D2 SPORTS PUB - APPLETON 403 W College Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
403 W College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
RYE Restaurant & Lounge - Appleton, WI
No Reviews
308 West College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Appleton
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurant