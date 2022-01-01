Dabomb Sports Grill
No reviews yet
2912 evans mill road
Lithonia, GA 30038
Popular Items
Appetizers
Potato Skins
1 fresh potato cut in equal pieces deep fried and topped with shredded cheese real Bacon bits and fresh chopped chives.. served with sour cream on the side
Fish Nuggets
6oz of fries crisy tilapia served with fries slaw and tartar sauce
FISH tacos
6 0z of fried tilapia served on 3 flour tortilla topped with dabomb sauce lettuce tomato and shredded cheese served with a side of sour cream
Quesadilla
Nachos Supreme
Nacho chips salsa
Vegan Wing Bites WITH FRIES
Wings
Chicken fingers
Seafood
Sandwiches & Wraps
Jerk Chicken Sand
5oz chicken breast marinated pineapple BBQ sauce pan seared then grilled to perfect temperature with 2 strips of bacon served with Mayonnaise, 2oz coleslaw, Lettuce ,tomatoes on a warm Burger bun 2oz coleslaw
Cajun Fish Sandwich
Shrimp Po Boy
Philly Cheese Steak
5oz of chicken breast or 4 oz beef grilled with onions topped with 2 slices White American cheese on a warm Hoagie roll.. Lettuce tomatoes and a dash of Black pepper
Dabomb Burger
Sandwich Wrap
NEW Buffalo chicken sandwich
Beef Brisket Sandwich
BEEF Brisket Dinner two sides
Salads
Sides
Extra Sauces
Extra Meat
Taco Tuesday
Lunch Specials
LS - 6pc Wings fries and a drink
LS - DaBomb Burger Fries and a drink
LS - 3pc Fingers Fries and a drink
LS - Cajun Fish Sandwich fries and a drink
LS - Philly Cheese Steak fries and a drink
LS - Chicken Philly fries and a drink
LS - Chicken Wrap fries and a drink
LS - Buffalo chicken sand fries and a drink
50pc 2 Fish 3 Fries Family deal
50 wings 3 fries $60
Cinco De Mayo Special
Hump Day Special
BEEF BRISKET
Bottles Vodka
Bottles Cognac
Bottles Tequila
Bottles Champagne
Bottles rum
Bottles Gin
Bottles Wine
FOOD
Dabomb Sports Grill Lithonia's #1 sports bar
2912 evans mill road, Lithonia, GA 30038