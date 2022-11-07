Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Da LaPosta Pizzeria 825 Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

825 Washington Street

Newtonville, MA 02460

Pane

Focaccia

$7.00

Finished with Campania Olive Oil

Focaccia Di Recco

$12.00

Ligurian Style, Stracchino Cheese

Gnocca Fritto

$12.00

Tempesta Mortadella, Grana Padano

Insalate

House Insalate

$13.00

House Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Croutons, Grana Padano, Italian dressing

Fennel & Apple Salad

$14.00

Shaved Fennel, Honeycrisp Apples, Spiced Walnuts, Pecorino Sardo, Cider Honey Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Per Iniziare

Italian Slaw, Espresso Balsamic Glaze

Housemade Ricotta

$12.00

Sardinian Orange Honey, Sicilian Oregano, Sea Salt, Olive Oil

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Tomato Conserva, Mozzarella, Pecorino

Funghi

$13.00

Seasonal Mushrooms Sott'Olio, Garlic, Herbs

Nonna's Polpette

$19.00

Beef Meatballs, Spinach, Marinara, Smoked Chestnut, Ricotta Salata

Charred Octopus

$20.00

Tomato Conserva, Salsa Verde

Calamari

$20.00

Lightly Fried Local Calamari, Roasted Squash, Lemon Aioli

Suppli

$13.00

Tomato & Mozzarella Roman Arancini

Salumi & Formaggio

$24.00

Prosciutto San Daniele, Mortadella, Parmigiano Reggiano. Moliterno al Tartufo, Lambrusco Onions

Wood Roasted Broccoli

$14.00

Lemon Bagna Cauda, Pecorino Sardo, Breadcrumbs

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Lambrusco Onions, Parmigiano

Marinated Farm Peppers

$12.00

Herbs, Garlic, Shallots, Vinegar

Pizza

Spring Onions, Asiago Fresco, Bufala Mozzarella, Tempesta 'Ndjua

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Rossa Pizza

$20.00

Tomato, Pepperoni, Garlic, Housemade Stracciatella.

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$22.00

Mozzarella, Emmenthaal, Mountain Gorgonzola, Grana Padano

Bianca Pizza

$19.00

Fig Jam, Lardo, Pecorino, Arugula

New Haven Clam Pizza

$22.00

Manila Clams, Pancetta, Oregano, Chili, Garlic, Pecorino

Meatball Pizza

$22.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Tomato Conserva, Meatballs, Calabrian Chili

Buffalo e Bufala Pizza

$24.00

Breaded Chicken, House Made Buffalo Sauce, Bufalo Mozzarella, Mountain Gorgonzola

Bagna Cauda Pizza

$22.00

House Made Sausage, Escarole, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic, Anchovy

Capricciosa Pizza

$22.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Prosciutto Cotto, Taggiasca Olives, Mushrooms, Artichokes

Marinara Pizza

$15.00

Tomato, Garlic, Oregano

Fungi Pizza

$22.00

Taleggio, Mozzarella, Crimini, Oyster, Shiitake, Green Garlic

Potato Pizza

$19.00

Local Potatoes, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Goat Cheese

Salami Piccante Pizza

$22.00

Radicchio, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Piccante

Pasta del Giorno

Pomodoro, Basil, Parmigiano

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$22.00

Guanciale, Eggs, Pecorino, Parmigiano, Black Pepper

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$22.00

Housemade Potato Gnocchi, Pomodoro, Mozzarella

Pumpkin Tortelli

$24.00

Brown Butter, Crispy Sage, Grana Padano

Scialatielli ai Frutti di Mare

$26.00

Manila Clams, Maine Mussels, Shrimp, Garlic, Chili

Piatto del Giorno

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.00

Half Chicken, Mozzarella di Bufala, Broccoli Rabe

Swordfish alla Griglia

$28.00

Braise Borlotti Beans, Ceci, Salsa Verde

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

Prosciutto, Sage, Patate Fritte

Bavette Steak

$34.00

Roasted Hen of the Woods, Lambrusco Onions

Dolce

Tiramisu

$14.00

House Made Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Espresso, Dark Chocolate

Italian Cookies

$10.00

Rainbow Cookies, Rhubard Coconut Bar

Pine Nut Crostata

$13.00

Toasted Pinenuts, Honey, Aceto Balsamic

Sides

Side Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Spagetti With Marinara

$12.00

Spaghetti With Butter

$12.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
da LaPosta is an authentic wood-fired pizzeria and restaurant with Italian roots and New England flair. da LaPosta honors chef Mario LaPosta’s dedication to tradition and innovation, with a menu that showcases the best ingredients that regional purveyors have to offer. Naturally leavened, artisanal pizza is at the center of the seasonal menu, along with street food inspired starters, handmade pasta, and a wine list boasting the best of Campania and Southern Italy. Click on the links below to view the menu and reserve a table through Resy.

Location

825 Washington Street, Newtonville, MA 02460

Directions

