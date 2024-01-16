Da Picky Vegan
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Vegan fast food for the STL's cravings!
Location
176 W County Center FC-13, Des Peres, MO 63131
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Three Kings Public House - Des Peres
4.4 • 1,210
11925 Manchester Rd. Des Peres, MO 63131
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Des Peres
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant