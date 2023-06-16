Restaurant header imageView gallery

Da catch Harrison 2627 Sandhutton Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2627 Sandhutton Avenue

Rockford, IL 61109

Mexican / Arabic Food

Quarter Chicken Combo

$10.49

Served with rice, beans, cheese, Pico de Gallo, tortillas, onion, and grilled jalapeno.

Half Chicken Combo

$13.64

Served with rice, beans, cheese, Pico de Gallo, tortillas, onion, and grilled jalapeno.

Family Chicken

$25.19

Cup of Rice, Cup of Beans, 4 Cans of Soda, Onions, Grilled Jalapeño, Salsa and Tortillas.

Whole Chicken Only

$14.69

Include Salsa & Tortillas / Incluye Salsa y Tortillas

Half Chicken Only

$8.39

Include Salsa & Tortillas / Incluye Salsa y Tortillas

Quarter Chicken Only

$5.24

Include Salsa & Tortillas / Incluye Salsa y Tortillas

Burritos

$7.34
Tacos

$9.44
Cup of Rice

$2.00
Cup of Beans

$2.00
Onions Only

$2.25
Jalapenos Only

$2.25
Cup of Pico De Gallo

$2.25

Giant burrito

$13.99

Super quesadilla

$12.99

Arrachera plate

$13.99

Guacamole side

$2.99

Guacamole and chips

$4.99

FOOD

Boneless Wings

4 Boneless Wings/ Fries and Drink

$6.49

Your Choice Dipping Sauce: Honey, BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain

7 Boneless Wings/ Fries and Drink

$8.59

Your Choice Dipping Sauce: Honey, BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain

15 Pc Boneless Meal

$15.49

Your Choice Dipping Sauce: Honey, BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.14
Hamburger Meal

$7.49
Double Hamburger

$5.79
Dbl Hamburger Meal

$7.99
Cheeseburger

$5.49
Cheeseburger Meal

$7.99
Double Cheeseburger

$5.99
Dbl Cheeseburg. Meal

$8.99
Gyro Cheeseburger

$5.99
Gyro Cheese Burg. Meal

$8.99
Dbl Gyrocheese Burger

$8.99
Dbl Gyrocheese Burg Meal

$10.99
Super Chicken

$8.00
Super Chicken Meal

$9.99
Super Fish

$8.00
Super Fish Meal

$9.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Meal

$9.99

Chicago Style

Italian Beef

$6.75

with hot or sweet peppers dipped in au jus

Italian Beef Meal

$10.29
Beef N Beef Polish

$7.79
Beef N Beef Polish Meal

$10.99
Hot Dog

$3.99
Hot Dog Meal

$6.28
Beef Polish

$4.57
Polish Meal

$7.49
Gyro Sandwich

$6.28
Gyro Meal

$9.71
Gyro Plate

$11.43

Chicken Salad

$5.99+

2 Hot Dog Special

$6.99

2 Hot Dog W/Fries

$8.99

Chicken Dinners

4 pc. Legs

$8.49
6 pc. Legs

$12.99
4 pc. Tenders

$9.49
6 pc. Tenders

$12.99
Small Gizzard

$8.49
Large Gizzards

$10.99
8 Pc Chicken Nuggets

$7.49
14 Pc Chicken Nuggests

$11.99
3 wings/Gizzards

$8.57

Chicken Wings

3 Wings w/ Fries and Drink

$6.28
6 Wings w/ Fries and Drink

$9.71

10 Wings w/ Fries and Drink

$13.72

20 Wings

$22.87

20 Wings w/ Fries

$25.89

25 Wings

$28.59

25 Wings w/ Fries

$31.59

30 Wings

$33.17

50 Wings

$56.49

100 Wings

$109.99

Combo Dinner

$14.89

Choice of Two Items

Daily Specials