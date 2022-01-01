Restaurant header imageView gallery

Da Capo of Avon

review star

No reviews yet

5 East Main Street

Avon, CT 06001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Birch Beer

$3.50

Blackberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.50

Can Aranciata Rossa

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Club

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Foxon Park Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

LTR San Pellegrino (Sparkling)

$6.00

LTR San Pellegrino Panna (Still)

$6.00

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Refill

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.25

Seasonal Cocktails

Autumn Mule

$13.00

Chai Espresso Martini

$13.00

Harvest Pear Collins

$13.00

Peach Cobbler

$13.00

Pomerita

$13.00

Pumpkin Cider Punch

$13.00

Smoked Maple Walnut OF

$13.00

Strawberry Limonada

$13.00

Appetizer

Antipasto

$20.00

Parma prosciutto, mortdaella, sopressata, manchega, burrata, smoked gouda, fig jam, grained mustard, seasonal fruits

Buratta

$14.00

Cherry tomatoes, strawberry jam, creamy burrata, pesto coliandro

Calamari Fiorentine

$12.00

Sauteed onions, garlic, ginger, orange juice, cherry tomatoes, curry powder

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Cherry peppers, caper aioli, spicy marinara

Da Capo Chips

$14.00

Eggplant & Zuchini, cucumber yogurt dip

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Brick oven rustic bread, roasted garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, grana padano

Mussels

$14.00

PEI mussels, marinara sauce, garlic, chile flakes

Octopus

$18.00

Sauteed onions, garlic, cherry tomatoes, ouzo, tomato sauce, dill

Shrimp Trilogy

$17.00

Sauteed cherry tomatoes, onions, garlic, vodka, beetroot, saffron, sliced almonds

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

House made soup of the day

Tuscan Wings

$15.00

Choice of garlic buffalo, honey sriracha or cajun maple dry rub served with house made bleu cheese dressing

Salad

Apple Salad

$14.00

Toscana Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Da Capo Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$18.00

Pear Salad

$14.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Paninis/Wraps

Chicken Classico

$14.00

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$14.00

Turkey

$14.00

Entrees

Cod Fillet

$17.00

Ratatouille vegetable, saffron sauce

Da Capo Burger

$18.00

Bacon and onion jame, arugula, smoked gouda served with house fries

Petite Salmon

$21.00

Quinoa, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions, lime juice, lime zest wit ha honey, ginger, orange sauce

Petite Top Sirloin

$21.00

Choice cut 8 ounce sirloin served with house fries, grilled asparagus, roasemary roasted garlic butter

Pork Tartufo

$19.00

Mashed potatoes, creamy onion sauce

Pasta

Beet Pasta

$15.00

Linguine, pancetta, beets, onions, garlic, white wine, cream

Cavatelli Gamberi

$18.00

Fresh pasta tossed with gulf shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, EVOO and grana padano

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Panko crusted chicken breast, marinara, fresh mozzzarella served with spaghetti

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.00

Provolone, ricotta, marinara, spaghetti

Frutti Di Mare

$30.00

PEI mussels, scallops, shrimp, clams, spicy marinara served over linguini

Lasagna

$16.00

Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

Penne Ala Vodka

$16.00

Marinara, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, cream sauce, grana padano

Rigatoni Bolognese

$16.00

Zesty bolognese sauce, ricotta

Seafood Risotto

$23.00

Arborio rice, sweet corn, slab bacon, sea scallops, gulf shrimp, arugula pesto

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

House made meatballs, plum tomato sauce, grana padano

Sides

Broccoli

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Extra Rolls

$2.50

Fries

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Spinach

$7.00

Truffle Parmigiana Fries

$8.00

Pizza

Biancaneve

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic and oregano

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, house made blue cheese dressing

Calzone

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pizza sauce

Campagnola

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, sausage, broccoli rabe, fresh basil, pizza sauce

Cipolla E Caprino

$19.00

Goat Cheese, caramelized onions, walnuts, EVOO, fresh mozzarella, honey drizzle

La Patata

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic whipped potatoes, crispy onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream

Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, basil, parmigiano reggiano

Mediterranean

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, spinach, kalamata olives, feta cheese, EVOO

Parma

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, prosciuto di parma, arugula, pizza sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, shrimp, garlic, EVOO

Sopressata

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions, hot soppressta, pizza sauce

Verduretta

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, eggplant, artichoke, roasted peppers, pizza sauce

Family Size

Extra Dressing

$5.00

Family Apple Salad

$34.00

Family Beet Pasta

$45.00

Linguine, pancetta, beets, onions, garlic, white wine, cream

Family Caesar Salad

$32.00

Family Chicken Parmigiana

$54.00

Panko crusted chicken breast, marinara, fresh mozzzarella served with spaghetti

Family Da Capo Salad

$32.00

Family Eggplant Rollatini

$51.00

Provolone, ricotta, marinara, spaghetti

Family Lasagna

$54.00

Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

Family Penne Ala Vodka

$48.00

Marinara, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, cream sauce, grana padano

Family Rigatoni Bolognese

$54.00

Zesty bolognese sauce, ricotta

Family Spaghetti & Meatballs

$48.00

House made meatballs, plum tomato sauce, grana padano

Family Toscana Salad

$34.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Italian Gelato

$7.00

Mousse Cake

$7.00

Tiramisi

$7.00

Appetizer

Antipasto

$20.00

Parma prosciutto, mortdaella, sopressata, manchega, burrata, smoked gouda, fig jam, grained mustard, seasonal fruits

Buratta

$14.00

Cherry tomatoes, strawberry jam, creamy burrata, pesto coliandro

Calamari Fiorentine

$12.00

Sauteed onions, garlic, ginger, orange juice, cherry tomatoes, curry powder

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Cherry peppers, caper aioli, spicy marinara

Da Capo Chips

$14.00

Eggplant & Zuchini, cucumber yogurt dip

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Brick oven rustic bread, roasted garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, grana padano

Mussels

$14.00

PEI mussels, marinara sauce, garlic, chile flakes

Octopus

$18.00

Sauteed onions, garlic, cherry tomatoes, ouzo, tomato sauce, dill

Shrimp Trilogy

$17.00

Sauteed cherry tomatoes, onions, garlic, vodka, beetroot, saffron, sliced almonds

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

House made soup of the day

Tuscan Wings

$15.00

Choice of garlic buffalo, honey sriracha or cajun maple dry rub served with house made bleu cheese dressing

Salad

Apple Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Da Capo Salad

$14.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Greek Salad

$18.00

Pear Salad

$14.00

Toscana Salad

$14.00

Entree

Bone in NY Strip

$34.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Cod Fillet

$29.00

Ratatouille vegetable, saffron sauce

Da Capo Burger

$18.00

Bacon and onion jame, arugula, smoked gouda served with house fries

Lamb Chops

$35.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Organic Free Range Chicken

$28.00

Organic Salmon

$30.00

Prime Pork Chop

$27.00

Rigatoni Al Forno

$26.00

Pasta

Adult Ravioli

$19.00

Beet Pasta

$20.00

Linguine, pancetta, beets, onions, garlic, white wine, cream

Cavatelli Gamberi

$27.00

Fresh pasta tossed with gulf shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, EVOO and grana padano

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Panko crusted chicken breast, marinara, fresh mozzzarella served with spaghetti

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.00

Provolone, ricotta, marinara, spaghetti

Frutti Di Mare

$30.00

PEI mussels, scallops, shrimp, clams, spicy marinara served over linguini

Lasagna

$24.00

Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

Linguine Vongole

$28.00

Whole and chopped clams, garlic, white wine, EVOO

Linguini Alfredo

$22.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$21.00

Marinara, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, cream sauce, grana padano

Porcini Risotto

$28.00

Arborio rice, porcini mushroom, mushrooms, onions, garlic, white wine, cream, butter, parmesan cheese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Zesty bolognese sauce, ricotta

Seafood Risotto

$33.00

Arborio rice, sweet corn, slab bacon, sea scallops, gulf shrimp, arugula pesto

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

House made meatballs, plum tomato sauce, grana padano

Spaghetti Pomo

$18.00

Side

Broccoli

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Extra Rolls

$2.50

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

Truffle Parmigiana Fries

$8.00

Pizza

Biancaneve

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic and oregano

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, house made blue cheese dressing

Calzone

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pizza sauce

Campagnola

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, sausage, broccoli rabe, fresh basil, pizza sauce

Cipolla E Caprino

$19.00

Goat Cheese, caramelized onions, walnuts, EVOO, fresh mozzarella, honey drizzle

La Patata

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic whipped potatoes, crispy onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream

Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, basil, parmigiano reggiano

Mediterranean

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, spinach, kalamata olives, feta cheese, EVOO

Parma

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, prosciuto di parma, arugula, pizza sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, shrimp, garlic, EVOO

Sopressata

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions, hot soppressta, pizza sauce

Verduretta

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, eggplant, artichoke, roasted peppers, pizza sauce

Fire Pizza

Family Size

Extra Dressing

$5.00

Family Apple Salad

$34.00

Family Caesar Salad

$32.00

Family Chicken Marsala

$54.00

Mushrooms, shallots, mashe potatoes, sauteed spinach

Family Chicken Parmigiana

$54.00

Panko crusted chicken breast, marinara, fresh mozzzarella served with spaghetti

Family Da Capo Salad

$32.00

Family Eggplant Rollatini

$51.00

Provolone, ricotta, marinara, spaghetti

Family Lasagna

$54.00

Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

Family Penne Ala Vodka

$48.00

Marinara, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, cream sauce, grana padano

Family Rigatoni Bolognese

$54.00

Zesty bolognese sauce, ricotta

Family Spaghetti & Meatballs

$48.00

House made meatballs, plum tomato sauce, grana padano

Family Toscana Salad

$34.00

Family Greek Salad

$54.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Italian Gelato

$7.00

Mousse Cake

$7.00

Tiramisi

$7.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid Ravioli

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$10.00

Penne with Butter

$10.00

Penne with Marinara

$10.00

Specials

Short Rib Special

$29.00

Gnocchi Special

$27.00

Soup Of The Day

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 East Main Street, Avon, CT 06001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

First & Last Tavern - Avon
orange starNo Reviews
26 West Main Street Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Pho Go Avon - 41 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
41 East Main Street Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Max A Mia
orange starNo Reviews
70 East Main St Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
BouNom Café & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
136 simsbury road #15 Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Little City Pizza Co - Riverdale farms
orange star4.6 • 246
152 Simsbury rd Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon
orange starNo Reviews
336 West Main Street Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Avon

Avon Indian Grill
orange star4.4 • 667
320 W Main St Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Little City Pizza Co - Riverdale farms
orange star4.6 • 246
152 Simsbury rd Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
E&D Pizza Company
orange star4.7 • 207
200 W Main Street Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Avon
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston