Rated

Octane & Mango

Add ons

Jello shot

$1.25

Gummy bears

$1.25

Jello shot Bucket

$12.00

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Imported Beer

$4.00

Water

$1.00

Extra Shot

$1.00

Hookah

Hookah

$25.00

Hookah Refill

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving delicious daiquiris, unique blends, Jell-O shots & more. Hang with us or take it to go. Great drinks, great company & even better vibes.

110 Crabb River Rd #122, Richmond, TX 77469

