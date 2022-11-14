  • Home
  • Da Long Yi 大龙燚 Manhattan - 159 Canal Street, Suite200
Da Long Yi 大龙燚 Manhattan 159 Canal Street, Suite200

159 Canal Street, Suite200

New York, NY 10013

Prime Beef Slice精选肥牛片
Crown Daisy茼蒿
Mongolian Fresh Lamb内蒙羔羊肉

Soup Base 锅底

Double Flavor Spicy Beef Tallow Pot With Bullfrog 大龙燚美蛙锅中锅

Double Flavor Spicy Beef Tallow Pot With Bullfrog 大龙燚美蛙锅中锅

$40.99

The soup base comes with one portion of bullfrog legs, one portion of fish fillet, and one portion of lotus root on the side. Please also note that our spicy soup base is spicer than other hot pot places, we recommend you to order 'mild' if this is your first-time visiting.

Signature Super-Spicy Beef Tallow Pot 大龙燚特色锅

Signature Super-Spicy Beef Tallow Pot 大龙燚特色锅

$24.99

Please note that our spicy soup base is spicer than other hot pot places, we recommend you to order 'mild' if this is your first-time visiting.

Flagship Extra-Super-Spicy Beef Tallow Pot牛油原汤锅

Flagship Extra-Super-Spicy Beef Tallow Pot牛油原汤锅

$29.99

Please note that our spicy soup base is spicer than other hot pot places, we recommend you to order 'mild' if this is your first-time visiting.

Double Flavor Spicy Veg Oil Pot鸳鸯清油锅

Double Flavor Spicy Veg Oil Pot鸳鸯清油锅

$20.99Out of stock

Please note that our spicy soup base is spicer than other hot pot places, we recommend you to order 'mild' if this is your first-time visiting.

Double Flavor Spicy Beef Tallow Pot大龙燚鸳鸯牛油锅

Double Flavor Spicy Beef Tallow Pot大龙燚鸳鸯牛油锅

$21.99

Please note that our spicy soup base is spicer than other hot pot places, we recommend you to order 'mild' if this is your first-time visiting.

Benz Tallow Pot特色三味锅

Benz Tallow Pot特色三味锅

$21.99

Please note that our spicy soup base is spicer than other hot pot places, we recommend you to order 'mild' if this is your first-time visiting.

Pepper Pork & Chicken Pot滋补猪肚鸡

Pepper Pork & Chicken Pot滋补猪肚鸡

$25.99
Pork Feet Pot大龙燚老妈蹄花汤锅底

Pork Feet Pot大龙燚老妈蹄花汤锅底

$25.99

Value Combo超值套餐

Value Combo for 2 双人套餐

Value Combo for 2 双人套餐

$66.00

The combo contains 2 meat, 1 meatball, 1 veggie platter, 1 mushroom, 1 tofu, and 1 noodle.

New Special 新品推荐

Black Beef Tripe 草原黑毛肚

Black Beef Tripe 草原黑毛肚

$20.99
Pork brain猪脑花

Pork brain猪脑花

$12.99
Wagyu Marbling Beef Dice极品雪花肥牛粒

Wagyu Marbling Beef Dice极品雪花肥牛粒

$23.99
Chee Chiku 爆浆芝士竹轮 (6pcs)

Chee Chiku 爆浆芝士竹轮 (6pcs)

$11.99
Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$24.99

Special特色

Marinated Beef Sirloin大龙燚特色嫩牛肉

Marinated Beef Sirloin大龙燚特色嫩牛肉

$12.19
Spicy Beef Sirloin招牌麻辣牛肉

Spicy Beef Sirloin招牌麻辣牛肉

$12.99
Kungfu Beef Tripe大龙燚大刀毛肚

Kungfu Beef Tripe大龙燚大刀毛肚

$19.19
Marinated Thousand Layer Beef Tripe大龙燚特色千层肚

Marinated Thousand Layer Beef Tripe大龙燚特色千层肚

$12.19
Bull Frog Leg大龙燚特色美蛙腿

Bull Frog Leg大龙燚特色美蛙腿

$14.99
Dalongyi Shrimp Paste手打鱼籽跳水虾滑

Dalongyi Shrimp Paste手打鱼籽跳水虾滑

$14.19
Spicy Pork Ribs招牌麻辣排骨

Spicy Pork Ribs招牌麻辣排骨

$13.99
Pork Kidney滴水腰花

Pork Kidney滴水腰花

$9.99
Spicy Marinated Gizzard Skewers (6pcs)小郡肝串串

Spicy Marinated Gizzard Skewers (6pcs)小郡肝串串

$9.99
Black Beef Tripe 草原黑毛肚

Black Beef Tripe 草原黑毛肚

$20.99

Must Order必点

Handmade Shrimp Ball w. Salted Egg Yolk手打咸蛋黄虾滑丸

Handmade Shrimp Ball w. Salted Egg Yolk手打咸蛋黄虾滑丸

$14.19
Handmade Cheese Beef Ball大龙燚手打芝士牛肉丸

Handmade Cheese Beef Ball大龙燚手打芝士牛肉丸

$12.19
Handmade Cilantro Meatball玫瑰手打香菜丸子

Handmade Cilantro Meatball玫瑰手打香菜丸子

$10.19
Chee Chiku 爆浆芝士竹轮 (6pcs)

Chee Chiku 爆浆芝士竹轮 (6pcs)

$11.99
Kungfu Kidney Slice大龙燚大刀腰片

Kungfu Kidney Slice大龙燚大刀腰片

$11.19
Special Gizzards郡花

Special Gizzards郡花

$9.99
Marinated Beef Tendon胶原牛蹄筋

Marinated Beef Tendon胶原牛蹄筋

$12.19
Duck Intestine来的抖一米鸭肠

Duck Intestine来的抖一米鸭肠

$16.99
Goose Intestine鹅肠

Goose Intestine鹅肠

$24.99

Seafood海鲜

Handmade Shrimp Paste w. Bamboo Fungus竹笙虾滑

Handmade Shrimp Paste w. Bamboo Fungus竹笙虾滑

$14.99
Scallops大干贝

Scallops大干贝

$15.99
Jumbo Shrimp英雄大虾

Jumbo Shrimp英雄大虾

$10.99

Please note: comes with shell and head

Fish Fillet龙利鱼片

Fish Fillet龙利鱼片

$8.99
Crab Sticks蟹肉棒

Crab Sticks蟹肉棒

$7.99
Fish Roe Ball黄金鱼籽丸

Fish Roe Ball黄金鱼籽丸

$7.99
Shrimp Dumpling鱼皮虾饺

Shrimp Dumpling鱼皮虾饺

$8.99
Fish Tofu韩国鱼豆腐

Fish Tofu韩国鱼豆腐

$8.99
Squid鱿鱼须

Squid鱿鱼须

$13.99
Crunchy Fish fillet脆肉皖鱼

Crunchy Fish fillet脆肉皖鱼

$9.99
Fried Fish Skin火锅鱼皮

Fried Fish Skin火锅鱼皮

$6.99

All about meat肉类

Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Slices顶级宫崎A5和牛

Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Slices顶级宫崎A5和牛

$79.99
Wagyu Ribs精选神户牛小排

Wagyu Ribs精选神户牛小排

$23.99
Wagyu Marbling Beef Dice极品雪花肥牛粒

Wagyu Marbling Beef Dice极品雪花肥牛粒

$23.99
Beef Tongue极品牛舌片

Beef Tongue极品牛舌片

$14.19
Hand Cut Iron Beef手切嫩牛肉

Hand Cut Iron Beef手切嫩牛肉

$12.19
Angus Rib Eye安格斯肋眼肉

Angus Rib Eye安格斯肋眼肉

$18.99
Prime Beef Slice精选肥牛片

Prime Beef Slice精选肥牛片

$13.99
Braised Beef卤味坨坨牛肉

Braised Beef卤味坨坨牛肉

$10.99
Beef Ball牛肉丸子

Beef Ball牛肉丸子

$7.19
New Zealand Lamb Shoulder新西兰羊肩肉

New Zealand Lamb Shoulder新西兰羊肩肉

$13.99
Mongolian Fresh Lamb内蒙羔羊肉

Mongolian Fresh Lamb内蒙羔羊肉

$13.99
Braised Pork Intestine卤味五香肥肠

Braised Pork Intestine卤味五香肥肠

$10.99
Beef Artery极品爽脆黄喉

Beef Artery极品爽脆黄喉

$10.19
Japanese Kurobuta Pork Belly日本黑豚五花肉

Japanese Kurobuta Pork Belly日本黑豚五花肉

$12.19
Spam火锅的精华午餐肉

Spam火锅的精华午餐肉

$7.19
Duck Blood成都鲜鸭血

Duck Blood成都鲜鸭血

$9.99
Boneless Duck Feet去骨鸭掌

Boneless Duck Feet去骨鸭掌

$8.19
Duck Tongue鲜鸭舌

Duck Tongue鲜鸭舌

$13.19
Quail Egg鹌鹑蛋

Quail Egg鹌鹑蛋

$8.19
Organic Farm Chicken Slice有机农场鸡肉卷

Organic Farm Chicken Slice有机农场鸡肉卷

$10.19
Taiwanese Cured Sweet Sausage亲亲肠

Taiwanese Cured Sweet Sausage亲亲肠

$8.19
Pork brain猪脑花

Pork brain猪脑花

$12.99

Special Combos拼盘

Mala Beef and Pork Ribs Combo麻辣双拼

Mala Beef and Pork Ribs Combo麻辣双拼

$14.19
Meatball Platter丸类组合

Meatball Platter丸类组合

$14.19

Shrimp & Beef & Pork

Vegetable Platter蔬菜拼盘

Vegetable Platter蔬菜拼盘

$14.19

Crown Daisy, Napa Cabbage, Shiitake Mushroom, Seafood Mushroom, Tomato, Corn, Taro.

Mushrooms菌类

Shiitake Mushroom香菇

Shiitake Mushroom香菇

$7.19
Enoki Mushroom金针菇

Enoki Mushroom金针菇

$8.19
King Oyster Mushroom皇子菇

King Oyster Mushroom皇子菇

$8.19
Wild Bamboo Fungus野生竹笙

Wild Bamboo Fungus野生竹笙

$9.99
Black Fungus东北野生木耳

Black Fungus东北野生木耳

$7.19

Bean Products豆制品

Sichuan Mung Bean Glass Noodle四川苕粉

Sichuan Mung Bean Glass Noodle四川苕粉

$5.19
Fried Soybean Roll三秒响铃

Fried Soybean Roll三秒响铃

$7.99
Fried Bean Curd Sheet火锅必备炸豆支

Fried Bean Curd Sheet火锅必备炸豆支

$7.19
Konyaku魔芋丝

Konyaku魔芋丝

$6.19
Frozen Tofu冻豆腐

Frozen Tofu冻豆腐

$7.19
Extra Firm Tofu老豆腐

Extra Firm Tofu老豆腐

$6.19
Chiba Tofu千页豆腐

Chiba Tofu千页豆腐

$7.19
Fresh Tofu Skin鲜腐皮

Fresh Tofu Skin鲜腐皮

$7.19
Fresh Soybean Sticks新鲜腐竹

Fresh Soybean Sticks新鲜腐竹

$7.19
Thousand Layer tofu skin千张豆腐皮

Thousand Layer tofu skin千张豆腐皮

$6.19
Fried Gluten Puff油炸面筋

Fried Gluten Puff油炸面筋

$5.19
Fried Bread Sticks火锅油条

Fried Bread Sticks火锅油条

$5.19

Vegetable蔬菜

Winter Melon冬瓜片

Winter Melon冬瓜片

$5.99
Cucumber Slices黄瓜片

Cucumber Slices黄瓜片

$5.19
Napa Cabbage娃娃菜

Napa Cabbage娃娃菜

$6.19
Potato Slice功夫土豆片

Potato Slice功夫土豆片

$5.19
Lotus Root Slice藕片

Lotus Root Slice藕片

$6.19
Sweet Corn甜玉米

Sweet Corn甜玉米

$5.19
Crown Daisy茼蒿

Crown Daisy茼蒿

$6.99
Taro芋头

Taro芋头

$6.99
Sichuan Greens贡菜

Sichuan Greens贡菜

$7.19
Lettuce生菜

Lettuce生菜

$6.19Out of stock
Chinese Lettuce Stem Slice功夫莴笋片

Chinese Lettuce Stem Slice功夫莴笋片

$9.19Out of stock
Seaweed Knot海带结

Seaweed Knot海带结

$6.19
Bamboo Shoots竹笋

Bamboo Shoots竹笋

$7.19
Chinese Lettuce Stem Sticks莴笋条

Chinese Lettuce Stem Sticks莴笋条

$9.19
Soybean Sprount豆芽

Soybean Sprount豆芽

$4.19
Sea Lettuce 海白菜

Sea Lettuce 海白菜

$7.19Out of stock

Appetizer前菜

Pig's Feet Soup老妈蹄花汤

Pig's Feet Soup老妈蹄花汤

$15.99
Squid with Spicy Garlic Sauce老火锅鱿鱼

Squid with Spicy Garlic Sauce老火锅鱿鱼

$14.99
Clam with Spicy Garlice Sauce老火锅花蛤

Clam with Spicy Garlice Sauce老火锅花蛤

$14.99
Shrimp Ball with Sesame Paste麻将虾滑

Shrimp Ball with Sesame Paste麻将虾滑

$12.99
Sichuan Style Duck Blood w. Pork intestine肥肠鸭血

Sichuan Style Duck Blood w. Pork intestine肥肠鸭血

$15.99
Spicy Shrimp Ball香辣虾滑

Spicy Shrimp Ball香辣虾滑

$12.99
Zigong Spicy Rabbit Meat自贡冷吃兔

Zigong Spicy Rabbit Meat自贡冷吃兔

$11.99Out of stock

Snacks主食

Milk Tea Ice Jelly w. Assorted Toppings大龙燚奶茶冰粉

Milk Tea Ice Jelly w. Assorted Toppings大龙燚奶茶冰粉

$15.99
Brown Sugar Ci Ba成都红糖糍粑

Brown Sugar Ci Ba成都红糖糍粑

$12.99
Crispy Pork Belly Sticks现炸酥肉

Crispy Pork Belly Sticks现炸酥肉

$12.50
Crispy Pork Belly w. Salted Duck Egg Yolk咸蛋黄酥肉

Crispy Pork Belly w. Salted Duck Egg Yolk咸蛋黄酥肉

$14.50
Traditional Sichuan Ice Jelly传统手工冰粉

Traditional Sichuan Ice Jelly传统手工冰粉

$3.99
Fried Mini Buns黄金炼乳馒头

Fried Mini Buns黄金炼乳馒头

$6.99
Authentic Yibing Spicy Noodle宜宾燃面

Authentic Yibing Spicy Noodle宜宾燃面

$6.99
Rice Cake火锅年糕

Rice Cake火锅年糕

$3.99
Spicy Cold Noodle北川凉拌面

Spicy Cold Noodle北川凉拌面

$6.99
Egg生鸡蛋

Egg生鸡蛋

$1.25
Fresh Udon乌冬面

Fresh Udon乌冬面

$4.99
Steamed White Rice米饭

Steamed White Rice米饭

$1.50
Fried Rice with Mustard Green Shoots & Minced Pork芽菜炒饭

Fried Rice with Mustard Green Shoots & Minced Pork芽菜炒饭

$11.99

Maocai冒菜

BUO Maocai 自选冒菜

BUO Maocai 自选冒菜

Dalongyi Maocai大龙燚冒菜

Dalongyi Maocai大龙燚冒菜

$17.88+

One rice included. Includes Beef Slice, Beef tripe, Organic chicken, Quail egg, Spam, Assorted meatballs, and vegetables. 含一份米饭，冒菜包括精选肥牛，特色毛肚，有机鸡肉片，鹌鹑蛋，火锅午餐肉，丸类组合和蔬菜。

Steamed White Rice米饭

Steamed White Rice米饭

$1.50

Non-Alcohol Drinks 无酒精饮品

Wangzai milk 旺仔牛奶

Wangzai milk 旺仔牛奶

$3.00
Herbal Tea王老吉

Herbal Tea王老吉

$3.00
Soymilk豆奶

Soymilk豆奶

$2.50
Coconut Milk椰树椰汁

Coconut Milk椰树椰汁

$3.50
Chinese Fanta北冰洋

Chinese Fanta北冰洋

$3.50
Coke可乐

Coke可乐

$2.50