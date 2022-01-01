Restaurant header imageView gallery

Da Capo of Litchfield

review star

No reviews yet

625 Torrington Road

Litchfield, CT 06759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Antipasto

$20.00

Parma prosciutto, mortdaella, sopressata, manchega, burrata, smoked gouda, fig jam, grained mustard, seasonal fruits

Buratta

$14.00

Cherry tomatoes, strawberry jam, creamy burrata, pesto coliandro

Calamari Fiorentine

$12.00

Sauteed onions, garlic, ginger, orange juice, cherry tomatoes, curry powder

Calamari

$15.00

Cherry peppers, caper aioli, spicy marinara

Da Capo Chips

$14.00

Eggplant & Zuchini, cucumber yogurt dip

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Brick oven rustic bread, roasted garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, grana padano

Mussels

$14.00

PEI mussels, marinara sauce, garlic, chile flakes

Octopus

$18.00

Sauteed onions, garlic, cherry tomatoes, ouzo, tomato sauce, dill

Shrimp Trilogy

$17.00

Sauteed cherry tomatoes, onions, garlic, vodka, beetroot, saffron, sliced almonds

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

House made soup of the day

Wings

$15.00

Choice of garlic buffalo, honey sriracha or cajun maple dry rub served with house made bleu cheese dressing

Pasta Fagioli

$8.00

Salad

Apple Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$14.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Greek Salad

$18.00

Pear Salad

$14.00

Toscana Salad

$14.00

Entree

NY Strip

$34.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Cod Fillet

$29.00

Ratatouille vegetable, saffron sauce

Da Capo Burger

$18.00

Bacon and onion jame, arugula, smoked gouda served with house fries

Lamb Chops

$35.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Organic Salmon

$30.00

Prime Pork Chop

$27.00

Rigatoni Al Forno

$26.00

Pasta

Adult Ravioli

$19.00

Beet Pasta

$20.00

Linguine, pancetta, beets, onions, garlic, white wine, cream

Gamberi

$27.00

Fresh pasta tossed with gulf shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, EVOO and grana padano

Chicken Parm

$24.00

Panko crusted chicken breast, marinara, fresh mozzzarella served with spaghetti

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.00

Provolone, ricotta, marinara, spaghetti

Eggplant Parm

$21.00

Frutti Di Mare

$30.00

PEI mussels, scallops, shrimp, clams, spicy marinara served over linguini

Lasagna

$24.00

Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

Linguine Vongole

$28.00

Whole and chopped clams, garlic, white wine, EVOO

Linguini Alfredo

$22.00

Penne Vodka

$21.00

Marinara, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, cream sauce, grana padano

Porcini Risotto

$28.00

Arborio rice, porcini mushroom, mushrooms, onions, garlic, white wine, cream, butter, parmesan cheese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Zesty bolognese sauce, ricotta

Seafood Risotto

$33.00

Arborio rice, sweet corn, slab bacon, sea scallops, gulf shrimp, arugula pesto

Spag Meatball

$21.00

House made meatballs, plum tomato sauce, grana padano

Spaghetti Pomo

$18.00

Penne Alfredo

$21.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$18.00

Side

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Extra Rolls

$2.50

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Side Mashed

$7.00

Side Meatballs

$10.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Spinach

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Extra Rolls

$2.50

Pizza

Biancaneve

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic and oregano

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, house made blue cheese dressing

Calzone

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pizza sauce

Campagnola

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, sausage, broccoli rabe, fresh basil, pizza sauce

Cipolla E Caprino

$19.00

Goat Cheese, caramelized onions, walnuts, EVOO, fresh mozzarella, honey drizzle

La Patata

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic whipped potatoes, crispy onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream

Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, basil, parmigiano reggiano

Mediterranean

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, spinach, kalamata olives, feta cheese, EVOO

Parma

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, prosciuto di parma, arugula, pizza sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, shrimp, garlic, EVOO

Sopressata

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, red onions, hot soppressta, pizza sauce

Verduretta

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, eggplant, artichoke, roasted peppers, pizza sauce

Fire Pizza

Family Size

Extra Dressing

$6.00

Family Apple

$34.00

Family Caesar

$32.00

Family Chicken Marsala

$54.00

Mushrooms, shallots, mashe potatoes, sauteed spinach

Fam Chick Parm

$54.00

Panko crusted chicken breast, marinara, fresh mozzzarella served with spaghetti

Family House

$32.00

Fam Egg Rollatini

$51.00

Provolone, ricotta, marinara, spaghetti

Family Lasagna

$54.00

Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

Family Penne Vodka

$48.00

Marinara, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, cream sauce, grana padano

Family Bolognese

$54.00

Zesty bolognese sauce, ricotta

Family Spag Meatball

$48.00

House made meatballs, plum tomato sauce, grana padano

Family Toscana

$34.00

Family Greek

$54.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Italian Gelato

$7.00

Mousse Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Specials

Garlic Parm Wings

$15.00

Bronzino

$28.00

Rib Eye

$36.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ravioli

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Spag Meatball

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

625 Torrington Road, Litchfield, CT 06759

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza - Torrington
orange star4.3 • 755
52 Main St Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
33 Franklin Street Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
SALT 2.0 Torrington
orange starNo Reviews
84 Main st Torrington, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Brinx
orange starNo Reviews
53 Main Street Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Ristorante & Pizzeria - 46 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
46 E Main St Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Ollie's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 337
19 west st litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Litchfield

Ollie's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 337
19 west st litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Litchfield
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston