D2 SPORTS PUB - APPLETON 403 W College Ave

review star

No reviews yet

403 W College Ave

Appleton, WI 54911

Order Again

LIQUOR

RAIL VODKA

$6.00

TITOS

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

LIME VODKA

$7.00

SMIRNOFF VODKA

$7.00

SMIRNOFF STRAWBERRY

$7.00

SMIRNOFF CHERRY

$7.00

SMIRNOFF GRAPE

$7.00

SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$7.00

SMIRNOFF RAZZ

$7.00

SMIRNOFF GREEN APPLE

$7.00

SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$7.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$7.00

DEEP EDDY LIME

$7.00

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$7.00

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA

$7.00

CUCUMBER VODKA

$7.00

BLUE RASPBERRY VODKA

$7.00

RAIL VODKA

$4.00

TITOS

$4.00

GREY GOOSE

$6.00

LIME VODKA

$4.00

SMIRNOFF VODKA

$4.00

SMIRNOFF STRAWBERRY

$4.00

SMIRNOFF CHERRY

$4.00

SMIRNOFF GRAPE

$4.00

SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$4.00

SMIRNOFF RAZZ

$4.00

SMIRNOFF GREEN APPLE

$4.00

SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$4.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$4.00

DEEP EDDY LIME

$4.00

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$4.00

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA

$4.00

CUCUMBER VODKA

$4.00

BLUE RASPBERRY VODKA

$4.00

RAIL GIN

$6.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.00

RAIL GIN

$4.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$4.00

RAIL RUM

$6.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

BACARDI LIGHT

$7.00

BACARDI DRAGON

$7.00

BACARDI LIMON

$7.00

BACARDI RAZZ

$7.00

BACARDI DRAGONBERRY

$7.00

RAIL RUM

$4.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$4.00

MALIBU

$4.00

BACARDI LIGHT

$4.00

BACARDI DRAGON

$4.00

BACARDI LIMON

$4.00

BACARDI RAZZ

$4.00

BACARDI DRAGONBERRY

$4.00

RAIL TEQUILA

$6.00

JOSE CUERVO

$7.00

PATRON SILVER

$9.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$9.00

TEREMANA SILVER

$9.00

RAIL TEQUILA

$4.00

JOSE CUERVO

$4.00

PATRON SILVER

$6.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$6.00

TEREMANA SILVER

$6.00

RAIL BRANDY

$6.00

KORBEL

$7.00

RAIL BRANDY

$4.00

KORBEL

$4.00

RAIL WHISKEY

$6.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$7.00

CROWN APPLE

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JACK HONEY

$7.00

JACK FIRE

$7.00

JAMESON

$7.00

JIM BEAM RYE

$7.00

JIM RED STAG

$7.00

KESSLER

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$7.00

MT ROYAL LIGHT

$7.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$7.00

SOUTH COMFORT

$7.00

PEANUT BUTTER WHISKEY

$7.00

RAIL WHISKEY

$4.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$4.00

CROWN APPLE

$4.00

CROWN ROYAL

$4.00

JACK DANIELS

$4.00

JACK HONEY

$4.00

JACK FIRE

$4.00

JAMESON

$4.00

JIM BEAM RYE

$4.00

JIM RED STAG

$4.00

KESSLER

$4.00

MAKERS MARK

$4.00

MT ROYAL LIGHT

$4.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$4.00

SOUTH COMFORT

$4.00

PEANUT BUTTER WHISKEY

$4.00

JIM BEAM BOURBON

$7.00

DEWARS

$7.00

GLENLIVIT

$9.00

JON WALK BLACK

$9.00

JIM BEAM BOURBON

$4.00

DEWARS

$4.00

GLENLIVIT

$6.00

JON WALK BLACK

$6.00

AMARETTO

$7.00

BLACK HAUS

$7.00

BLKBERRY BRANDY

$7.00

BLUE CURACAO

$7.00

BUTTERSCOTCH

$7.00

DR CHERRY

$7.00

DR MCGILLICUDDY

$7.00

DR APPLEPIE

$7.00

DR PEACH

$7.00

DR VANILLA

$7.00

FIREBALL

$7.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$7.00

IRISH CREAM

$7.00

JAGERMEISTER

$7.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

MELON LIQUEUR

$7.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$7.00

PUCKER APPLE

$7.00

RUMCHATA

$7.00

RUMCHATA LIMON

$7.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$7.00

SAMBUCA BLACK

$7.00

SLOE GIN

$7.00

TRIPLE SEC

$7.00

AMARETTO

$4.00

BLACK HAUS

$4.00

BLKBERRY BRANDY

$4.00

BLUE CURACAO

$4.00

BUTTERSCOTCH

$4.00

DR CHERRY

$4.00

DR MCGILLICUDDY

$4.00

DR APPLEPIE

$4.00

DR PEACH

$4.00

DR VANILLA

$4.00

FIREBALL

$4.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$4.00

IRISH CREAM

$4.00

JAGERMEISTER

$4.00

KAHLUA

$4.00

MELON LIQUEUR

$4.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$4.00

PUCKER APPLE

$4.00

RUMCHATA

$4.00

RUMCHATA LIMON

$4.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$4.00

SAMBUCA BLACK

$4.00

SLOE GIN

$4.00

TRIPLE SEC

$4.00

COCKTAILS

DRINK OF THE MONTH

$5.00

LONG ISLAND

$7.00

SEX ON BEACH

$7.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

ALA SLAMMER

$7.00

FUZZY NAVEL

$7.00

LYNCHBURG LEMON

$7.00

COSMO

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

WHITE RUSSN

$9.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$9.00

N/A MARG

$4.00

N/A BLOODY

$4.00

BEER

ANGERY O

$5.00+

BLU BOBBER

$5.00+

BLUE MOON

$5.00+

BUD LIGHT

$4.00+

BUSCH LIGHT

$4.00+

COORS LT

$4.00+

DOM TAP

$4.00+

GUINNESS

$5.00+

IMPORT TAP

$5.00+

KONA BIG WAVE

$5.00+

LITE

$4.00+

MODELO

$5.00+

PREM TAP

$4.50+

SAM ADAMS

$5.00+

SPACE DUST

$5.00+

SPOTCOW

$5.00+

STELLA

$5.00+

STONE ARCH

$5.00+

SUMMER SHANDY

$5.00+

ANGRY 0

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

BUD 55

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUD LIGHT LIME

$4.50

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

CORONA PREMIER

$5.00

DOS EQUIS LAG

$5.00

GUINESS

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

HIGH LIFE

$4.00

LEINEY

$5.00

LITE

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

MGD 64

$4.00

MICH ULTRA

$4.50

MIKES CRANBERRY

$5.00

MIKES LEMONADE

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

NEW CASTLE

$5.00

NEW GLARUS

$5.00

NEW GRIST

$5.00

O'DOULS

$4.00

O'DOULS AMBER

$4.00

PABST

$4.00

PREM BEER

$4.50

REDDS APPLE

$4.50

ROLLING ROCK

$4.50

SAM ADAMS

$5.00

SMIRNOFF ICE

$5.00

SPOTTED COW

$5.00

STELLA

$5.00

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$5.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$5.00

WHITE CLAW RAZZ

$5.00

WHITE CLAW LIME

$5.00

WHITE CLAW WATERMELON

$5.00

WHITE CLAW GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

BDLS HARD SODA

$5.00

BDLS BLACK CHERRY

$5.00

BDLS LIME

$5.00

BDLS MANGO

$5.00

BDLS STRAWBERRY

$5.00

BDLS VARIETY

$5.00

SHOTS

BOMBS

$5.50

BLOW JOB

$4.00

JAGER

$4.00

KAMIKAZE

$4.00

LEMON DROP

$4.00

LIQUID COCAINE

$4.00

LUNCH BOX

$4.00

RED HEAD SLUT

$4.00

SLIPPERY NIPPLE

$4.00

SNAKE BITE

$4.00

CHERRY BOMB

$5.50

CRACK PIPE

$5.50

IRISH CAR BOMB

$5.50

JAGER BOMB

$5.50

SODA

SODA

$3.00

JUICE

$3.00

SODA PITCHER

$8.00

MONSTER

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

SUMMER MENU

MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

BLACKBERRY STEAK WRAP

$13.99

BOURBON BURGER

$13.49

POT STICKERS

$11.99

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.99

VEGGIE PLATE

$9.99

STARTERS

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$13.00

Large Shrimp (10) • Hand Breaded • Sweet & Spicy Sauce • Sushi Sauce

CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

Wisconsin White Cheddar • Marinara or Ranch Dipping Sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloin

SAMPLER PLATE

$16.00

French Fries • 3 Chicken Tenders • Onion Rings • Cheese Curds • Sweet Potato Fries

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

GRAND NACHOS

$14.00

Nachos • Onions • Tomatoes • Black Olives • Sour Cream & Salsa on the side

MOZZ STICKS

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella • Wonton Skins • Marinara or Ranch Dipping Sauce

NACHOS & CHEESE

$7.00

Tortilla Chips • Nacho Cheese Sauce

ONION RINGS

$8.00

Lightly Battered Sweet Onions • Marinara or Ranch Dipping Sauce

TATER TOTS

$6.00

QUESADILLA

$10.00

Large Tortilla Wrap with Cheddar Jack Cheese

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.50

TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.00

French Fries • Truffle Oil • Parmesan • Parsley

SALADS

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Romaine • Croutons • Shaved Parmesan • Caesar Dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Grilled Chicken • Bacon • Bleu Cheese Crumbles

BUFFALO SALAD

$12.00

Romaine • Buffalo Grilled Chicken • Bleu Cheese Crumbles

CRANBERRY CHIX SALAD

$12.00

Romaine • Dried Cranberries • Walnuts • Tomatoes • Bleu Cheese Crumbles • Raspberry Vinaigrette

TACO SALAD

$12.00

Spring Mix • Grilled Chicken • Bacon • Bleu Cheese Crumbles

WRAPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

Chicken Breast • Caesar Dressing• Shaved Parmesan

CHICKEN RANCH WRAP

$12.50

Chicken Breast • Bacon • Ranch • Cheddar Jack • Red Onions • Tomatoes

BIG MACK WRAP

$12.50

Burger Patty • Tomatoes • Pickles

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.00

Burger Patty • Tomatoes • Pickles • Cheddar Jack • 1000 Island

PATTY MELT

$12.00

⅓ lb. Patty** • Sauteed Onions • Choice of Cheese • Marbled Rye

MAC & CHEESE BURGER

$13.50

⅓ lb. Patty** • 4-Cheese Mac ’N’ Cheese • Bacon • Sauteed Onions • Nacho Cheese • Brioche Bun

FARMER STACK BURGER

$13.50

⅓ lb. Patty** • Bacon • Choice of Cheese • Fried Onions • Fried Egg* • Romaine • Tomatoes • Brioche Bun

SANDWICHES

CRAZY CHIX SANDWICH

$12.00

Chicken Breast • American & Pepper Jack Cheese • Crazy Sauce • Bacon • Brioche Bun

CAJUN CHIX SANDWICH

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Breast • Romaine • Tomato • Spicky Jalapeno Ranch • Brioche Bun

CHIX BREAST SANDWICH

$11.50

Chicken Breast • Romaine • Tomatoes • Red Onions • Garlic Mayo • Choice of Cheese • Brioche Bun

D2 MELT

$11.50

Ham or Turkey • Texas Toast • Melted Cheese

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

Shredded Pork • Cloeslaw • Brioche Bun

REUBEN

$12.50

Corned Beef Brisket • Sauerkraut • Swiss • 1000 Island • Marble Rye

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.50

Texas Toast • Blend of three Cheeses

B.L.T.

$11.00

Texas Toast • Bacon • Romaine • Tomato • Mayo

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$13.50

Slow-Roasted Shaved Ribeye • Provolone & American Cheese • Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions • Bell Pepper Mix • Au Jus • Hoagie Roll

PIZZA

NODACK 14 IN

$20.00

Sausage • Pepperoni • Bacon • Ham • Mozzarella

NODACK 9 IN

$12.00

D2 SUPREME 14 IN

$20.00

Sausage • Pepperoni • Mushrooms • Red Onions • Bell Pepper Mix • Black Olives • Mozzarella • Cheddar

D2 SUPREME 9 IN

$12.00

BOYP 14 IN

$20.00

Cheese & 3 Toppings (Extra Topping +$1 each)

BOYP 9 IN

$12.00

KIDS

KID CKN STRP

$7.25

Two Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with Fries Choice of Dipping Sauce

KID MAC&CHSE

$7.25

Creamy Mac & Cheese served with Fries

KID BURGER

$7.25

1/4 lb Burger Patty served with Fries • Add Cheese $1

CONDIMENTS

RANCH

$0.75

BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SALSA

$0.75

MARINARA

$0.75

NACHO CHEESE

$0.75

MAYO

$0.75

TARTAR

$0.75

GUACAMOLE

$1.50

MILD SAUCE

$0.75

MEDIUM SAUCE

$0.75

HOT SAUCE

$0.75

VOLCANO SAUCE

$0.75

SPICY BBQ

$0.75

HONEY BBQ

$0.75

THAI CHILI

$0.75

TERIYAKI

$0.75

SAUCE OF THE MONTH

$0.75

FAT FREE RANCH

$0.75

BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$0.75

RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

FAT FREE ITALIAN

$0.75

FAT FREE FRENCH

$0.75

CAESAR

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

403 W College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

