  • Home
  • /
  • Lithonia
  • /
  • Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account - 2912 Evans Mill Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account 2912 Evans Mill Road

review star

No reviews yet

2912 Evans Mill Road

Lithonia, GA 30038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10pc wings and Fries
6 pc Wings
Garden Salad

Appetizers

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.00

1 fresh potato cut in equal pieces deep fried and topped with shredded cheese real Bacon bits and fresh chopped chives.. served with sour cream on the side

Fish Nuggets

Fish Nuggets

$11.00

6oz of fries crisy tilapia served with fries slaw and tartar sauce

FISH tacos

FISH tacos

$12.00

6 0z of fried tilapia served on 3 flour tortilla topped with dabomb sauce lettuce tomato and shredded cheese served with a side of sour cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00
Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Nacho chips salsa

$6.00

Vegan Wing Bites WITH FRIES

$12.00

Wings

6 pc Wings

6 pc Wings

$5.00