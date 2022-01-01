Restaurant header imageView gallery

Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB

1,573 Reviews

$

9842 Adams ave

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Garlic CPC PLunch
3pc CPC Plate Lunch
3pc Boneless Plate Lunch

Full Plate Lunch

All Plate lunches served with 1 scoop Mac Salad and 2 scoops Rice.

CPC PLunch

$12.75

Spicy Garlic CPC PLunch

$12.75

Spicy CPC

$12.75

Garlic CPC

$12.75

EXTRA Spicy CPC

$12.75

CPC Tenders Plate Lunch

$12.75

Boneless CPC PL

$14.60

Boneless Spicy PL

$14.60

Boneless Spicy Garlic PL

$14.60

Boneless Garlic PL

$14.60

Boneless EXTRA Spicy PL

$14.60Out of stock

3pc Boneless Plate Lunch

$19.25

3pc CPC Plate Lunch

$16.95

Teri Chicken

$12.75Out of stock

Teri Ribeye Beef

$16.15Out of stock

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in our ginger teriyaki sauce

Kalbi Ribs

Kalbi Ribs

$19.50

Kalua Pig PLunch

$13.00Out of stock

DaHawaiian PLunch

$13.95Out of stock

Traditional Hawaiian style steamed pork & Lau Lau combination.

Lau Lau Plate Lunch

$12.15Out of stock

Steamed pork wrapped in luau leaf

Combo Plate Lunch

$14.95

2 choices of meat: Teri Chicken, Teri Beef, Kalua pig, Kalbi ribs, or CPC. (extra charge for kabli ribs & teri Beef) *sauce choices for CPC: CPC, Spicy garlic, Spicy, EXTRA spicy or Garlic

Mahi Plate Lunch

$13.60Out of stock

Chicken Cutlet

$12.59Out of stock

Fried Boneless chicken thigh, covered in gravy

Hamburger Steak

$12.15Out of stock

2 beef patties covered in brown gravy, topped with grilled onions

CPC Packs(chicken only)

4pc CPC

$16.00

6pc CPC

$24.00

9pc CPC

$36.00

3PC boneless

$14.40

6PC boneless

$28.80

9PC boneless

$43.20

Wings And Tenders

CPC Tenders Plate Lunch

$12.75

(6pc)CPC Tenders Plate Lunch

$16.25

CPC Tender & Fries

$11.75

Boneless Chicken thigh dipped in Spicy Garlic sauce on a brioche bun, topped with a pickle, served with Teri fries

(6pc) CPC Tender & Fries

$15.75

Boneless Chicken thigh dipped in Spicy Garlic sauce on a brioche bun, topped with a pickle, served with Teri fries

CPC Tender & Slaw

$10.75

Boneless Chicken thigh dipped in Spicy Garlic sauce on a brioche bun, topped with a pickle, served with Teri fries

CPC Tenders (3) (only)

$8.75

Boneless Chicken thigh dipped in Spicy Garlic sauce on a brioche bun, topped with a pickle, served with Teri fries

Side CPC Tenders dip Sauce

$1.50

WINGS Plate Lunch

$11.29

WINGS & Fries

$10.29

10pc WINGS(only)

$10.92

15pc WINGS(only)

$17.54

20pc WINGS(only)

$24.10

Musubi

Musubi

$2.95

Port Sausage Musubi

$3.75

Fried Rice

Fried Rice Full

$8.15

Port Sausg Fried Rice Full

$8.15Out of stock

Spam Fried Rice Full

$7.35Out of stock

Sides

IBP Spicy Garlic 5oz

IBP Spicy Garlic 5oz

$7.35Out of stock

Rice bowl

$2.89

Side Mac 8oz

$5.78

1lb Mac

$11.03

SIDE Rice

$2.63

1lb of Rice

$5.25

Side Egg

$3.15

Side Fried Rice

$5.78

Side Gravy

$2.10

Side Slaw (8oz)

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.68

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$12.75

Loco Moco Half

$10.34

Local Boy Loco Moco

$19.50

3 beef patties, 3 scoops rice, topped with 3 eggs and covered with gravy + 2 scoops mac too!

Corn Beef Loco Moco

$12.75Out of stock

Any kine Loco Moco

$13.00Out of stock

Your choice of (1)meat: Spam, Portuguese sausage, Kalua pig, Or Cornbeef hash.

Brudda Aaron loco moco

$13.65Out of stock

Fried rice, Corn beef hash and 2 eggs covered in gravy

Chicken Cutlet Loco Moco

$13.95Out of stock

Fried boneless chicken thigh, topped with 2 eggs, on top of rice, covered in gravy

Loco Moco dry

$11.55Out of stock

Breakfast

Served ALL DAY

Spam & Eggs

$8.15Out of stock

Cornbeef Hash&Egg

$9.95Out of stock

Bacon & Eggs

$7.65Out of stock

Portuguese Sausage &Eggs

$9.95Out of stock

Breakfast Combo

$11.05Out of stock

Snacks

Lomi Lomi Gummie bears

Lomi Lomi Gummie bears

$6.00Out of stock
Lomi Lomi Gushers

Lomi Lomi Gushers

$6.00Out of stock
Lomi Lomi Sour Patch Kids

Lomi Lomi Sour Patch Kids

$6.00Out of stock
Freeze Dried Skittles

Freeze Dried Skittles

$4.00Out of stock
Freeze Dried Rounds

Freeze Dried Rounds

$3.50Out of stock
Lomi Lomi Strawberry Straws

Lomi Lomi Strawberry Straws

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet/Sour Salted Seed

$7.74Out of stock

Premium Nori Arare

$6.18Out of stock

Premium Mixed Arare

$3.20Out of stock

Sliced Li Hing Mango

$6.44Out of stock

Lemon Balls

$6.44Out of stock

Meat Sides

SIDE Teri Chkn

$6.00Out of stock

SIDE Teri Beef

$8.85Out of stock

SIDE Kalua

$7.00Out of stock

SIDE Spam(2)

$3.65

SIDE CornBeef Hash

$4.99Out of stock

SIDE Portuguese Sausg

$5.50Out of stock

SIDE Mahi

$7.60Out of stock

Sauces

IBP Spicy Garlic 5oz

IBP Spicy Garlic 5oz

$7.35Out of stock
IBP Spicy Garlic 12oz

IBP Spicy Garlic 12oz

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Breakfast, Lunch and ALOHA!

Website

Location

9842 Adams ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Directions

Gallery
Da Hawaiian Kitchen image
Da Hawaiian Kitchen image
Da Hawaiian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moonwood Coffee Bakery & Catering Company
orange starNo Reviews
10178 Adams Ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
orange starNo Reviews
18691 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
FIRST CLASS PIZZA - Fountain Valley
orange star4.7 • 473
18671 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
0044 - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
18637 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
California Shabu-Shabu
orange starNo Reviews
18908 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,532
17965 Beach Blvd Huntington, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston