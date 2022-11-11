Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Da Vinci

967 Reviews

$$

250 S Washington St

Bloomington, IN 47404

ANTIPASTI

Bruschetta Classico

$11.00

basil, garlic & diced tomatoes spread over toasted bread topped with balsamic reduction and parmesan

Burrata

$12.00

cream filled mozzarella paired with arugula, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction. served with toasted bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.00

3 cheese blend, ricotta & gorgonzola over salsa bianca, served with pomodoro sauce

Spinach artichoke dip

$12.00

Poplette

$11.00

House meatballs in pomodoro sauce, served with Da Vinci bread

Side of Da Vinci bread

$6.00

Side of pasta bread

$3.00

Side of hot honey

$1.50

Melanzane

$13.00

Baked Italian eggplants,capers,artichoke,zucchini in pomodoro sauce topped with goat cheese & burrata

IL formaggio

$12.00

Burrata, goat cheese, pesto in pomodora sauce

INSALATE

SMALL rucola

$6.00

SMALL caprese

$8.00

SMALL mista

$6.00

SMALL barbaietola

$7.00

SMALL Pera salad

$7.00

LARGE Caesar

$8.00

romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, house Dressing

LARGE Rucola

$8.00

arugula, shaved parmesan, red onions, peppadew peppers, house lemon vinaigrette

LARGE Barbabietola Salad

$9.00

arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, walnuts, house red wine vinaigrette

LARGE Caprese Salad

$10.00

sliced tomatoes and mozzarella topped with basil and balsamic glaze

LARGE Mista

$8.00

mixed greens, bruschetta tomatoes, gorgonzola,

LARGE Pera salad

$9.00

Tanti colore

$9.00

Mozzarella pearls,tomatoe madely,cucumber,red onions,olives ,basil and red wine vinaigrette.

PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

Cheese and your choice of sauce.

B-Town

$18.00

barbeque sauce, fior di latte, bacon, carmelized Onions.

Bianca

$17.00

salsa bianca sauce, gorgonzola, ricotta, fior di latte, parmesan

Contadina

$16.00

pomodoro sauce, fior di latte, roasted peppers, mushrooms, artichoke, basil

Da Vinci Pizza

$17.00

pomodoro sauce, fior di latte pepperoni, basil, peppadew peppers

Del Hogan

$17.00

pomodoro sauce, meatballs, gorgonzola, mushrooms

Del Marshall

$18.00

Del Papa

$18.00

pomodoro sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni, italian sausage, roasted peppers, banana peppers

GENOA

$17.00

spicy pomodoro sauce, fior di latte, capricola, pepperoni, italian sausage

Genovese

$17.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke,banana peppers capers,cheese over pesto

Il Maddox

$17.00

pomodoro sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms,sausage and cheese

La MISHE

$19.00

pomodoro sauce, vegan cheese, local vegan pepperoni, roasted peppers

LA MORGAN

$16.00

marinated yellow tomato sauce, olive oil, burrata, basil

La Jennifer

$17.00

La Sophia

$17.00

Marinated yellow and red tomatoes ,kalmata olives,basil and burrata

Mare

$19.00

spicy pomodoro sauce, shrimp, caramelized onions, basil, hot honey drizzle

Margherita

$13.50

pomodoro sauce, fior di latte, basil

Parma

$18.00

salsa bianca sauce, shaved parmesan, la quercia prosciutto, arugula

Pera Pizza

$18.00

pesto sauce, pear, gorgonzola, bacon, hot honey

PISTACHIO pizza

$17.00

salsa bianca sauce, burrata, gorgonzola, pistachio, hot honey

Plain Cheese

$12.99

VEGANA pizza

$18.00

salsa bianca sauce, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, peppadew peppers, basil

ROMA

$17.00

salsa bianca sauce, fior di latte, eggplant, feta, spinach, tomatoes

Siciliana

$19.00

salsa bianca sauce, chicken parmesan, tomato, ranch

Truffle Funghi

$18.00

truffle oil, garlic paste, burrata, italian sausage, mushrooms, basil

Today’s CALZONE

$15.00

Side of hot honey

$1.50

Side of balsamic reduction

$1.50

PASTA

Bolognese

$17.00

meat bolognese ragu in pomodoro sauce over fettucini, topped with shaved Parmesan

Bucatini Meatballs

$17.00

3 meatballs & pomodoro sauce over bucatini noodles, topped with Parmesan cheese

Cacio E Vinci

$16.00

Caprese Zoodles

$17.00

spiralized zucchini, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, basil, heirloom tomatoes in a creamy pesto sauce

Chicken ALLA Vodka

$17.00

Chicken FETTUCCINE Alfredo

$18.00

fettucini noodles, grilled chicken, spinach and mushrooms in creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

house breaded chicken parmesan over fettuccine noodles in marinara sauce

Pesto tortellini

$15.00

3 cheese tortellini in pesto cream sauce

Pollo

$18.00

Grilled chicken,sun dried tomatoes with penne in pesto sauce

Penne alla vodka

$13.00

Pasta primavera

$18.00

Shrimp Penne

$18.00

Gulf shrimps with penne in pomodoro cream sauce

TORTELLINI and Salmon

$22.00

Baked balsamic glazed salmon over cheese filled tortellini in truffle cream sauce.

Wild mushroom ravioli

$19.00

cheese & mushroom filled ravioli with creamy gorgonzola walnut sauce

Adult Buttered noodles

$11.00

Tortellini with truffle sauce

$16.00

Tortellini in truffle cream sauce

DOLCI

Lemon Sorbet

$6.00

Tartufo

$6.00

Spumoni Bomba

$6.00

Ricotta pistachio cake

$6.00

Tiramisu coppa

$6.00

Chocolate temptation cake

$6.00

Lemonchello

$6.00

Mixed berry flute

$6.00

Ricotta cheesecake

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

250 S Washington St, Bloomington, IN 47404

Directions

Gallery
Da Vinci image
Da Vinci image

Map
