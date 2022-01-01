Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

17 S J St

Lake Worth, FL 33460

Eastern Tapas Small Bites

Assort Dim Sum Combo (6)

$9.94

Edaname

$6.19

Tempura Shrimp (3)

$9.94

Spring Roll

$4.94

Takoyaki

$7.44

Roast Pork Bao (2)

$7.44

Fried Calamari

$11.19

Fried Dumpling

$9.94

Mango Chili Chicken Wings (5)

$11.19

BBQ Chili Shrimp Skewers (2)

$11.19

Spring Roll (Copy)

$4.94

Main Course Poultry

Basil Grilled Chicken Bruschetta

$18.69

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.19

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$17.44

Western Tapas Small Bites

Bacon Wrapped Scallops Skewers (2)

$14.94

Cheese Board

$17.44

Mini Crab Cake (2)

$11.19

Jerk Burger Sliders (2)

$9.94

Pestro Flat Bread

$12.44

Cheese Croquettes (4)

$8.69

Ham Croquettes (4)

$9.94

Fried Salmon Bites

$11.19

Surf and Turf Skewers (2)

$14.94

Main Course Steaks and Chops

Carne Asada ( Rice & Bean)

$17.44

Lamb Chops

$23.69

12 oz Rib Eye Steak ( 2 Sides)

$36.19

Main Course Pasta

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$12.44

Peppercorn Steak Fettuccini

$23.69

Shrimp Scampi

$23.69

Shrimp Alfredo

$23.69

Chicken Marsala

$17.44

shrimp Vodak sauce

$23.69

Main Course Seafood

Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa

$23.69

Fry Catfish and Fries

$14.94

Salmon Bruschetta

$23.69

Grilled Salmon with Rice Bean

$23.69

Fry Catfish w Rice & Bean

$14.94

Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.19

Seaweed Salad

$7.44

Side

French Freis

$6.19

Rice and Bean

$4.94

A-C

Acid Kuba Kuba

$14.00

Acid Toast

$15.00

Arturo Fuente Double Chateau

$13.00

Arturo Fuente Magnum R 52 RSG

$13.00

Ashton

$18.00

AVD Uvezian Short Torpedo

$13.00

Avo Cigars

$14.00

Cohiba

$20.00

Cohiba Nicaragua Tubos

$20.00

Cohiba Royal Large

$18.00

Cohiba Royal Small

$18.00

Arturo rosado sungrown

$14.00

D-G-H

Davidff Winston Churchill

$13.00

Don't Lino Africa

$13.00

Gurkha Cellar Reserve

$14.00

Hemingway

$15.00

Garcia & Garcia

$14.00

Fat Bottom Bety Gordito 6x60

$13.00

I-J-L-M

Inch EP Carrillo

$15.00

Jamie Garcia

$14.00

Julius Cesar

$18.00

LA Aroma DeCuba Robusto

$13.00

Last Call

$14.00

Macanudo

$14.00

Macanudo Inspirado

$13.00

Montecristo White series

$16.00

Murcilago

$14.00

My Father LA Gran Oferta

$14.00

Lancero

$15.00

My father

$15.00

Le bijou 1922

$15.00

My father

$15.00

LA Opulencia

$15.00

Java

$12.00

N-O-P

Perdomo Champagne

New World

$14.00

New World Camerron

$14.00

Nub Habano

$12.00

Olivia Series V Melanio

$18.00

Padron Series 1926

Plasencia

$15.00

Pedron 1964

$20.00

Perdomo 10th anniversary

$14.00

Perdomo 20th Anniversary

$14.00

Plasenca Alma del fuego

$15.00

Portagas Cortado

$13.00

Pedormo Champagne

$14.00

Plasencia 149

$15.00

R-S-T-U-V

Rocky Patel 25th Anniversary

$50.00

Rocky Patel Age 12 Years

$13.00

Rocky Patel Sixty

$14.00

Rocky Patel Special Reserve

$14.00

Romeo and Juliet

$13.00

Romeo and Juliet Cedro Deluxe #2

$14.00

Romeo and Juliet Corona

$13.00

Sencillo Platinum

$14.00

Tatiana Cherry

$8.00

Tatiana Chocolate

$8.00

Tatiana Fusion Frenzy

$8.00

Tatiana Groovey Blue

$8.00

Tatiana Honey

$8.00

Tatiana Rum

$8.00

Tatiana Sweet Euphoria

$8.00

Tatiana Walking Dream

$8.00

The Tabernacle

$13.00

The Upsetters

$8.00

Undercrown

$13.00

Viva LA Vida

$14.00

Under crown 10

$15.00

Tabak Crown Negra

$10.00

Rocky Patel Sungrowns

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
17 S J St, Lake Worth, FL 33460

