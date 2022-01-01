Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

DaddiO's Burger Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX

review star

No reviews yet

8745 Memorial blvd suite 100

Port Arthur, TX 77640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Basic Burgers

Hamburger

$6.49

1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss

Double Meat Burger

Double Meat Burger

$9.69

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two 1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss

Big Daddy

$13.99

3 all-beef patties, dressed all the way, w/3cheese

Buffalo Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb all natural bison buffalo patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Double Buffalo

$16.99

Turkey Burger

$6.99

1/3 lb all white meat turkey patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Alaskan Salmon

$7.99

1/4 lb salmon patty dressed with Lemon Pepper Aioli – Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Onion

Black Bean Burger

$7.69

Vegetarian patty, dressed, with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, purple onion

Daddio Jr

$4.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.49

Favorite Burgers

Classic Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.49

Applewood-Smoked Bacon, cheddar cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Avocado Swiss Burger

$8.99

Sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Fried Egg Burger

$7.69

Fried egg, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Hickory Burger

$7.69

Hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & purple onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.49

Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Goat Cheese Burger

$8.99

Creamy Goat cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Bacon Bleu

$8.99

Applewood-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Diablo Burger

$8.49

Chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, on a jalapeño cheese bun, dressed, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Chili Burger

$8.49

Chili with cheddar cheese and purple onions

Groovy Green Chile Burger

$8.49

Roasted green chilies, Devil sauce. Pepperjack cheese, chipotle, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Maui Burger

$8.49

Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Bacon Jam

$8.99

Mac Daddy

$8.99

Big Easy

$8.99

Dogwood

$8.99

Daddy Melt

$7.99

Oktoberfest

$8.99

Chicken

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

6 oz chicken breast w/Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Aloha Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, dressed w/Mayo

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated chicken w/sliced avocado, dressed w/Mayo

Mushroom Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Marinated chicken, sauteed mushrooms, dressed with/Mayo

Dave's Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Marinated chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, dressed

Fried Chicken Sand

$8.99

Dressed, w/Daddio’s Sauce

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

4 strips of fried chicken tenders, your choice – BBQ Sauce, Daddio’s sauce, or Honey Mustard, w/fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$9.49

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Romaine mix, tomato, cucumber, purple onion & cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad with marinated chicken breast

DaddiO Salad

$12.99

House Salad with marinated chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, and avocado slices

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad with fried chicken tenders

Burger

$9.99

Burger DaddiO

$11.99

Buffalo

$12.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Mahi Mahi Sandwwich

$12.99

Mahi Soft Tacos

$12.99

Sides

Fries

$2.89+

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$4.49+

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Parm Truffle Fries

$3.99+

with Idaho potatoes

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69+

Brussel Sprouts

$3.79

Roasted and flash fried

Parmesan Truffled Brussel Sprouts

$4.69

Roasted and flash fried and parmesan truffled

Onion Rings

$3.69+

Frito Pie

$7.49

Bowl of Chili (16oz)

$7.49

With cheddar and onions

Chips

$1.39

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Onion Strings

$3.69+

Daddios Poppers

$5.49

Waffle Fries

$3.49+

Nashville Fries

$5.49+

Kid's Only

Kid's Cheeseburger with Fries

$4.99

Includes drink – 12 and under

Kid's Grill Cheese with Fries

$3.99

Kid's 2pc Chicken Strips with Fries

$3.99

Includes drink – 12 and under

Kid's 6pc Mini Corn Dogs with Fries

$3.99

Includes drink – 12 and under

Kids Mac With Fries

$3.99

Extra Dressing

Ranch

$0.89

DaddiO's Sauce

$0.89

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.89

Chipotle

$0.89

Hickory Sauce

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Italian

$0.89

Devil

$0.50

Nashville

$0.89

(À la Carte)

Gluten (BUN ONLY)

$1.00

Jal (BUN ONLY)

$1.25

Wheat (BUN ONLY)

$0.50

Egg (BUN ONLY)

$0.50

Beef Patty

$3.99

Buffalo Patty

$5.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Black Bean Patty

$4.79

Salmon Patty

$4.79

Turkey Patty

$3.49

Chicken Strip (1)

$1.79

Redfish Fillet

$9.99

Fried Egg

$0.75

CUP Avocado

$1.89

CUP Jalapenos

$0.49

CUP Grilled Onions

$0.49

Bacon (2 Slice)

$1.98

Chili (4 oz.)

$1.89

CUP Mushrooms

$1.89

CUP Hickory

$0.69

Whole Jalapeno

$0.49

Mac & Cheese (4oz)

$1.89

Bacon Jam (2oz)

$1.89

Drinks and Desserts

Soft Drink / Tea

$2.79

Shake

$4.69

Hand dipped DChocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.

Malt

$4.99

Hand dipped Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.

