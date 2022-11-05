Restaurant header imageView gallery

Da Bianca Trattoria

review star

No reviews yet

7448 E Chapman Ave

Orange, CA 92867

Popular Items

Farfalle Veneziana
Lasagna
Insalata Mista

Nightly Specials

APP Polpettini

$15.95

4 meatballs in marinara sauce with truffle ricotta and mozzarella

Baccala

$32.95

Sauteed with capers, tomato sauce, white wine and garlic. Served with linguini and fresh vegetables

Linguini di San Trovaso

$27.95

Fresh clams, pancetta, mushrooms, garlic olive oil and cream

Pollo Toscana

$27.95

Medallions of chicken breast sauteed in a creamy truffle sauce with mushrooms. Served with fresh vegetables and fettuccine pasta in the same sauce.

Costolette di Manzo

$37.95

Italian beef short ribs braised in wine and vegetable sauce served over mashed potatoes with a side of sauteed spinach

Antipasti

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$14.95

Arugula, tomatoes, mushrooms, basil, garlic

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$18.95

Fried calamari, spicy marinara sauce

Carciofi

$14.95

Fried artichoke hearts, pesto aioli

Mozzarella Fritta

$14.95

Fried mozzarella, marinara sauce

Vapore del Mare

$17.50

Choice of fresh mussels or clams sauteed in a zesty white wine broth

Cup of Minestrone

$7.00

Homemade mixed vegetable soup

Bowl of Minestrone

$9.00

Homemade mixed vegetable soup

Insalate

Caprese

$8.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, Kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil

Cesare

$8.95

Romain lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, croutons

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$8.95

Mixed green salad, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, house made Italian dressing

Siciliana

Siciliana

$9.50

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Bianca's Sicilian vinaigrette

Spinaci

$8.95

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onions, olives and parmigiana cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

Insalata di Pollo

$19.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, gorgonzola, vinaigrette

Pasta con Carne

Farfalle Veneziana

Farfalle Veneziana

$21.95

Sausage, mushrooms, peas, creamy marinara sauce

Penne al Gorgonzola e Salsiccia

$21.95

Sausage, zucchini, creamy gorgonzola sauce

Penne Carmella

$21.95

Sausage, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, creamy tomato sauce

Spaghetti alla Bolognese

Spaghetti alla Bolognese

$21.95

Rich beef, pork, and mushroom sauce

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$21.95

Pancetta, onions, creamy sauce, parmigiana cheese and egg

Spaghetti con Polpette

Spaghetti con Polpette

$21.95

Tomato meat sauce, two house made meat balls

Pasta con Pollo

Farfalle Genovese

Farfalle Genovese

$20.50

Chicken, sun dried tomatoes, onions, feresh tomatoes, creamy pesto sauce

Fettucine Alfredo Pollo

$20.50

Classic cream sauce, parmigina cheese, chicken (add broccoli $1)

Rotini Capricciose

Rotini Capricciose

$20.50

Chicken, broccoli, artichoke hearts, garlic, olive oil, sauce-spicy on request

Penne alla Vodka

$20.50

Chicken, zucchini, creamy tomato vodka sauce

Pasta con Vegetali

Linguine alla Checca

Linguine alla Checca

$18.95

Eggplant, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, basil, marinara sauce

Rotini Vegetali

Rotini Vegetali

$18.95

Fresh vegetables, garlic and olive oil or creamy Alfredo sauce

Penne Puttanesca

$18.95

Olives, capers, tomatoes, spicy marinara sauce

Del Mare

Cioppino

$28.95

Shrimp, bay scallops, clams, calamari, mussels and rock fish in a spicy tomato broth

Linguini alle Vongole

$26.95

Pasta with fresh clams and baby clams in a spicy white wine broth

Linguini Fruitti Di Mare

Linguini Fruitti Di Mare

$27.95

Linguini pasta with shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and calamari in a spicy tomato broth

Salmone alla Champagne

$29.95

Fresh salmon in a delicate champagne cream sauce. Served with vegetables and pasta

Salmone Calabrese

$28.95

Fresh grilled salmon topped with tomatoes, red onions, and basil served over linguini

Salmone Griglia

$28.95

Simple grilled salmon filet. Served with vegetables and penne marinara

Specialita

Canneloni alla Romana

Canneloni alla Romana

$22.95

Italian crepes filled with chicken, mushrooms, spinach and baked with mariana and bechamel sauces

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$22.95

Homemade potato dumplings with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.95

Pasta layered with bolognese, mozzarella and parmigiana cheeses, bechamel and tomato sauce

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

$21.95

Grilled slices of eggplant baked with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with penne marinara

Ravioli al Formaggio

Ravioli al Formaggio

$15.95+

Homemade ricotta cheese ravioli with marinara sauce

Pollo

Pollo Marsala

$27.95

Medallions of chicken breast , marsala wine and mushroom sauce. Served with fresh vegetables and penne marinara

Pollo Parmigiana

$27.95

Breaded and pan fried chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella. Served with vegetables and penne marinara.

Pollo Picatta

Pollo Picatta

$27.95

Medallions of chicken breast, lemon, caper, white wine sauce with fresh vegetables and penne marinara

Pollo Porcini

Pollo Porcini

$27.50

Medallions of chicken breast sauteed in creamy marsala porcini mushroom sauce. Served with fresh vegetables and penne marinara.

Pollo Sorrento

Pollo Sorrento

$27.95

Medallions of chicken breast sauteed in marinara sauce , topped with spinach and melted mozzarella. Served with fresh vegetables and penne marinara.

Sides

Parmigana Cheese (8oz)

$5.00

Marinara Sauce (8oz)

$5.00

Meat Sauce (8oz)

$5.00

Meat Ball (1)

$4.00

Meat Balls (2)

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Garlic Bread (6)

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Sauteed spinach with garlic

Side Pasta

$7.00

Side of Penne Marinara

Family Pasta con Carne

Family Farfalle Veneziana

Family Farfalle Veneziana

$75.00

Sausage, mushrooms, peas, creamy marinara sauce

Family Penne al Gorgonzola

$75.00

Sausage, zucchini, creamy gorgonzola sauce

Family Penne Carmella

$75.00

Sausage, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, creamy tomato sauce

Family Spaghetti alla Bolognese

Family Spaghetti alla Bolognese

$75.00

Rich beef, pork, and mushroom sauce

Family Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$75.00

Pancetta, onions, creamy sauce, parmigiana cheese and egg

Family Spaghetti con Polpette

Family Spaghetti con Polpette

$75.00

Tomato meat sauce, two house made meat balls

Family Pasta con Pollo

Family Farfalle Genovese

Family Farfalle Genovese

$75.00

Chicken, sun dried tomatoes, onions, feresh tomatoes, creamy pesto sauce

Family Fettucine Alfredo Pollo

$75.00

Classic cream sauce, parmigina cheese, chicken (add broccoli $1)

Family Orecchiette Capricciose

Family Orecchiette Capricciose

$75.00

Chicken, broccoli, artichoke hearts, garlic, olive oil, sauce-spicy on request

Family Penne alla Vodka

$75.00

Chicken, zucchini, creamy tomato vodka sauce

Family Pasta con Vegetali

Family Fettucine Alfredo

$75.00

Classic cream sauce, parmigina cheese (add broccoli $1)

Family Linguine alla Checca

Family Linguine alla Checca

$75.00

Eggplant, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, basil, marinara sauce

Family Orecchiette Vegetali

Family Orecchiette Vegetali

$75.00

Fresh vegetables, garlic and olive oil or creamy Alfredo sauce

Family Penne Puttanesca

$75.00

Olives, capers, tomatoes, spicy marinara sauce

Italian Red

BT Torcicoda Primitivo

$36.00

BT Sasso. Sangiovese

$40.00

BT Banfi Chianti

$48.00

BT Tommasi Valpolicella

$48.00

BT Ruffino Modus

$55.00

BT Donnafugata Nero

$60.00

BT Prunotto Barbaresco

$70.00

BT Antinori Chianti

$80.00

BT Masi Amarone

$90.00

BT Castiglion Brunello

$100.00

BT Cesare Barolo

$110.00+

BT Gaja Brunello

$130.00

BT Antinori Tignanello

$225.00

Italian White

BT Salviano Orvieto

$35.00

BT Calafuria Rosato

$35.00

BT Ruffino PG

$35.00

BT La Rocca Gavi

$38.00

BT Guado al Tasso Vermentino

$45.00

BT Livio Felluga PG

$52.00

BT Planeta Chard

$65.00

CA Whites

BT Sauv Blanc

$34.00

BT Raeburn Chard

$40.00

BT FF Chard.

$60.00

BT Cakebread Chard

$72.00

CA Reds

BT Greg Norman PN

$40.00

BT Ferrari-Carano Merlot

$45.00

HALF Frank Fam Cab

$45.00

BT Justin Cab

$50.00

BT Beringer Cab

$60.00

BT Cakebread PN

$70.00

BT FF Cab

$85.00+

BT Justin Isosceles

$120.00

BT Pahlmeyer Cab

$125.00

BT Caymus Cab

$150.00

Dolci

Cannoli alla Siciliana

$9.00

Bianca's homemade Sicilian cannoli

Tiramisu

$11.00

Homemade layers of espresso soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream and cocoa

Torta di Ricotta

$9.00

Homemade Sicilian ricotta cheesecake served with rasberry berry puree

Tartufo

$9.00

Rich chocolate gelato with a zabaglione cream center rolled in caramelized hazelnuts

Spumoni

$9.00

Swirled pistachio, chocolate and cherry Italian gelato

Limone Ripieno

$9.00

Refreshing lermon sorbet served in a natural fruit shell

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Da Bianca Trattoria was a dream come true for Bianca Cangelosi Bavand.  Her inspiration was the food from her hometown of San Giuseppe Jato, Sicily -- simple food using only the freshest ingredients (the same food she cooked for her family).   For over 30 years, Da Bianca Trattoria has earned a reputation as a beloved local restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine. Word spread quickly about the delicious pasta, homemade specialties and warm hospitality.   Daughter Marjan Bavand Dunn, an Orange native, and her family continue the family legacy of welcoming neighbors as they celebrate milestones, meet friends and share family dinners.  Da Bianca’s  philosophy remains the same: treat all customers as though they were guests in our home. Ci Vediamo (See you soon)!

Website

Location

7448 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92867

Directions

