Breakfast & Brunch

Da Coconut Cafe

1,247 Reviews

$$

31725 Tamecula Pkwy

Suite D

Temecula, CA 92592

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu
Teriyaki Chicken
Loco Moco

Breakfast (Online)

Island Brkf Plate

Island Brkf Plate

$8.95

Served with Scrambled Eggs, 2 scoops rice & Choice of Meat

Brkf Combo

Brkf Combo

$9.45

Spam (2 Pieces), Portuguese Sausage (3 Pieces), Scrambled Eggs & Rice

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$10.95+

Homemade Teriyaki Beef Patty, Brown Gravy, Rice & Over Easy Egg. Served with Macaroni Salad.

Brkf Sandwich with Tater Tots

Brkf Sandwich with Tater Tots

$10.45

Served on KINGS Hawaiian Bun, with choice of meat, fried egg & hash-brown

Plate Lunch (Online)

BBQ Mixed Plate

BBQ Mixed Plate

$17.95

Short Rib, Teriyaki Beef, Teriyaki Chicken, 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Bento Box

Bento Box

$9.95

Rice, Fried Noodles, Teriyaki Chicken, Spam, Redondo Hot Dog, Shrimp Tempura & Green Onion

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$12.95+

Katsu Sauce, Brown Gravy or Coconut Curry with Shredded Cheese Mini Plate Lunch: Served with Rice and Macaroni Salad Regular Plate Lunch: Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Combo Mixed Plate

Combo Mixed Plate

$14.95

Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Grilled Salmon Plate

$13.95

Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.95

Served over Salad Blend, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Green Onions & Asian Dressing.

Hawaiian Plate

Hawaiian Plate

$19.95

Lau lau, Kalua Pork, Chicken Long Rice, Rice, Poi, Lomi Lomi Salmon & Haupia.

Island Chicken Wings Plate

Island Chicken Wings Plate

$12.95

Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Kalua Pork Plate

Kalua Pork Plate

$11.95+

Mini Plate Lunch: Served with Rice and Macaroni Salad Regular Plate Lunch: Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Lechon - Fried Pork Belly

$13.95

Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Pastele (Pork) Plate

$11.95Out of stock

Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Short Ribs Island Style

Short Ribs Island Style

$17.95

Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Teriyaki Beef Regular

$13.95

Regular Plate Lunch: Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95+

Mini Plate Lunch: Served with Rice and Macaroni Salad Regular Plate Lunch: Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$10.95

Served over Salad Blend, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Green Onions & Asian Dressing.

Seafood Plate

$13.95

Batter Fried Swai & Butterfly Shrimp Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.

Poke (Online)

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$12.95

Served with Crab Salad, Seaweed Salad, Green Onions, Cucumber & Ginger.

Poke Only

Poke Only

$12.95+

Taste of the Islands (Online)

French Fries - Kanak Attack

French Fries - Kanak Attack

$13.95

French Fries, Kalua Pork, Garlic Aioli, Spicy Mayo & Green Onion

Fried Saimin Noodles

Fried Saimin Noodles

$5.45+
Vegetable Lumpia

Vegetable Lumpia

$1.50+

Fried Spring Rolls with Ground beef, cabbage & carrots.

Manapua

Manapua

$3.00

Steamed Pork Buns.

Musubi

$2.75

Spam or Portuguese Sausage.

Poke Hand Rolls

$3.75

Ahi with Crab Salad.

S&S Saimin Bowl

$5.45+

S&S Saimin with Spam, Kamaboko & Green Onion.

S&S Saimin Bowl Deluxe

S&S Saimin Bowl Deluxe

$10.95

S & S Brand Saimin (Ramen), Spam, Egg Drop, Gyoza, Green Onion & Shrimp Tempura

Gyoza (6 pcs)

$4.95

Burgers & Sandwiches (Online)

Teriyaki Chicken, Beef or Burger served on King's Hawaiian Bun with Lettuce & Tomato. Kalua Pork Sandwich served on King's Hawaiian Bun with Pineapple Slaw.

