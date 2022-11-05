Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...

453 Reviews

$$

79 Potomac Avenue SE

Washington, DC 20003

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nationals and DC United fans love gathering at Dacha before and after home games. Located on the bank of Anacostia River and across from the Nationals Park, Dacha beer garden is the perfect place to meet new people and spend time with your loved ones while getting buzz outdoors. We serve a carefully curated menu of German, Belgian and American craft beers, cocktails, and wines. Our seasonal food menu is inspired by traditional Bavarian beer gardens. We are both dog and kids friendly. All are welcome at Dacha! For an outdoor brunch, a mid-week happy hour, or an evening dinner, Dacha sets the mood for a pleasant conversation among friends, families, and co-workers. A simple yet elegant design, open-air format, comfortable seating, friendly staff, and affordable prices make Dacha a popular neighborhood destination and an easy choice.

79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003

