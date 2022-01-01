Restaurant header imageView gallery

DaOne With Soul

review star

No reviews yet

650 Glynn St N

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Order Again

Something Lite

Fried Green Tomatoes & Shrimp Sliders (3)

$18.00

Green Tomatoes | Fried Shrimp | Slider Buns | Special Sauce

Wings (10)

$12.00

Fried to perfection and tossed in choice of sauce.

Cajun Seafood Dip

$18.00

Crab | French Bread

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

DaOne Farm Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Mixed Field Greens | Tomatoes | Onions | Cucumbers | Carrots | Cheddar Cheese

Mains

Smothered Turkey Wing (1)

$15.00Out of stock

Smothered Turkey Wings (2)

$21.00Out of stock

Baked Chicken-1/4

$20.00

Fried Chicken Wings- 4pc

$16.00Out of stock

Meatloaf (1 Piece)

$15.00Out of stock

Meatloaf (2 Pieces)

$19.00Out of stock

Catfish (1 Piece)

$18.00

Catfish (2 Pieces)

$22.00

Whiting (3 Pieces)

$20.00

Salmon

$29.00

Pork Chop (1 Piece)

$20.00

Pork Chops (2 Pieces)

$23.00

Shrimp (10 Pieces)

$20.00

Veggie Plate

$17.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Cake Slice of The Day

$7.00Out of stock

Beignets

$9.00Out of stock

Powdered Sugar

Brunch

DaOne Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Sautéed Shrimp | Creamy Stone Grits | Spinach

DaOne Catfish & Grits

$22.00

Fried Catfish | Creamy Stone Grits | Spinach

Deep Friend Salmon & Grits

$30.00

Fried Salmon | Stone Grits | Creamy Lobster Sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00Out of stock

3 Fried Whole Wings | Waffle | Powdered Sugar

Lemon Berry French Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Choice of Meat | Stone Grits or Breakfast Potatoes | Powdered Sugar

Cajun Fried Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Collard Greens | Yams

Salmon Croquettes

$20.00Out of stock

3 Croquettes | Eggs | Stone Grits or Breakfast Potatoes

DaOne Breakfast

$15.00Out of stock

Choice of Meat | Stone Grits or Breakfast Potatoes | 2 Pancakes | Powdered Sugar

Breakfast Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Stone Grits | Choice of Meat | Cheese | Eggs | Biscuit

DaOne Veggie Omelet

$15.00Out of stock

Choice of Veggies | Stone Grits or Breakfast Potatoes

DaOne Meatlovers Omlete

$15.00Out of stock

Choice of Meat | Stone Grits or Breakfast Potatoes

A La Carte/Sides

Pancakes

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry French Toast

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Sausage

$5.00Out of stock

Pork Sausage

$5.00Out of stock

Bacon

$5.00Out of stock

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Stone Grits

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Fries

$4.50

Corn bread (3)

$5.00

White Rice

$4.50

Sauces/Dressings

Hot

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Hot Honey Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Soul Sauce

$1.00

Signature Cocktails

Absolut Lemonberry Berry

$12.00

Absolut Citron | Strawberry Liqueur | Muddled Strawberry | Lime Juice | Sweet & Sour

DaOne Mimosa

$8.00

House Champagne | Peach | Watermelon | Blackberry | Mango

Henny Say What?

$16.00

Hennessy | Grand Marnier | Orange | Lemon

Soulrita

$16.00

House Margarita

Spiked Lemonade

$14.00

Lemonade | Rum | Champagne | Muddles Sugar | Lemon Juice

Voodoo Baby

$12.00

Cruzan Rum | Banana Liqueur | Blue Curacao | Orange Juice | Pineapple Juice | Sweet & Sour

Margarita Wednesday

Margarita

$9.00

Brunch Beverages

Bottomless Mimosas

$25.00

$25 per person | No Sharing | 2hr Max | No Single Mimosas

Old Skool Friday

Ciroc Shot

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Wine

Red

White

Top Shelf Cocktails

TOP Bahama Mama

$16.00

TOP Blue MF

$16.00

TOP Lemon Drop

$16.00

TOP Long Island

$16.00

TOP Martini

$14.00

TOP Screw Driver

$14.00

TOP Sex on Beach

$14.00

TOP Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

TOP Washington Apple

$14.00

TOP Margarita

$16.00

Beers

Angry Orchards

$6.00

Corona

$7.50

Dos Equis

$7.50

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Blue Mf

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Screw Driver

$10.00

Sex on Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Wednesday

Wing Wednesday (8)

$4.00

Wing Wednesday (16)

$8.00

Friday

Happy Hour

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi coconut

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Well

$8.00

Whiskey

Jack

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack Apple

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Well

$8.00

Tequila

Herradura

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Well

$8.00

1800

$10.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$12.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Absolut

$10.00

Svedka

$10.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Well

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

650 Glynn St N, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Directions

