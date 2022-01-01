- Home
DaddiO's Burger Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX
No reviews yet
8745 Memorial blvd suite 100
Port Arthur, TX 77640
Basic Burgers
Hamburger
1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
Cheeseburger
1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss
Double Meat Burger
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss
Big Daddy
3 all-beef patties, dressed all the way, w/3cheese
Buffalo Burger
1/3 lb all natural bison buffalo patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
Double Buffalo
Turkey Burger
1/3 lb all white meat turkey patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
Alaskan Salmon
1/4 lb salmon patty dressed with Lemon Pepper Aioli – Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Onion
Black Bean Burger
Vegetarian patty, dressed, with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, purple onion
Daddio Jr
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Favorite Burgers
Classic Bacon Cheddar Burger
Applewood-Smoked Bacon, cheddar cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
Avocado Swiss Burger
Sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Fried Egg Burger
Fried egg, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Hickory Burger
Hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & purple onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
Goat Cheese Burger
Creamy Goat cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Bacon Bleu
Applewood-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Diablo Burger
Chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, on a jalapeño cheese bun, dressed, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Chili Burger
Chili with cheddar cheese and purple onions
Groovy Green Chile Burger
Roasted green chilies, Devil sauce. Pepperjack cheese, chipotle, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Maui Burger
Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Bacon Jam
Mac Daddy
Big Easy
Dogwood
Daddy Melt
Oktoberfest
Chicken
Marinated Chicken Sandwich
6 oz chicken breast w/Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Aloha Chicken Sandwich
Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, dressed w/Mayo
Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken w/sliced avocado, dressed w/Mayo
Mushroom Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken, sauteed mushrooms, dressed with/Mayo
Dave's Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, dressed
Fried Chicken Sand
Dressed, w/Daddio’s Sauce
Chicken Strip Basket
4 strips of fried chicken tenders, your choice – BBQ Sauce, Daddio’s sauce, or Honey Mustard, w/fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot Sandwich
Shrimp Basket
Salads
House Salad
Romaine mix, tomato, cucumber, purple onion & cheddar cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
House Salad with marinated chicken breast
DaddiO Salad
House Salad with marinated chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, and avocado slices
Fried Chicken Salad
House Salad with fried chicken tenders
Burger
Burger DaddiO
Buffalo
Side Salad
Mahi Mahi Sandwwich
Mahi Soft Tacos
Sides
Fries
Cheddar Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Parm Truffle Fries
with Idaho potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Brussel Sprouts
Roasted and flash fried
Parmesan Truffled Brussel Sprouts
Roasted and flash fried and parmesan truffled
Onion Rings
Frito Pie
Bowl of Chili (16oz)
With cheddar and onions
Chips
Mac & Cheese
Onion Strings
Daddios Poppers
Waffle Fries
Nashville Fries
Kid's Only
Extra Dressing
(À la Carte)
Gluten (BUN ONLY)
Jal (BUN ONLY)
Wheat (BUN ONLY)
Egg (BUN ONLY)
Beef Patty
Buffalo Patty
Chicken Breast
Black Bean Patty
Salmon Patty
Turkey Patty
Chicken Strip (1)
Redfish Fillet
Fried Egg
CUP Avocado
CUP Jalapenos
CUP Grilled Onions
Bacon (2 Slice)
Chili (4 oz.)
CUP Mushrooms
CUP Hickory
Whole Jalapeno
Mac & Cheese (4oz)
Bacon Jam (2oz)
Drinks and Desserts
Soft Drink / Tea
Shake
Hand dipped DChocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.
Malt
Hand dipped Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.
Float
Hand dipped Vanilla Ice Cream w
Brownie
Cookie
House Baked Chocolate Chip
Kid Drink
Cup of Ice
Coca Cola (Bottle)
Cream Soda (Bottle)
Fanta Orange (Bottle)
Root Beer (Bottle)
Sprite (Bottle)
Topo-Chico (Bottle)
Water (Bottle)
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:30 pm
DaddiO's Burger is a modern burger Restaurant in Port Arthur, Texas with an emphasis on quality. We pride ourselves in using top-quality ingredients, such as Nolan Ryan beef, freshly baked buns, and homemade sauces, such as our famous ranch and Zesty Chipotle. For a more exotic taste, we have goat cheese burgers and parmesan truffle fries. Our fries are freshly cut from Idaho Russet potatoes. Our shakes, malts, and floats are made with Blue Bell ice cream. We have a great selection of craft beers. All of these work together to make DaddiO's Burger the right choice.
8745 Memorial blvd suite 100, Port Arthur, TX 77640