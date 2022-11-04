Restaurant header imageView gallery

Da Long Yi 大龙燚 LIC 42-22 Crescent Street

review star

No reviews yet

42-22 Crescent Street

Queens, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non-Alcohol Drinks 无酒精饮品

Herbal Tea王老吉

Herbal Tea王老吉

$3.00
Soymilk豆奶

Soymilk豆奶

$2.50
Coconut Milk椰树椰汁

Coconut Milk椰树椰汁

$3.50
Chinese Fanta Orange Flavor 北冰洋橙子

Chinese Fanta Orange Flavor 北冰洋橙子

$3.50
Chinese Fanta Mandarin Flavor 北冰洋橘子

Chinese Fanta Mandarin Flavor 北冰洋橘子

$3.50
Coke可乐

Coke可乐

$2.50
Diet coke无糖可乐

Diet coke无糖可乐

$2.50
Plum Drink酸梅凉茶

Plum Drink酸梅凉茶

$13.99Out of stock
Genki Yogurt Refresh 元气森林气泡水 优酸乳味

Genki Yogurt Refresh 元气森林气泡水 优酸乳味

$3.50
Genki Lychee Fizzy 元气森林气泡水 荔枝味

Genki Lychee Fizzy 元气森林气泡水 荔枝味

$3.50
Erguotou Baijiu Flavor Soda(No Alcohol) 二锅头汽水（无酒精）

Erguotou Baijiu Flavor Soda(No Alcohol) 二锅头汽水（无酒精）

$4.50
Kangshifu Plum Drink 康师傅酸梅汤（500ml）

Kangshifu Plum Drink 康师傅酸梅汤（500ml）

$3.50

Snacks主食 外卖

Milk Tea Ice Jelly w. Assorted Toppings大龙燚奶茶冰粉

Milk Tea Ice Jelly w. Assorted Toppings大龙燚奶茶冰粉

$15.99
Brown Sugar Ci Ba成都红糖糍粑

Brown Sugar Ci Ba成都红糖糍粑

$12.99
Crispy Pork Belly Sticks现炸酥肉

Crispy Pork Belly Sticks现炸酥肉

$12.50
Crispy Pork Belly w. Salted Duck Egg Yolk咸蛋黄酥肉

Crispy Pork Belly w. Salted Duck Egg Yolk咸蛋黄酥肉

$14.50
Traditional Sichuan Ice Jelly传统手工冰粉

Traditional Sichuan Ice Jelly传统手工冰粉

$3.99
Fried Mini Buns黄金炼乳馒头

Fried Mini Buns黄金炼乳馒头

$6.99
Authentic Yibing Spicy Noodle宜宾燃面

Authentic Yibing Spicy Noodle宜宾燃面

$6.99
Spicy Cold Noodle北川凉拌面

Spicy Cold Noodle北川凉拌面

$6.99
Steamed White Rice米饭

Steamed White Rice米饭

$1.50
Fried Rice with Mustard Green Shoots & Minced Pork芽菜炒饭

Fried Rice with Mustard Green Shoots & Minced Pork芽菜炒饭

$11.99

Soup Base 锅底 LIC

Flagship Etra-Super-Spicy Beef Tallow Pot牛油原汤锅

Flagship Etra-Super-Spicy Beef Tallow Pot牛油原汤锅

$29.99
Double Flavor Spicy Beef Tallow Pot大龙燚鸳鸯牛油锅

Double Flavor Spicy Beef Tallow Pot大龙燚鸳鸯牛油锅

$21.99
Pepper Pork & Chicken Pot滋补猪肚鸡

Pepper Pork & Chicken Pot滋补猪肚鸡

$25.99
Pork Feet Pot大龙燚老妈蹄花汤锅底

Pork Feet Pot大龙燚老妈蹄花汤锅底

$25.99

All About meat 肉嘎嘎 LIC

Wagyu Ribs精选神户牛小排

Wagyu Ribs精选神户牛小排

$28.99
Wagyu Marbling Beef Dice极品雪花肥牛粒

Wagyu Marbling Beef Dice极品雪花肥牛粒

$28.99
Beef Tongue极品牛舌片

Beef Tongue极品牛舌片

$13.99
Angus Rib Eye安格斯肋眼肉

Angus Rib Eye安格斯肋眼肉

$19.99
Prime Beef Slice精选肥牛片

Prime Beef Slice精选肥牛片

$13.99
Braised Beef卤味坨坨牛肉

Braised Beef卤味坨坨牛肉

$10.99
Beef Ball牛肉丸子

Beef Ball牛肉丸子

$6.99
Mongolian Fresh Lamb内蒙羔羊肉

Mongolian Fresh Lamb内蒙羔羊肉

$13.99
Braised Pork Intestine卤味五香肥肠

Braised Pork Intestine卤味五香肥肠

$10.99
Beef Artery极品爽脆黄喉

Beef Artery极品爽脆黄喉

$9.99
Japanese Kurobuta Pork Belly日本黑豚五花肉

Japanese Kurobuta Pork Belly日本黑豚五花肉

$11.99
Spam火锅的精华午餐肉

Spam火锅的精华午餐肉

$6.99
Duck Blood成都鲜鸭血

Duck Blood成都鲜鸭血

$13.50
Boneless Duck Feet去骨鸭掌

Boneless Duck Feet去骨鸭掌

$7.99
Duck Tongue鲜鸭舌

Duck Tongue鲜鸭舌

$13.99
Quail Egg鹌鹑蛋

Quail Egg鹌鹑蛋

$7.99
Organic Farm Chicken Slice有机农场鸡肉卷

Organic Farm Chicken Slice有机农场鸡肉卷

$9.99
Taiwanese Cured Sweet Sausage亲亲肠

Taiwanese Cured Sweet Sausage亲亲肠

$7.99

Raw Seafood for Hot Pot 海鲜 LIC

Handmade Shrimp Paste w. Bamboo Fungus竹笙虾滑

Handmade Shrimp Paste w. Bamboo Fungus竹笙虾滑

$14.99
Jumbo Shrimp英雄大虾

Jumbo Shrimp英雄大虾

$10.99
Fish Fillet龙利鱼片

Fish Fillet龙利鱼片

$8.99
Crab Sticks蟹肉棒

Crab Sticks蟹肉棒

$7.99
Fish Roe Ball黄金鱼籽丸

Fish Roe Ball黄金鱼籽丸

$8.99
Shrimp Dumpling鱼皮虾饺

Shrimp Dumpling鱼皮虾饺

$8.99
Fish Tofu韩国鱼豆腐

Fish Tofu韩国鱼豆腐

$8.99
Squid鱿鱼须

Squid鱿鱼须

$14.99
Crunchy Fish fillet脆肉皖鱼

Crunchy Fish fillet脆肉皖鱼

$9.99
Fried Fish Skin火锅鱼皮

Fried Fish Skin火锅鱼皮

$6.99

Vegetable蔬菜 LIC

Winter Melon冬瓜片

Winter Melon冬瓜片

$5.99
Napa Cabbage娃娃菜

Napa Cabbage娃娃菜

$5.99
Potato Slice功夫土豆片

Potato Slice功夫土豆片

$4.99
Lotus Root Slice藕片

Lotus Root Slice藕片

$5.99
Sweet Corn甜玉米

Sweet Corn甜玉米

$4.99
Crown Daisy茼蒿

Crown Daisy茼蒿

$6.99
Taro芋头

Taro芋头

$6.99
Sichuan Greens贡菜

Sichuan Greens贡菜

$6.99
Seaweed Knot海带结

Seaweed Knot海带结

$5.99
Bamboo Shoots竹笋

Bamboo Shoots竹笋

$6.99
Chinese Lettuce Stem Sticks莴笋条

Chinese Lettuce Stem Sticks莴笋条

$8.99

Mushrooms菌类 LIC

Shiitake Mushroom香菇

Shiitake Mushroom香菇

$7.19
Enoki Mushroom金针菇

Enoki Mushroom金针菇

$8.19
King Oyster Mushroom皇子菇

King Oyster Mushroom皇子菇

$8.19
Wild Bamboo Fungus野生竹笙

Wild Bamboo Fungus野生竹笙

$9.99
Black Fungus东北野生木耳

Black Fungus东北野生木耳

$7.19

Bean Products豆制品 LIC

Sichuan Mung Bean Glass Noodle四川苕粉

Sichuan Mung Bean Glass Noodle四川苕粉

$5.19
Fried Soybean Roll三秒响铃

Fried Soybean Roll三秒响铃

$7.99
Konyaku魔芋丝

Konyaku魔芋丝

$6.19
Frozen Tofu冻豆腐

Frozen Tofu冻豆腐

$7.19
Extra Firm Tofu老豆腐

Extra Firm Tofu老豆腐

$5.99
Chiba Tofu千页豆腐

Chiba Tofu千页豆腐

$6.99
Fresh Tofu Skin鲜腐皮

Fresh Tofu Skin鲜腐皮

$6.99
Fresh Soybean Sticks新鲜腐竹

Fresh Soybean Sticks新鲜腐竹

$6.99
Thousand Layer tofu skin千张豆腐皮

Thousand Layer tofu skin千张豆腐皮

$5.99
Fried Gluten Puff油炸面筋

Fried Gluten Puff油炸面筋

$4.99
Fried Bread Sticks火锅油条

Fried Bread Sticks火锅油条

$4.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Sichuanese Hot Pot Restaurant located in Long Island City and Chinatown.

Location

42-22 Crescent Street, Queens, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Dun Huang Long Island City - 27-23 Jackson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Penny Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
28-03 Jackson Avenue LIC, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Knock Knock - 42-44 Crescent Street
orange starNo Reviews
42-44 Crescent Street Long island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
orange starNo Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
28-17 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queens

Maiella
orange star4.5 • 3,500
4610 Center Blvd Long Island City, NY 11109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Queens
orange star4.4 • 1,825
46-42 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Queens
orange star4.3 • 493
3100 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Bakery
orange star4.3 • 493
31-00 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
American Brass
orange star4.4 • 324
2-01 50th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queens
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1869 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston