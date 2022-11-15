Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Dac's Smokehouse

1200 W Main St Store 11

Peoria, IL 61606

Chick chorizo tacos
Brisket Plate

Egg Rolls

Barbeque Egg Rolls

$10.00

Egg Roll Special

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Prime Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Andouille Sausage Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.00

Cajun Ham Jam Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Sandwich

$9.00

Dac’s Horseshoe

$13.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Golden boy

$10.50Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich Special

$12.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Special

$12.00

Wraps

Pulled Pork Wrap

$11.00

Cuban Wrap

$11.00

Smoked Chicken Tandoori Wrap

$10.00

Meat Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$18.00

Brisket Plate

$18.00

Turkey Plate

$14.00

Cajun Ham Plate

$14.00

Andouille Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Plate

$14.00

1/2 Rack Ribs

$22.00

Full Rack Ribs

$32.00

Chicken Wing Plate

$14.00

Chicken Tandoori Plate

$14.00

Brisket Chimichurri Plate

$18.00

Pork Salsa Verde Plate

$18.00

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.00

Rib Tip Plate

$18.00

By the LB

Pulled Pork LB

$19.00

Brisket LB

$26.00

Cajun Ham LB

$15.00

Turkey Breast LB

$15.00

Meatloaf LB

$15.00

Andouille Sausage LB

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Tandoori LB

$14.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken LB

$15.00

Pork Salsa Verde LB

$19.00

Brisket Chimichurri LB

$26.00

Candied Bacon Burnt Ends LB

$20.00Out of stock

1# Rib Tips

$15.00

Tacos & Nachos

1 Taco

$3.25

2 Taco Plate

$9.00

3 Taco Plate

$11.50

Barbecue Nachos

$11.00

Pork Salsa Verde Nachos

$11.00

Chicken Tandoori Nachos

$11.00

Chick chorizo tacos

$12.00

Burnt end tacos

$12.00

Tossed Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$9.00

12 Chicken Wings

$16.00

24 Chicken Wings

$30.00

Dry Rub Wings

6 Smoked Chicken Wings Dry Rub

$9.00

12 Smoked Chicken Wings Dry Rub

$16.00

24 Smoked Chicken Wings Dry Rub

$30.00

Mac & Cheese

White Cheddar Mac

Bacon Jalapeno Mac

Ham & Andoiulle Mac

Chicken Tandorri Mac

Brisket Portabella Mac

Pulled Pork BBQ Mac

Potato Medallions

Potato Medallions

$3.50

Loaded Potato Medallions

$5.00

Sides

Jay's Baked Beans

Potato Salad

Cheesy Corn

Dac's Potato Chips

Carolina Coleslaw

Santa Fe Coleslaw

Side Salad

Pork Rinds

House Pickle

Pickled Jalapenos

Okra

Greens

$1.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.00

Brisket Blue Cheese Salad

$13.00

Kids Meals

Kid's Chicken Fries

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Sliders

$6.00

Bread

1 Cornbread

$1.00

1 Texas Toast

$1.00

1 Bun

$1.00

2 Buns

$2.00

6 Buns

$6.00

12 Buns

$12.00

24 Buns

$24.00

12 Slider Buns

$4.00

12 Flour Tortillas

$2.00

12 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Sauces & Dips

BBQ

Hot BBQ

Strawberry Crush BBQ

Buffalo

Honey Sriracha Aioli

Out of stock

Guerilla Ink Sauce

Tandoori Hot Sauce

Smoked Garlic Aioli

Honey Mustard BBQ

Carolina Vinegar

Jalapeno Jam

Cilatro Lime Aioli

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Italian

French

Chipotle Lime Crema

Chimichurri

Queso

Soda Take Out

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Dac's Root Beer

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Dac's Sweet Tea

$2.00

Dac's Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Lemon Shake Up

$3.50

Strawberry Lemon Shake Up

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Happy Hour

Budweiser

$1.50

Bud Light

$1.00

Coors Light

$1.50

Mich Ultra

$1.00

Miller Lite

$1.50

MGD

$1.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$1.50

Canned Cocktails

Blueberry gin lemonade

$5.00

Holland mule

$5.00

Rum punch

$5.00

High Noon

Can

$4.00

Chicken Plates

2 Piece Dark Plate

$10.00

2 Piece White Plate

$10.00

4 Piece Mixed Plate

$16.00

4 Piece Dark Plate

$16.00

4 Piece White Plate

$18.00

Chicken Boxes

8 Piece Mixed

$18.00

8 Piece Dark

$18.00

8 Piece White

$21.00

Biscuits and Bread

Biscuit

$1.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

***6 BISCUITS

$6.00

^^^6 CORNBREADS

$6.00

***6 TEXAS TOASTS

$6.00

Slice Of Bread (Untoasted)

$1.00

Sandwiches

Hot Honey Garlic Sandwich

$10.00

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$10.00

DAC'S SHIRT

PURPLE JERSEY

$20.00

NAVY RINGER

$20.00

ORANGE 3/4

$20.00

BLUE JERSEY

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Download the Dac's App for Android and Apple. Text DACS to 33733 Place your carryout or delivery order today at www.dacspeoria.com

Website

Location

1200 W Main St Store 11, Peoria, IL 61606

Directions

