Main picView gallery

“D” Spot Daiquiris FM 359- Pecan Grove

review star

No reviews yet

1531 FM 359 Ste. 600

Richmond, TX 77406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boudin Balls
10 pc Boneless ONLY
10 pc Boneless Combo

Classics

Octane

Hurricane

Hypnotic

Long Island Tea

Margarita

Pina Colada

Pineapple Express

Fruit Daiquiri

Originals

All Nighter

Pina Colada & Hurricane

Call an Uber

Long Island & Octane

DayDreamer

Pina Colada & Octane

Drunk Dialer

Hynotic & Octane

House Party

All Flavors

Old School

Margarita & Long Island

Pain Killer

Hypnotic & Hurricane

Project X

Hypnotic, Hurricane & Octane

The Kickback

Pina Colada & Hypnotic

Whatchamacallit

Margarita, Hurricane & Octane

Premiums

Beach Vibes

Pina Colada & Strawberry

Candy Shop

Hypnotic, Strawberry & Mango

Fuzzy Vision

Octane & Peach

Georgia Tea

Long Island & Peach

Islander

Hurricane, Octane, Cherry

Issa Vibe

Hurricane & Mango

Pillow Talker

Pina Colada, Hypnotic & Strawberry

Spiked Slush

Margarita & Cherry

Stress Reliever

Margarita, Mango & Strawberry

X-Rated

Octane & Mango

Add ons

Jello shot

$1.25

Gummy bears

$1.25

Shot Bucket

$12.00

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Imported Beer

$4.00

Extra Shot

$1.00

BYOB

$10.00

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$6.99

fries, sauce, ranch w/meat

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Boudin Balls

$5.99

Bone-In Combos

5 pc Bone-in Wing Combo

$12.00

10 pc Bone-in Wing Combo

$16.00

Boneless Combos

5 pc Boneless Combo

$9.99

10 pc Boneless Combo

$14.00

Seafood Combos

6 Shrimps Combo

$13.50

10 Shrimps Combo

$16.00

Rg Catfish Combo

$12.00

Lg Catfish Combo

$15.00

Special Combos

D Spot Hitta Combo

$14.00

8 boneless, 6 bone-in or 6 shrimp, boudin ball & fries

D Fill-up Combo

$16.00

5 wings, 4 fried shimps and seasoned fries

Bone-In By The Piece

10 pc Bone-in Wings ONLY

$13.99

20 pc Bone-in Wings ONLY

$25.49

50 pc Bone-in Wings ONLY

$63.50

Boneless By The Piece

10 pc Boneless ONLY

$10.49

20 pc Boneless ONLY

$20.99

50 pcs Boneless ONLY

$53.99

Just Shrimp

10 pcs Shrimp ONLY

$13.29

20 pcs Shrimp ONLY

$26.49

30 pcs Shrimp ONLY

$39.19

Sides

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Drunken fries

$3.50

Ranch and Cajun seasoning

Cajun corn

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Soda

$1.89

Water

$1.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving delicious daiquiris, unique blends, Jell-O shots & amazing food to compliment your favorite drink . Hang with us or take it to go. Great drinks, great food & even better vibes.

Website

Location

1531 FM 359 Ste. 600, Richmond, TX 77406

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho King - 1850 Farm to Market 359
orange starNo Reviews
1850 Farm to Market 359 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Lomonte's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
815 Plantation Dr. #180 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Richmond TX (Katy) #158
orange starNo Reviews
7109 Katy Gaston Rd Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Galvan's Sausage House
orange starNo Reviews
1924 E Hwy 90 A Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Taquitos - Richmond - 741 East Highway 90 Alternate
orange starNo Reviews
741 East Highway 90 Alternate Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Mugz Coffee Bar
orange star4.5 • 396
503 fm 359 Suite 190 Richmond, TX 77406
View restaurantnext
Whiskey River West
orange star4.8 • 233
6535 S Peek Rd Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Harlem Road Texas BBQ
orange star4.1 • 216
9823 Harlem Road Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (993 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston