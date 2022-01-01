Da Capo of Avon
5 East Main Street
Avon, CT 06001
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Birch Beer
Blackberry Iced Tea
Blackberry Lemonade
Can Aranciata Rossa
Cappuccino
Club
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry juice
Diet Coke
Double Espresso
Espresso
Foxon Park Soda
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
LTR San Pellegrino (Sparkling)
LTR San Pellegrino Panna (Still)
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Refill
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic
Seasonal Cocktails
Appetizer
Antipasto
Parma prosciutto, mortdaella, sopressata, manchega, burrata, smoked gouda, fig jam, grained mustard, seasonal fruits
Buratta
Cherry tomatoes, strawberry jam, creamy burrata, pesto coliandro
Calamari Fiorentine
Sauteed onions, garlic, ginger, orange juice, cherry tomatoes, curry powder
Calamari Fritti
Cherry peppers, caper aioli, spicy marinara
Da Capo Chips
Eggplant & Zuchini, cucumber yogurt dip
Garlic Bread
Brick oven rustic bread, roasted garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, grana padano
Mussels
PEI mussels, marinara sauce, garlic, chile flakes
Octopus
Sauteed onions, garlic, cherry tomatoes, ouzo, tomato sauce, dill
Shrimp Trilogy
Sauteed cherry tomatoes, onions, garlic, vodka, beetroot, saffron, sliced almonds
Soup Of The Day
House made soup of the day
Tuscan Wings
Choice of garlic buffalo, honey sriracha or cajun maple dry rub served with house made bleu cheese dressing
Salad
Paninis/Wraps
Entrees
Cod Fillet
Ratatouille vegetable, saffron sauce
Da Capo Burger
Bacon and onion jame, arugula, smoked gouda served with house fries
Petite Salmon
Quinoa, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions, lime juice, lime zest wit ha honey, ginger, orange sauce
Petite Top Sirloin
Choice cut 8 ounce sirloin served with house fries, grilled asparagus, roasemary roasted garlic butter
Pork Tartufo
Mashed potatoes, creamy onion sauce
Pasta
Beet Pasta
Linguine, pancetta, beets, onions, garlic, white wine, cream
Cavatelli Gamberi
Fresh pasta tossed with gulf shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, EVOO and grana padano
Chicken Parmigiana
Panko crusted chicken breast, marinara, fresh mozzzarella served with spaghetti
Eggplant Rollatini
Provolone, ricotta, marinara, spaghetti
Frutti Di Mare
PEI mussels, scallops, shrimp, clams, spicy marinara served over linguini
Lasagna
Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella
Penne Ala Vodka
Marinara, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, cream sauce, grana padano
Rigatoni Bolognese
Zesty bolognese sauce, ricotta
Seafood Risotto
Arborio rice, sweet corn, slab bacon, sea scallops, gulf shrimp, arugula pesto
Spaghetti & Meatballs
House made meatballs, plum tomato sauce, grana padano
Sides
Pizza
Biancaneve
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic and oregano
Buffalo Chicken
Fresh mozzarella, garlic buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, house made blue cheese dressing
Calzone
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pizza sauce
Campagnola
Fresh mozzarella, sausage, broccoli rabe, fresh basil, pizza sauce
Cipolla E Caprino
Goat Cheese, caramelized onions, walnuts, EVOO, fresh mozzarella, honey drizzle
La Patata
Fresh mozzarella, garlic whipped potatoes, crispy onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, basil, parmigiano reggiano
Mediterranean
Fresh mozzarella, garlic, spinach, kalamata olives, feta cheese, EVOO
Parma
Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, prosciuto di parma, arugula, pizza sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Fresh mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, shrimp, garlic, EVOO
Sopressata
Fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions, hot soppressta, pizza sauce
Verduretta
Fresh mozzarella, eggplant, artichoke, roasted peppers, pizza sauce
Family Size
Extra Dressing
Family Apple Salad
Family Beet Pasta
Linguine, pancetta, beets, onions, garlic, white wine, cream
Family Caesar Salad
Family Chicken Parmigiana
Panko crusted chicken breast, marinara, fresh mozzzarella served with spaghetti
Family Da Capo Salad
Family Eggplant Rollatini
Provolone, ricotta, marinara, spaghetti
Family Lasagna
Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella
Family Penne Ala Vodka
Marinara, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, cream sauce, grana padano
Family Rigatoni Bolognese
Zesty bolognese sauce, ricotta
Family Spaghetti & Meatballs
House made meatballs, plum tomato sauce, grana padano
Family Toscana Salad
Entree
Bone in NY Strip
Chicken Marsala
Cod Fillet
Ratatouille vegetable, saffron sauce
Da Capo Burger
Bacon and onion jame, arugula, smoked gouda served with house fries
Lamb Chops
Lobster Roll
Organic Free Range Chicken
Organic Salmon
Prime Pork Chop
Rigatoni Al Forno
Adult Ravioli
Linguine Vongole
Whole and chopped clams, garlic, white wine, EVOO
Linguini Alfredo
Porcini Risotto
Arborio rice, porcini mushroom, mushrooms, onions, garlic, white wine, cream, butter, parmesan cheese
Spaghetti Pomo
Fire Pizza
Family Chicken Marsala
Mushrooms, shallots, mashe potatoes, sauteed spinach
Family Greek Salad
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5 East Main Street, Avon, CT 06001