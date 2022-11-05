Restaurant header imageView gallery

Da Boccery

review star

No reviews yet

175 E Vineyard Ave

Livermore, CA 94550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Peloton
Have A Cow
Side Salad

Starters

Boozy Chili Cheese Nachos

Boozy Chili Cheese Nachos

$23.99

Chipotle beer cheese, house chili, aged cheddar, green onion crème, cilantro, pickled jalapeno

Sloppy Seconds Fries

$17.50

fries, beer cheese queso, Sloppy Joe Meat, aged white cheddar and green onion

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.50

Fried calamari, pepperoncini peppers served with cajun tartar and sweet chili sauce

Deep Fried Cauliflower Bites

$12.99

deep fried cauliflower bites tossed in your choice of angry sauce or buffalo sauce-served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$12.99

Chipotle beer cheese and sweet & spicy mustard

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$17.99

(8) Naked, house buffalo sauce or Korean angry sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese. All flats or all drums upcharge

White Bean Buffalo Dip

White Bean Buffalo Dip

$14.99

Pureed cannellini beans, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, aged cheddar, roasted poblano, green onion and cilantro garnish. Served with tortilla chips

Shrimp Wontons

$13.50

(6) - served with a soy vinegar sauce and sweet chili sauce

Cheezy Does It

$13.99

Fried panko crusted brie bites served with Fig Jam and Pepper Jelly

Buratta

$14.99

burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil, arugula, balsamic reduction-served with sourdough toast points

Fish Tacos

$15.99+

(3) Seared cod, pickled slaw, chipotle crema, pickled jalapeno, radish, cilantro served on a flour tortilla

Bulgogi Street Tacos

$15.99+

(3) Korean style marinated steak, sautéed kimchi, chipotle crema, pickled jalapeno, green onion, cilantro served on a flour tortilla

Wagyu Beef Smash Sliders

Wagyu Beef Smash Sliders

$15.99+

(3) – Griddled onion, american cheese, dill pickle on soft potato bun

Joe Momma Sliders

$15.99+

Sloppy joe, havarti, pickled jalapenos on potato bun

3's Company

$15.99

Mix'em and Match'em

4's A Crowd

$20.99

Mix'em and Match'em

Salad

The Peloton

The Peloton

$13.99

Marinated roasted beets, baby arugula, granny smith apple, orange segments, farro, humboldt fog goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobbles Mc Ghee

Cobbles Mc Ghee

$19.50

Mixed greens, house smoked turkey breast, grated egg, bacon, avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

For Flank's Steak

For Flank's Steak

$22.99

Grilled flank steak, cajun rubbed marble potatoes, mixed greens, baby arugula, aged cheddar, cucumber, red onion, poblano ranch dressing

Edward Ceasar Hands

Edward Ceasar Hands

$13.99

Chopped romaine and mixed greens, aged parmesan cheese, house croutons, toasted anchovy ceasar dressing

Edward Ceasar Hands W/ Shrimp

Edward Ceasar Hands W/ Shrimp

$21.99

5 Grilled Shrimp, chopped romaine and mixed greens, aged parmesan cheese, house croutons, toasted anchovy ceasar dressing

Edward Ceasar Hands W/ Chicken

Edward Ceasar Hands W/ Chicken

$20.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, chopped romaine and mixed greens, aged parmesan cheese, house croutons, toasted anchovy ceasar dressing

Pizzas

Basic Boch

Basic Boch

$15.99

House pizza sauce, oven roasted roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, parmesan romano

Fragrant Fowl

Fragrant Fowl

$18.99

Basil pesto sauce, mozzarella fontina blend, oven roasted roma tomatoes, grilled chicken breast

The Full Monty

The Full Monty

$22.99

House made pizza sauce, spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, hot coppa, red chili flakes, mozzarella fontina blend, parmesan romano

Next Tuesday Karen

Next Tuesday Karen

$22.99

Creamy garlic sauce, Humboldt fog goat cheese, roasted pears, prosciutto, candied walnuts, hot honey, baby arugula, parmesan romano

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$14.99

Sandwiches

The Flippin Bird

The Flippin Bird

$17.50

House smoked turkey breast, saint angel triple cream, thinly sliced granny smith apple, baby arugula, sweet & spicy mustard on ciabatta

Have A Cow

Have A Cow

$20.99

wagyu burger, american cheese, slow caramelized onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, da botch sauce on martin’s potato bun

Flank The Tank

Flank The Tank

$23.99

Grilled flank steak, havarti, slow caramelized onion, horseradish mustard crème, cabernet steak sauce on ciabatta

Don't Have A Cow

$18.99

Beyond vege burger, american cheese, slow caramelized onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, da botch sauce on martin’s potato bun

Parm Chicka Parm Parm

$17.99

Parmesan breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella fontina cheese blend and Pepperoncini served on sliced Sourdough

I've Got Seoul

$19.99

Korean style philly cheesesteak with Bulgogi marinated steak, sauteed bell pepper and yellow onion, American cheese, chipotle crema and cilantro

Plates

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

$20.99

Southwest infused cream sauce, campanelle pasta, grilled chicken breast, broccolini, red and yellow bell, parmesan romano, cilantro

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.99

Beer battered cod, fries, cole slaw. Served with tartar sauce and malt vinegar

Chicken Schnitz

$20.99

Parmesan breaded chicken schnitzel, pappardelle pasta, creamy alfredo sauce

Jambalaya

$22.99

Andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, mild peppers, basmati rice

Pesto Pasta

$20.99

grilled chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, cherry tomato, roasted mushroom, garlic arugula tossed in a basil pesto sauce

Shrimp Pasta

$22.99

5 large shrimp, pappardelle pasta, cherry tomato, arugula, garlic, fresh basil- tossed in a creamy marinara sauce

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99
Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese & Fries

White Cheddar Mac n Cheese & Fries

$8.99
Butter Noodles

Butter Noodles

$8.99
Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

American cheese on sliced Sourdough with fries

Kids Dessert

Kids Warm Chocolate Brownie

Kids Warm Chocolate Brownie

$2.99
Kids Chocolate Sundae

Kids Chocolate Sundae

$2.99

Sides

Small Crispy Marble Potatoes

Small Crispy Marble Potatoes

$6.00

Dusted with house cajon rub - served with green onion creme

Large Crispy Marble Potatoes

$10.00

Dusted with house cajon rub - served with green onion creme

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$6.00
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$10.00
Small House Chili

Small House Chili

$6.00
Large House Chili

Large House Chili

$10.00

Aged cheddar, green onion creme

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, aged cheddar, cherry tomato, red onion, house croutons with choice of dressing

Small Cole Slaw

$6.00

Large Cole Slaw

$10.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Crinkle Cut Sweet potato fries served with Da Boch Sauce

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Dessert

Banana Split

Banana Split

$11.99

Peanut butter fudge and vanilla ice cream, banana, caramel and chocolate sauce, brownie crumbles, candied walnuts, whipped cream

Mixed Berry Tart

Mixed Berry Tart

$11.99

Apples, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries in a buttery, flaky crust with powdered sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream

Creme Brule Cheesecake

Creme Brule Cheesecake

$11.99

New york style, vanilla bean crème brulee glaze, caramel sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get your botch on!

Website

Location

175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore, CA 94550

Directions

Gallery
Da Boccery image
Da Boccery image
Da Boccery image
Da Boccery image

