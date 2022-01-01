Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Da Rosina

review star

No reviews yet

342 West 46th Street

New York, NY 10036

Order Again

Primi Piatti

Mozzarella Caprese

$7.95

Antipasto Misto

$7.95

Insalata Cesare

$6.95

Insalata Mista

$6.95

Calamari Fritti

$8.95

Portobello Rustico

$7.95

Zucchine Fritte

$7.95

Pasta E Fagioli

$6.50

Minestrone Alla Lombarda

$6.50

Secondi Piatti

Fetuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Gnocchi Di Giovanni

$13.95

Lasagne Alla Bolognese

$16.00

Linguini Primavera

$13.95

Penne a la Vodka

$13.95

Tilapia alla Limone

$15.95

Petti Di Pollo Ai Fungui

$14.95

Petti di Pollo Rustico

$14.95

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$14.95

Ravioli Alla Nonna

$13.95

Scaloppine Di Vitello Alla Marsala

$17.95

Spaghetti alla Bolognese

$14.95

Trance Di Salmone Alla Mostarda

$18.95

Gemelli Pasta Barese

$13.95

Dolci

Gelati

$6.00

Torta Di Ricotta

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Spuma Di Cioccolata

$6.00

Caffe

Caffè

$2.25

$2.25

Decaff Tè

$2.25

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Caffè Da Rosina

$8.50

Tè Di Erbe

$2.25

Double Espresso

$4.50

PFX Primi Piatti

PFX Mozzarella Caprese

PFX Antipasto Misto

PFX Insalata Cesare

PFX Insalata Mista

PFX Calamari Fritti

PFX Portobello Rustico

PFX Zucchine Fritte

PFX Pasta E Fagioli

PFX Minestrone Alla Lombarda

PFX Secondi Piatti

PFX Fetuccine Alfredo

$22.00

PFX Gnocchi Di Giovanni

$22.00

PFX Lasagne Alla Bolognese

$22.00

PFX Linguini Primavera

$22.00

PFX Penne a la Vodka

$22.00

PFX Tilapia alla Limone

$22.00

PFX Petti Di Pollo Ai Fungui

$22.00

PFX Petti di Pollo Rustico

$22.00

PFX Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$22.00

PFX Ravioli Alla Nonna

$22.00

PFX Scaloppine Di Vitello Alla Marsala

$22.00

PFX Spaghetti alla Bolognese

$22.00

PFX Trance Di Salmone Alla Mostarda

$22.00

PFX Gemelli Pasta Barese

$22.00

PFX Dolci

PFX Gelato

PFX Flan

PFX Torta Di Formaggio

PFX Torta Di Mele

PFX Tiramisu

PFX Spuma di Cioccolata

PFX Dolce del Giorno

PFX Coffee

Coffee

Tea

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Tea

Antipasti

Portobello Rustico

$10.00

Zucchine Fritte

$10.00

Calamari Fritti

$10.00

Prosciutto Con Frutta Fresca

$10.00

Antipasti Bella Vista

$10.00

Antipasti Caldi

$10.00

Bresaola Alla Valtellina

$10.00

Vongole All' Origano

$10.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.00

Zuppe

Minestrone Alla Lombarda

$8.00

Pasta E Fagioli

$8.00

Zuppa Del Giorno

$8.00

Insalata & Verdure

Insalata Da Rosina

$9.00

Insalata Mista

$9.00

Insalata Cesare

$9.00

Insalata Tre Colori

$9.00

Asparagi Alla Parmigiana

$10.00

Insalata Di Mare

$11.00

Paste

Penne All' Arrabbiata

$16.00

Spaghetti Alle Bolognese

$17.00

Ravioli Rosso

$18.00

Tortellini Alla Panna

$18.00

Gnocchi Pesto

$18.00

Gnocchi Al Pomodoro

$18.00

Linguini Nere

$19.00

Rigatoni Al Pesto

$17.00

Risotto Di Mare

$19.00

Cannellonni Al Forno

$18.00

Farfalle Cacciatora

$18.00

Lasagne Alla Bolognese

$19.00

Linguine alle Vongole

$19.00

Fettuccine Al Salmone

$20.00

Pesci

Filetto Di Sogliola Alla Mugnaia

$22.00

Pesce Persico Con Pomodori

$22.00

Trancio Di Salmone Alla Mostarda

$22.00

Dentice Alla Griglia

$22.00

Gamberetti Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Carni

Scaloppine Di Vitello Alla Rosina

$20.00

Scaloppine Di Vitello Parmigiana

$19.00

Scaloppine Di Vitello Alla Marsala

$19.00

Scaloppine Di Vitello Piccata

$19.00

Costoletta Di Maiale Alla Griglia

$19.00

Bistecca Alla Griglia

$27.00

Dolci

Gelato

$8.50

Flan

$8.50

Torta Di Formaggio

$8.50

Torta Di Mele

$8.50

Spuma Di Cioccolata

$8.50

Tiramisu

$8.50

Dolce Del Giorno

$8.50

Caffe

Caffè

$3.00

Decaf Caffee

$3.00

$3.00

Decaff Tè

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Caffè Da Rosina

$9.00

Tè Di Erbe

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Pollo

Pollo Con Carciofi

$18.00

Pollo Alla Francese

$18.00

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$18.00

Pollo Da Rosina

$18.00

Pollo ai Funghi

$18.00

Pollo Sorrentino

$19.00

PFX Antipasti

PFX Portobello Rustico

PFX Zucchine Fritte

PFX Calamari Fritti

PFX Prosciutto Con Frutta Fresca

PFX Antipasti Bella Vista

PFX Antipasti Caldi

PFX Bresaola Alla Valtellina

PFX Vongole All' Origano

PFX Mozzarella Caprese

PFX Zuppe

PFX Minestrone Alla Lombarda

PFX Pasta E Fagioli

PFX Zuppa Del Giorno

PFX Insalata & Verdure

PFX Insalata Da Rosina

PFX Insalata Mista

PFX Insalata Cesare

PFX Insalata Tre Colori

PFX Asparagi Alla Parmigiana

PFX Insalata Di Mare

PFX Paste

PFX Penne All' Arrabbiata

$32.00

PFX Spaghetti Alle Bolognese

$32.00

PFX Ravioli Rosso

$32.00

PFX Tortellini Alla Panna

$32.00

PFX Linguini Nere

$32.00

PFX Rigatoni Al Pesto

$32.00

PFX Risotto Di Mare

$32.00

PFX Gnocchi Pesto

$32.00

PFX Gnocchi Al Pomodoro

$32.00

PFX Cannellonni Al Forno

$32.00

PFX Farfalle Cacciatora

$32.00

PFX Lasagne Alla Bolognese

$32.00

PFX Linguine alle Vongole

$32.00

PFX Fettuccine Al Salmone

$32.00

PFX Pesci

PFX Filetto Di Sogliola Alla Mugnaia

$32.00

PFX Pesce Persico Con Pomodori

$32.00

PFX Trancio Di Salmone Alla Mostarda

$32.00

PFX Dentice Alla Griglia

$32.00

PFX Gamberetti Fra Diavolo

$32.00

PFX Aragosta Frutti Di Mare

$40.00

PFX Pollo

PFX Pollo Con Carciofi

$32.00

PFX Pollo Alla Francese

$32.00

PFX Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$32.00

PFX Pollo Alla Rosina

$32.00

PFX Pollo Ai Funghi

$32.00

PFX Pollo Sorrentino

$32.00

PFX Carni

PFX Scaloppine Di Vitello Alla Rosina

$32.00

PFX Scaloppine Di Vitello Parmigiana

$32.00

PFX Scaloppine Di Vitello Alla Marsala

$32.00

PFX Scaloppine Di Vitello Piccata

$32.00

PFX Bistecca Alla Griglia

$38.00

Pfx Pork Chop

$32.00

PFX Dolci

PFX Gelato

PFX Flan

PFX Torta Di Formaggio

PFX Torta Di Mele

PFX Tiramisu

PFX Spuma di Cioccolata

PFX Dolce del Giorno

PFX Coffee

Coffee

Tea

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Tea

Beer

Bud

$6.00

Moretti

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Amstel

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Buckler

$7.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Seven Up

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Tonic water

$3.00

Iced Tead

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

1/2 Pellegrino

$5.00

1 Pellegrino

$7.50

1/2 Pana

$5.00

1 Pana

$7.50

orange juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Wines

Carafe Half House Wine

$19.00

Carafe Full House Wine

$32.00

Glass Chardonnay Mauro Maschio

$8.50

Glass Pinot Grigio GranduCato

$8.50

Glass White Zinfandel Glen Ellen

$8.50

Glass Merlot Francis Coppola

$8.50

Glass Chianti Bell Stento

$8.50

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon, Citra

$8.50

Glass Riesling Chateau Ste Michello

$8.50

Glass Pinot Noir

$8.50

Glass Prosecco

$12.00

BAR

$12.00

1/2 Bottle Champagne Brut, Cook

$12.00

1/2 Bottle Prosecco LAMARCA,

$12.00

Asti, Martini Bottle

$35.00

Champagne , Moet & Chandon Imperial Bottle

$125.00

Champagne, Dom Pérignon Bottle

$275.00

B&G Barton & Guestier

$35.00

Prosecco, Voveti Bottle (copy)

$35.00

1/2 Bottle Pinot Grigio Cavit

$19.00

1/2 Bottle Chardonnay Clous Du Bois

$18.00

Pinot Grigio IL Lago

$29.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Francis Coppola 2006 Bottle

$33.00

Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani 2006 Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Grigio, Cavit 2006 Bottle

$36.00

Riesling Ste michella

$36.00

Chardonnay Maduro Maschio

$36.00

Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita

$55.00

White Zinfandel, Glen Ellen 2006 Bottle

$29.00

1/2 Bottle Cabernet, Robert Mondavi

$19.00

1/2 Bottle Chianti, Rocca delle Macie

$21.00

1/2 Bottle Merlot Francis Coppola

$19.00

1/2 Bottle Valpolicella, Solane Santi 2005

$21.00

Amarone

$99.00

Barbaresco

$79.00

Barbera, d’Asti 2005 Bottle

$36.00

Barolo

$79.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Barbi 2001 Bottle

$99.00

Cabernet Robert Mondavi

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Citra 2006 Bottle

$29.00

Chianti Classico, Bello Stento 2005 Bottle

$39.00

Chianti Classico, Riserva Ducale 2001 Bottle

$99.00

Chianti San Lonrenzo Bottle

$29.00

Malbec Michel Torino

$33.00

Merlot Edna Valley

$29.00

Merlot Francis Coppola

$36.00

Rioja El Coto

$35.00

Merlot, Ecco Domani 2005 Bottle

$36.00

Montepulciano La Monica

$29.00

Pinot noir Mirassou

$33.00

Valpolicella, Solane Santi 2005 Bottle

$36.00

Viñas Viejas De Paniza Garnacha

$35.00

Vodka

ABSOLUT

$12.00

ABSOLUT RASBERRY

$12.00

BELVEDER VODKA

$12.00

CHOPIN VODKA

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

KEITEL ONE

$12.00

KEITEL ONE CITRUS

$12.00

KEITEL ONE ORANGE

$12.00

SMIRNOFF VODKA

$12.00

STOLIS

$12.00

STOLIS MANDARIN

$12.00

STOLIS ORANGE

$12.00

VODKA ALEXIS

$12.00

VODKA EXPRESSO

$12.00

VODKA VAINILLA

$12.00

TITO'S VODKA

$12.00

SKYY VODKA

$12.00

Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon

AMERICA WISKEY

$12.00

BLACK LABEL

$12.00

BOUBORN HOUSE

$12.00

BUSHMILL

$12.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$12.00

CHIVAS

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

DEWARS

$12.00

GLEN LIVET

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$12.00

JAMESON

$12.00

JB

$12.00

MARKERS M

$12.00

RED LABEL

$12.00

SCHOTCH HOUSE

$12.00

SEAGRAM SEVEN

$12.00

SOUTHERN C

$12.00

VO

$12.00

WILD TURKEY

$12.00

Rum

MEYERS RUM

$12.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$12.00

MALIBU

$12.00

BACARDI RUM

$12.00

BACARDI ORANGE

$12.00

BACARDI LEMON

$12.00

Tequila

TEQUILA HOUSE

$12.00

TEQUILA CUERVO

$12.00

TEQUILA PATRON

$12.00

Gin

TANQUERAY

$12.00

BOMBAY

$12.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$12.00

BEEFEATER

$12.00

Brandy/Cognac

BRANDY HOUSE

$12.00

CONTOUR

$12.00

GRAND MANIET

$12.00

Liquor A-F

AMARETTO HOUSE

$12.00

AMARETTO SARONO

$12.00

ANISETTE

$12.00

APLE PLUCKER

$12.00

APRICOT L

$12.00

BALEYS

$12.00

CACAO L

$12.00

CAMPARI

$12.00

CASIS

$12.00

CHOCOLATE GODIVA

$12.00

COFFE LIQUOR

$12.00

CREAM MENT WITHE

$12.00

CURVASIER

$12.00

DRAMBUI

$12.00

DRY SHERRY

$12.00

DRY VERMOUTH

$12.00

DUBONET

$12.00

FERNET BRANCA

$12.00

FRANGELICO

$12.00

Liquors G-Z

GRAPPA

$12.00

IRIS MIST

$12.00

KALUGA

$12.00

LICOR 43

$12.00

LIMONCELLO

$12.00

MARTELL

$12.00

MIDORI

$12.00

PEACH L

$12.00

PINCH

$12.00

PORTO FONSECA

$12.00

PORTO HOUSE

$12.00

REMY MARTIN

$12.00

SAMBUCA BLACK

$12.00

SAMBUCA COFFE

$12.00

SAMBUCA HOUSE

$12.00

SWEET VERMOUTH

$12.00

TIA MARIA

$12.00

TRIPLE SEC

$12.00

Cocktails A-K

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Baby Guinness

$12.00

Baybreeze

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Gibson

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Grape Crush

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Cocktails L-Z

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Antipasti

Antipasti Bella Vista

Calamari Fritti

Pasta e Fagioli

Insalata Mista

Piatti Principali

Ravioli Vegetariani

Gnocchi Al Pomodoro

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

Scaloppine Di Vitello Marsala

Trancio Di Salmone

Dolci

Torta Di Mele

Tiramisu

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

342 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Gallery
Da Rosina image
Da Rosina image

Map