Teriyaki Burger w/Fries

$10.45

Served with Tomato & Lettuce

Teriyaki Beef Sandwich w/Fries

$12.45

Served with Tomato & Lettuce

Teriyaki Chicken w/Fries

$10.45

Served with Tomato & Lettuce

Kalua Pork Sandwich w/Fries

$9.45

Served w/ Pineapple Slaw

Dessert (Online)

Malasada, Filled

Malasada, Filled

$2.75Out of stock

Malasada, Plain

$2.25
Poi Mochi

Poi Mochi

$4.95

Sides (Online)

Crab Salad

$2.45

Crab Salad Large

$7.25

Lomi Lomi Salmon

$2.75

Lomi Lomi Large

$10.95

Macaroni Salad

$1.75

Mac Salad Large

$4.95

Seaweed Salad Small

$5.95

Pineapple Slaw

$1.50

Poi

$2.75

Poi Large

$16.95

Rice (White)

$1.50

Side French Fries 1/2 pound

$3.95

Side Kalua Pork

$5.95

Side Portuguese Sausage (4)

$4.95

Side Spam (2 pieces)

$3.95

Side Tossed Salad

$2.95

Vegan (Online)

Teriyaki or Kalua Jackfruit Plate

$11.95

Teriyaki or Kalua Jackfruit , Scoop of White Rice, Vegetable Lumpia & Mac Salad

Side Mac Salad w/Veganase

$2.50

Side Pineapple Slaw w/Veganase

$1.95

Fries

Katsu Gravy Fries

$13.95

Kanak Attack Fries

$13.95

Spam Fries

$13.95

Poke Fries

$13.95

Tots

Kalua TOTS

$13.95

Loco Moco TOTS

$13.95

Breakfast TOTS

$13.95

Catering (Online)

Appetizer, Gyoza, Half Pan, approx. 4 dozen (Online)

$32.95
Appetizer, Vegetable Lumpia 2 dozen (Online)

Appetizer, Vegetable Lumpia 2 dozen (Online)

$25.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Appetizer, Spam Musubi, 15 Cut w/Teriyaki Sauce & Furikake

$39.95

Appetizer, Spam Musubi, 2 dozen

$59.95

Main, Beef Teriyaki , Full Pan (Online)

$219.95Out of stock

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Main, Beef Teriyaki , Half Pan (Online)

Main, Beef Teriyaki , Half Pan (Online)

$109.95Out of stock

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Main, Chicken Katsu, Full Pan (Online)

$156.95

Main, Chicken Katsu, Half Pan (Online)

$79.95

Main, Chicken Teriyaki , Full Pan (Online)

$156.95
Main, Chicken Teriyaki , Half Pan (Online)

Main, Chicken Teriyaki , Half Pan (Online)

$79.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Main, Kalua Pork , Half Pan (Online)

Main, Kalua Pork , Half Pan (Online)

$74.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Main, Kalua Pork , Full Pan (Online)

$145.95
Main, Lamb Curry, Half Pan (Online)

Main, Lamb Curry, Half Pan (Online)

$59.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Main, Sausage Samoa, Half Pan (Online)

Main, Sausage Samoa, Half Pan (Online)

$58.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Main, Short Ribs , Full Pan (Online)

$265.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Main, Short Ribs, Half Pan (Online)

Main, Short Ribs, Half Pan (Online)

$136.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Main, Tofu Mix, Half Pan (Online)

$45.95
Main, Turkey Tail, Half Pan (Online)

Main, Turkey Tail, Half Pan (Online)

$32.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Salad, Asian Chicken Salad, Half Pan

$24.95

Salad, Macaroni Salad , Full Pan (Online)

$49.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Salad, Macaroni Salad , Half Pan (Online)

Salad, Macaroni Salad , Half Pan (Online)

$28.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Salad, Tossed Salad, Half Pan

$16.95
Side, Chop Suey, Half Pan (Online)

Side, Chop Suey, Half Pan (Online)

$29.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Side, Chow Mein , Half Pan (Online)

Side, Chow Mein , Half Pan (Online)

$34.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Side, Chow Mein Full Pan (Online)

$56.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Side, Hawaiian Rolls - 32 pieces

$14.95
Side, Oka (Raw Fish w/coconut milk), Half Pan (Online)

Side, Oka (Raw Fish w/coconut milk), Half Pan (Online)

$46.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Side, Poke Platter (Online)

Side, Poke Platter (Online)

$142.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo! 6 Pounds Ahi / 2 Pounds Imitation Crab

Side, Rice Steamed White , Full Pan (Online)

$34.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Side, Rice Steamed White , Half Pan (Online)

$19.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Side, Taro, Coconut Milk, Half Pan (Online)

Side, Taro, Coconut Milk, Half Pan (Online)

$36.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

Side, Taro, Plain, Half Pan (Online)

Side, Taro, Plain, Half Pan (Online)

$32.95

Catering Items may take longer to prepare. Please give at least Two hour prep time. Please call if shorter notice is needed. Mahalo!

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Da Coconut Café is here in Temecula, CA for all of you that are from the Islands, been to the Islands or want to go to the Islands.

31725 Tamecula Pkwy, Suite D, Temecula, CA 92592

