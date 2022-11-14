Da Long Yi 大龙燚 Manhattan 159 Canal Street, Suite200
159 Canal Street, Suite200
New York, NY 10013
Soup Base 锅底
Double Flavor Spicy Beef Tallow Pot With Bullfrog 大龙燚美蛙锅中锅
The soup base comes with one portion of bullfrog legs, one portion of fish fillet, and one portion of lotus root on the side. Please also note that our spicy soup base is spicer than other hot pot places, we recommend you to order 'mild' if this is your first-time visiting.
Signature Super-Spicy Beef Tallow Pot 大龙燚特色锅
Flagship Extra-Super-Spicy Beef Tallow Pot牛油原汤锅
Double Flavor Spicy Veg Oil Pot鸳鸯清油锅
Double Flavor Spicy Beef Tallow Pot大龙燚鸳鸯牛油锅
Benz Tallow Pot特色三味锅
