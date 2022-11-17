Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

DW Grill And Catering

review star

No reviews yet

617 27th Ave.

Fairbanks, AK 99701

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cobb Salad

Appetizer 🍟

Beer Battered Onion Rings
$8.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.95
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$6.95
Cheesy Ranch Curly Fries
$8.95

Cheesy Ranch Curly Fries

$8.95
Buffalo Ranch Curly Fries
$8.95

Buffalo Ranch Curly Fries

$8.95
Cajun Cheesy Curly Fries
$8.95

Cajun Cheesy Curly Fries

$8.95
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.95
Buffalo Ranch Tots
$8.95

Buffalo Ranch Tots

$8.95

Cheesy Ranch Tater Tots

$8.95

Cajun Cheesy Tater Tots

$8.95
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$7.95
Catfish App

Catfish App

$8.95
Shrimp App🍤

Shrimp App🍤

$8.95
Chicken wings🍗
$8.95

Chicken wings🍗

$8.95
Chicken Strips App
$6.95

Chicken Strips App

$6.95
Pot Stickers
$7.95

Pot Stickers

$7.95
Cajun Pickle Wedges
$9.95

Cajun Pickle Wedges

$9.95
Fried Pickle Wedges
$8.95

Fried Pickle Wedges

$8.95
Hotzarella Sticks
$7.95

Hotzarella Sticks

$7.95
Jalapeño Poppers
$7.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95
Fried Portabella Mushroom
$7.95

Fried Portabella Mushroom

$7.95
Fried Ravioli
$7.95

Fried Ravioli

$7.95

Cheesy Curly Fries

$8.95

Cheesy Tater Tots

$8.95

Burger🍔

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.95
Bacon Hamburger
$15.95

Bacon Hamburger

$15.95
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$14.95
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.95
Mushroom Cheese Burger
$15.95

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$15.95
Sunshine

Sunshine

$15.95
CAP

CAP

$15.95
Jalapeno burger
$15.95

Jalapeno burger

$15.95
The Stinky

The Stinky

$15.95
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.95
Western Burger
$15.95

Western Burger

$15.95

Cheesesteak🎆

Cheesesteak Sandwich
$14.95

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.95
Jalapeno Cheesesteak Sandwich
$15.95

Jalapeno Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.95
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.95

Wrap🌯

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95
Honey Mustard Chicken and Ham Wrap
$14.95

Honey Mustard Chicken and Ham Wrap

$14.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95
Spinach Dip Turkey Wrap
$14.95

Spinach Dip Turkey Wrap

$14.95

BBQ Roast Beef Wrap

$14.95
Chicken Ranch Wrap
$14.95

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$15.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.95
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
$14.95

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$14.95
Pesto Turkey Wrap
$14.95

Pesto Turkey Wrap

$14.95

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.95

Tuna Wrap

$14.95
Carolina Gold Chicken Wrap

Carolina Gold Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Panini 🍞

Monster Grilled Cheese Panini
$14.95

Monster Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.95
Pesto Turkey Panini
$14.95

Pesto Turkey Panini

$14.95

BBQ Roast Beef Panini

$14.95
Ham and Swiss Panini
$14.95

Ham and Swiss Panini

$14.95
French Dip Panini
$14.95

French Dip Panini

$14.95
Tuna Melt Panini
$14.95

Tuna Melt Panini

$14.95

Spinach Dip Turkey Panini

$14.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
$15.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$15.95

Sandwich🍞

Overload Croissant Sandwich
$14.95

Overload Croissant Sandwich

$14.95
Italian Hoagie Sandwich
$14.95

Italian Hoagie Sandwich

$14.95
BELT

BELT

$14.95
BLT

BLT

$14.95
DW Club

DW Club

$14.95
BBQ Beef sandwich
$14.95

BBQ Beef sandwich

$14.95
Reuben

Reuben

$14.95
Buffalo chicken sandwich
$14.95

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$14.95
The Dennis (Catfish sandwich)
$14.95

The Dennis (Catfish sandwich)

$14.95

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Basket🍤

Chicken Strip Basket
$14.95

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.95
Red Chicken Basket
$15.95

Red Chicken Basket

$15.95
Wing Basket🍗

Wing Basket🍗

$14.95
Shrimp basket🍤
$14.95

Shrimp basket🍤

$14.95
Catfish Basket
$15.95

Catfish Basket

$15.95
Catfish & Okra Basket
$17.95

Catfish & Okra Basket

$17.95
Duo Basket

Duo Basket

$16.95
Alaskan Amber Cod Basket

Alaskan Amber Cod Basket

$15.95Out of stock

AK AMBER Cod and Okra

$17.95Out of stock

Vegetarian🍄

Fiesta (Grill Veg)

$14.95

Veggie Ranch Delight

$14.95

Veggie Spinach Dip Delight (Grill Veg)

$14.95

Green Goddess

$14.95

Vivian Style

$14.95

Spicy Veggie

$14.95

Dogs and Brats Meal

Plain Jane Dog
$9.95

Plain Jane Dog

$9.95

Hottie Dog

$11.95

DW Dog

$11.95

BLT Dog

$12.95

Cowboy Dog

$12.95

Johnsonville Brat

$12.95

Dogs and Brats🌭

Plain Jane Dog
$4.95

Plain Jane Dog

$4.95
Hottie Dog

Hottie Dog

$6.95
DW Dog

DW Dog

$6.95
BLT Dog

BLT Dog

$7.95
Cowboy Dog

Cowboy Dog

$7.95
Johnsonville Brat
$7.95

Johnsonville Brat

$7.95

Salad 🌿

Chicken Caesar Salad
$14.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.95
Turkey Bacon Salad
$14.95

Turkey Bacon Salad

$14.95
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$15.95
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$14.95

12 Oz Soup And Side Salad

$14.95

Kids Menu 👥

Kids-Chicken Strips
$6.95

Kids-Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids-Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Kids-Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Kids-Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$6.95
Kids-Camilla Rolls- Turkey and cheese roll ups
$6.95

Kids-Camilla Rolls- Turkey and cheese roll ups

$6.95

Kids-Hammy Cammy- ham and cheese roll ups

$6.95

Kids-Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Kids-Turkey And Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Kids-Hot Dog

$6.95

Desserts 🍰Snacks

Chips

Chips

$1.95
Cocktail Fruit Cup
$1.65

Cocktail Fruit Cup

$1.65
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.95
Cotton Candy Cheesecake

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Cotton candy flavored pink and blue swirled cheesecake is baked on a graham crust and topped with a ring of strawberry whipped cream.

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.45Out of stock
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$7.95Out of stock

It's Not Easy Pleasing Everyone at Dessert, but When You Combine Peanut Butter and Chocolate, You've Got a Winning Combination That's Likely to Wow the Whole Family. Made with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Chocolate Chip Cookie And Milk Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookie And Milk Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Just a Side

Side Salad

$7.75

Side Caesar Salad

$7.75

Today's Soup

$4.95+

Side Of Coleslaw

$3.95+

Italian Pasta salad

$3.95+Out of stock
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.95+Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.95+Out of stock

Add Texas toast (1)

$1.95

2Pc Texas Toast

$3.75

Add On Extras

Nacho Cheese
$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$0.75
Add Ranch

Add Ranch

$0.75

Sauce

$0.75

Drinks 🚰

Fountain Drink
$2.95

Fountain Drink

$2.95
Coffee

Coffee

$2.95
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.95
Sweet Tea Bottled
$2.95

Sweet Tea Bottled

$2.95
Extra Sweet Tea Bottled
$2.95

Extra Sweet Tea Bottled

$2.95
Raspberry Tea Bottled
$2.95

Raspberry Tea Bottled

$2.95
Large OJ\Apple
$2.95

Large OJ\Apple

$2.95
Small OJ

Small OJ

$1.95
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.95
Bottled Water
$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.95
Red Bull (8oz)
$2.95

Red Bull (8oz)

$2.95
2 Red Bull $5.00 (8oz)
$5.00

2 Red Bull $5.00 (8oz)

$5.00
12oz Red Bull

12oz Red Bull

$3.95Out of stock
12oz Red Bull (2 For $7)

12oz Red Bull (2 For $7)

$7.00Out of stock
Sugar free Red Bull
$2.95

Sugar free Red Bull

$2.95
2 Sugar free Red Bull $5.00
$5.00

2 Sugar free Red Bull $5.00

$5.00

Today's Special

What What burger
$15.95

What What burger

$15.95

Carolina Gold Burger

$15.95
Grizzly Grilled Cheese Burger
$15.95

Grizzly Grilled Cheese Burger

$15.95

Mushroom Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.95
Steakhouse Burger
$15.95

Steakhouse Burger

$15.95

Nashville Hot Chicken Strip Sandwich

$15.95

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Crispy Jalapeno Burger

$15.95

Gift Certificate Amount

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$15 Gift Certificate

$15.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

$250 Gift Certificate

$250.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Hello, We are excited for you to see what we have to offer. Good, Consistent, and Quality Food and excellent customer service has always been our passion in our lives. Our families both had owned restaurants in town. David's parents owned Rosey and Sons BBQ and Winna's parents owned Golden Shang Hai. If you are from here, you will know these places and we may have served you when we were young. Now Fairbanks will finally see our vision and skills at DW Grill and Catering. Thank you!!! Sincerely, David and Winna Summerville.

Website

Location

617 27th Ave., Fairbanks, AK 99701

Directions

Gallery
DW Grill And Catering image
DW Grill And Catering image

