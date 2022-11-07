Italian
Da LaPosta Pizzeria 825 Washington Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
da LaPosta is an authentic wood-fired pizzeria and restaurant with Italian roots and New England flair. da LaPosta honors chef Mario LaPosta’s dedication to tradition and innovation, with a menu that showcases the best ingredients that regional purveyors have to offer. Naturally leavened, artisanal pizza is at the center of the seasonal menu, along with street food inspired starters, handmade pasta, and a wine list boasting the best of Campania and Southern Italy. Click on the links below to view the menu and reserve a table through Resy.
825 Washington Street, Newtonville, MA 02460
