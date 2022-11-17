Restaurant info

Hello, We are excited for you to see what we have to offer. Good, Consistent, and Quality Food and excellent customer service has always been our passion in our lives. Our families both had owned restaurants in town. David's parents owned Rosey and Sons BBQ and Winna's parents owned Golden Shang Hai. If you are from here, you will know these places and we may have served you when we were young. Now Fairbanks will finally see our vision and skills at DW Grill and Catering. Thank you!!! Sincerely, David and Winna Summerville.

