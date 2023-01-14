Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daddy D's Southern Style BBQ - Woodland

No reviews yet

1243 N Goerig St

Woodland, WA 98674

Order Again

Side Dishes

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.99

Baked Beans Topped with Rib-Tips

Homemade Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mixed with Daddy Ds Special Seasoning

Homemade Potato Salad

$4.99

Mixed with Daddy Ds Special Seasoning

Collard Green

$4.99

Cooked with Smoked Neckbones and simmerd with special ingredients

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Percect blend of Macaroni and creamy cheese

Homemade Red Beans & Rice

$4.99Out of stock

Made with variety of flavors, combining meats, sausages, and vegetables

Homemade Cornbread

$4.99Out of stock

Baked to perfection, for soft buttery and mosit texture

Homemade Hush Puppies

$4.99

Deep fried batter flavored with onion and other seasioning then crisped to perfection

Sauce

$1.99+

Dinner Plates

Beef Brisket Plate

$18.99

15 hours Slow Smoked, Seasoned with Daddy Ds Rubto create a juicy and tender texture, served with 2 sides of your choice

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.99

13 hours Slow Smoked, seasoned with Daddy Ds Rub to an Amazing tender texture.Served with 2 side orders of your choice.

Pork Rib Plate

$18.49

Rubbed with Daddy Ds Spices and Smoked to Perfection. Served with 2 side orders of your choice

Chicken Plate

$13.99

Seasoned with Daddy Ds Rub and perfectly smoked Succulent Hindqurater. Served with 2 side orders of your choice

Hotlink Plate

$13.99

Slow Smoked Cajun Style Sausage Link. Served with 2 side orders of your choice.

2 Meat Combo Plate

$24.99

Select any 2 meat and any 2 Sides of your choice

3 Meat Combo Plate

$29.99

Select any 3 Meat and any 2 Sides of your choice

Catfish Dinner Plate

$17.99

Battered with real Louisian Spices and herbs. Nice crunch on the outside and mosit flavorful fishon the inside. Served with 2 side orders of your choice.

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Pork RIb Sandwich

$14.49

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Hotlink Sandwich

$9.99

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Sherminator Sandwich

$15.49

Served with Complentary Cole Slaw

Meats by the Pound

Beef Brisket

Pulled Pork

Pork Ribs

Chicken

Hotlinks

Desserts

Mama Lousie Sweet Potato Pie

Mama Louise 7up Pound Cake

Beverages

Fountian Drink

$2.00

Bottle Drink

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Donnie Vercher is a third generation BBQ-ing pro. Donnie has 9 children of his own and plans to keep the BBQ-ing tradition going another generation. Daddy D's delicious side dishes and youll have a hearty, home cooked meal you wont find anywhere else

Website

Location

1243 N Goerig St, Woodland, WA 98674

Directions