Float

$4.49

Hand dipped Vanilla Ice Cream w

Brownie

$1.79

Cookie

$1.79

House Baked Chocolate Chip

Kid Drink

$0.89

Cup of Ice

Coca Cola (Bottle)

$2.99

Cream Soda (Bottle)

$2.49

Fanta Orange (Bottle)

$2.99

Root Beer (Bottle)

$2.99

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.99

Topo-Chico (Bottle)

$1.99

Water (Bottle)

$1.59

Beer

Domestic Beer

$4.59

Premium Beer

$4.99

Basic Burgers (Hold To Go)

Hamburger

$6.49

1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two 1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss

Buffalo Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb all natural bison buffalo patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Big Daddy

$13.99

3 all-beef patties, dressed all the way, w/3cheese

Turkey Burger

$6.99

1/3 lb all white meat turkey patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Alaskan Salmon

$7.99

1/4 lb salmon patty dressed with Lemon Pepper Aioli – Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Onion

Black Bean Burger

$7.69

Vegetarian patty, dressed, with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, purple onion

Favorite Burgers (Hold To Go)

Classic Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.49

Applewood-Smoked Bacon, cheddar cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Avocado Swiss Burger

$8.99

Sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Fried Egg Burger

$7.69

Fried egg, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Hickory Burger

$7.69

Hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & purple onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.49

Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Goat Cheese Burger

$8.99

Creamy Goat cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Bacon Bleu

$8.99

Applewood-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Diablo Burger

$8.49

Chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, on a jalapeño cheese bun, dressed, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Chili Burger

$8.49

Chili with cheddar cheese and purple onions

Groovy Green Chile Burger

$8.49

Roasted green chilies, Devil sauce. Pepperjack cheese, chipotle, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Maui Burger

$8.49

Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Bacon Jam

$8.99

Mac Daddy

$8.99

Chicken (Hold To Go)

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

6 oz chicken breast w/Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Aloha Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, dressed w/Mayo

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated chicken w/sliced avocado, dressed w/Mayo

Mushroom Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Marinated chicken, sauteed mushrooms, dressed with/Mayo

Dave's Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Marinated chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, dressed

Fried Chicken Sand

$8.99

Dressed, w/Daddio’s Sauce

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

4 strips of fried chicken tenders, your choice – BBQ Sauce, Daddio’s sauce, or Honey Mustard, w/fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Salads (Hold To Go)

House Salad

$6.99

Romaine mix, tomato, cucumber, purple onion & cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad with marinated chicken breast

DaddiO Salad

$12.99

House Salad with marinated chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, and avocado slices

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad with fried chicken tenders

Burger

$9.99

Burger DaddiO

$11.99

Buffalo

$12.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Sides (Hold To Go)

Fries

$2.89+

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$4.49+

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Parm Truffle Fries

$3.99+

with Idaho potatoes

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69+

Brussel Sprouts

$3.79

Roasted and flash fried

Parmesan Truffled Brussel Sprouts

$4.69

Roasted and flash fried and parmesan truffled

Onion Rings

$3.69+

Frito Pie

$7.49

Bowl of Chili (16oz)

$7.49

With cheddar and onions

Chips

$1.39

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kid's Only (Hold To Go)

Kid's Cheeseburger with Fries

$4.99

Includes drink – 12 and under

Kid's Grill Cheese with Fries

$3.99

Kid's 2pc Chicken Strips with Fries

$3.99

Includes drink – 12 and under

Kid's 6pc Mini Corn Dogs with Fries

$3.99

Includes drink – 12 and under

Kids Mac With Fries

$3.99

Extra Dressing (Hold To Go)

Ranch

$0.89

DaddiO's Sauce

$0.89

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.89

Chipotle

$0.89

Hickory Sauce

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Italian

$0.89

Drinks and Desserts (Hold To Go)

Soft Drink / Tea

$2.79

Shake

$4.69

Hand dipped DChocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.

Malt

$4.99

Hand dipped Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.

Float

$4.49

Hand dipped Vanilla Ice Cream w

FREE Drink

Brownie

$1.79

Cookie

$1.79

House Baked Chocolate Chip

Kid Drink

$0.89

Cup of Ice

Coca Cola (Bottle)

$2.99

Cream Soda (Bottle)

$2.49

Fanta Orange (Bottle)

$2.99

Root Beer (Bottle)

$2.99

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.99

Topo-Chico (Bottle)

$1.99

Water (Bottle)

$1.59

(À la Carte) (Hold To Go)

Gluten (BUN ONLY)

$1.00

Jal (BUN ONLY)

$1.25

Wheat (BUN ONLY)

$0.50

Egg (BUN ONLY)

$0.50

Beef Patty

$3.99

Buffalo Patty

$5.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Black Bean Patty

$4.79

Salmon Patty

$4.79

Turkey Patty

$3.49

Chicken Strip (1)

$1.79

Redfish Fillet

$9.99

Fried Egg

$0.75

CUP Avocado

$1.89

CUP Jalapenos

$0.49

CUP Grilled Onions

$0.49

Bacon (2 Slice)

$1.98

Chili (4 oz.)

$1.89

CUP Mushrooms

$1.89

CUP Hickory

$0.69

Whole Jalapeno

$0.49

Mac & Cheese (4oz)

$1.89
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

DaddiO's Burger is a modern burger Restaurant in Port Arthur, Texas with an emphasis on quality. We pride ourselves in using top-quality ingredients, such as Nolan Ryan beef, freshly baked buns, and homemade sauces, such as our famous ranch and Zesty Chipotle. For a more exotic taste, we have goat cheese burgers and parmesan truffle fries. Our fries are freshly cut from Idaho Russet potatoes. Our shakes, malts, and floats are made with Blue Bell ice cream. We have a great selection of craft beers. All of these work together to make DaddiO's Burger the right choice.

Location

8745 Memorial blvd suite 100, Port Arthur, TX 77640

Directions

Gallery
DaddiO's Burger image
DaddiO's Burger image
DaddiO's Burger image
Map
More near Port Arthur
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston