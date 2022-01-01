Dabomb Sports Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.00

1 fresh potato cut in equal pieces deep fried and topped with shredded cheese real Bacon bits and fresh chopped chives.. served with sour cream on the side

Fish Nuggets

Fish Nuggets

$11.00

6oz of fries crisy tilapia served with fries slaw and tartar sauce

FISH tacos

FISH tacos

$12.00

6 0z of fried tilapia served on 3 flour tortilla topped with dabomb sauce lettuce tomato and shredded cheese served with a side of sour cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00
Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Nacho chips salsa

$6.00

Vegan Wing Bites WITH FRIES

$12.00

Wings

6 pc Wings

6 pc Wings

$5.00
8pc Wings

8pc Wings

$8.99

10pc wings and Fries

$15.00
1/2 lb Boneless Wings/ Fries

1/2 lb Boneless Wings/ Fries

$10.00

1 lb Boneless Wings/ Fries

$15.00
50 pc Wing 2 Flavors

50 pc Wing 2 Flavors

$60.00
8 Pc And Fries Special

8 Pc And Fries Special

$12.00

10pc wings only

$13.00

Chicken fingers

3pc Fingers and Fries

$9.00

5pc Fingers and Fries

$14.00

Seafood

Tilapia Dinner

Tilapia Dinner

$12.00
Gulf Shrimp Dinner

Gulf Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

Fish & Gulf Shrimp Platter

$30.00

3 6oz pieces of Tilapia 8 gulf Shrimp 1 Fries

Extra Gulf Shrimp Grilled

$6.00

Extra Tilapia

$5.00

Extra Shrimp Fried

$6.00

Fish and Fries Snack

$10.00

Shrimp and Fries snack (6)

$11.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Jerk Chicken Sand

Jerk Chicken Sand

$12.00

5oz chicken breast marinated pineapple BBQ sauce pan seared then grilled to perfect temperature with 2 strips of bacon served with Mayonnaise, 2oz coleslaw, Lettuce ,tomatoes on a warm Burger bun 2oz coleslaw

Cajun Fish Sandwich

Cajun Fish Sandwich

$12.00
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

5oz of chicken breast or 4 oz beef grilled with onions topped with 2 slices White American cheese on a warm Hoagie roll.. Lettuce tomatoes and a dash of Black pepper

Dabomb Burger

Dabomb Burger

$11.00
Sandwich Wrap

Sandwich Wrap

$10.00

NEW Buffalo chicken sandwich

$11.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00
BEEF Brisket Dinner two sides

BEEF Brisket Dinner two sides

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00
Grilled Terriyaki Chicken Salad

Grilled Terriyaki Chicken Salad

$12.00
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Chicken salad

$12.00

IMPOSSIBLE MEAT SALAD

$12.00

Sides

Collards

Collards

$4.00
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$3.25

Side Salad

$6.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$5.00
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Loaded Bake Potato

Loaded Bake Potato

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Cake of the Day

Cake of the Day

$5.00

Cinna Waffles

$5.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.60

Extra Ranch

$0.60

Extra Sour Cream

$0.60

Extra Tartar

$0.60

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.60

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.60

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Meat

Extra Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Extra Ground Beef (6)oz)

$4.00

Extra Chicken Breast (5oz)

$4.00

Extra Ground Turkey (6oz)

$4.00

Extra Tilapia

$4.00

Taco Tuesday

Classic Fish Tacos

$8.00

Shrimp Taco

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$8.00

Jerk Chicken Taco

$10.00

philly Cheese Steak tacos

$10.00

Cheese Burger Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

BLT Tacos

$8.00

6 wings & (3) Fish tacos $12

$12.00

3 tacos tequila shot $10

$10.00

Lunch Specials

LS - 6pc Wings fries and a drink

LS - 6pc Wings fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - DaBomb Burger Fries and a drink

LS - DaBomb Burger Fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - 3pc Fingers Fries and a drink

LS - 3pc Fingers Fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Cajun Fish Sandwich fries and a drink

LS - Cajun Fish Sandwich fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Philly Cheese Steak fries and a drink

LS - Philly Cheese Steak fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Chicken Philly fries and a drink

LS - Chicken Philly fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Chicken Wrap fries and a drink

LS - Chicken Wrap fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Buffalo chicken sand fries and a drink

LS - Buffalo chicken sand fries and a drink

$12.00

50pc 2 Fish 3 Fries Family deal

50 wings 2 fish(6oz) 3 Fries (8oz)

$60.00

50 wings 3 fries $60

50 pc Wing 2 Flavors

50 pc Wing 2 Flavors

$60.00

Cinco De Mayo Special

3 fish tacos and a tequila shot

$12.00

Hump Day Special

(16oz)Yuenglin 6pc Fries

$10.00

BEEF BRISKET

BEEF BRISKET SAND

$14.00

Slow cooked for 8 hours served with awesome bbq sauce cole slaw and 1 side

BEEF BRISKET DINNER

$18.00

Premium cigars

PERDOMO SUN GROWN

$20.00

PERDOMO Champagne

$25.00

PERDOMO Maduro Dark

$30.00

PADRON

$30.00

Groovy Blue

$12.00

Face mask

DABOMB BLACK FACE MASK

$10.00

Disposable Mask

$1.00

Pool Table 1hr

$10.00

T-shirts

TANK TOPS

$15.00

REG T-SHIRTS

$15.00

V NECK T-SHIRTS

$15.00

HATS SNAP BACKS

$20.00

Jackets

Wind breaker

$100.00

Sweat jacket

$120.00

Awesome sauce

Small Bottle

$10.00

Large Bottle

$20.00

Dessert

Cake of the Day

Cake of the Day

$5.00

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.75

Bottled Water

$3.00

Energy Drink

$5.00

Bottles Vodka

Bottle Amsterdam peach

$100.00

Bottle Amsterdam Pineapple

$100.00

Bottle Amsterdam Berry

$100.00

Bottle Ciroc Pineapple

$200.00

Bottle Ciroc Regular

$200.00

Bottle Cîroc Peach

$200.00

Bottle Titos

$200.00

Bottle well Vodka

$100.00

Bottle greyhoose

$200.00

Bottles Cognac

Bottle Hennessy

$200.00

Bottle Dusse

$225.00

Bottle Remy Vsop

$250.00

Bottle Hennessy XO

$600.00

Bottle Meukow

$100.00

Bottles Tequila

Bottle Patron silver

$225.00

Bottle Don julio

$225.00

Bottle Don julio 1942

$600.00

Bottle House tequila

$125.00

Bottle 1800 silver

$200.00

Bottle 1800 gold

$200.00

Bottle Cuervo Gold

$175.00

Bottle Cuervo Silver

$175.00

Casa Migos Repesado

$250.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$200.00

Bottles Champagne

House Champagne

$50.00

wine bottles

$65.00

bellaire bellaire black bottle

$100.00

moet white star

$150.00

moet rose

$200.00

Bel Aire Splits

$50.00

Champagne/table

$75.00

Cigars

Big boy cigar

$30.00

Regular Cigar

$10.00

Hookahs

Hookah Mint

$25.00

Hookah Berry

$25.00

Hookah Melon

$25.00

Bottles rum

Bottle Barcardi

$150.00

Bottle well rum

$100.00

Bottles Gin

Moet White Star

$150.00

Moet rose

$200.00

Bottles Whiskey

Crown Royal Bottle Service

$225.00

Crown Royal Apple Bottle Service

$200.00

Bottles Wine

Bottle White Zinfendel

$65.00

Bottle Moscato

$65.00

Bottle Merlot

$65.00

Bottle Riesling

$65.00

Bottle Chardonay

$65.00

FOOD

Chicken and waffles

$12.00

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Fish and Grits

$12.00

Bacon Egg and cheese sandwich

$10.00

Side of Grits

$4.00

Side of waffles

$4.00

Stonecrest Breakfast

$13.00

Dabomb Breakfast burger

$13.00

side of eggs

$3.00

3 strips of Bacon

$3.00

MIMOSA

Glass Mimosa

$6.00

Bottomless Mimmosa

$20.00
