Da Bianca Trattoria was a dream come true for Bianca Cangelosi Bavand. Her inspiration was the food from her hometown of San Giuseppe Jato, Sicily -- simple food using only the freshest ingredients (the same food she cooked for her family). For over 30 years, Da Bianca Trattoria has earned a reputation as a beloved local restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine. Word spread quickly about the delicious pasta, homemade specialties and warm hospitality. Daughter Marjan Bavand Dunn, an Orange native, and her family continue the family legacy of welcoming neighbors as they celebrate milestones, meet friends and share family dinners. Da Bianca’s philosophy remains the same: treat all customers as though they were guests in our home. Ci Vediamo (See you soon)!

