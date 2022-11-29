Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daddy Mac's - Asheville

No reviews yet

161 Biltmore Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Order Again

For the Table

Daddy's Original Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Southern Classic served with white bread and Ritz crackers

Pimento + Collard Greens Dip

$9.99

Daddy's original pimento cheese mixed up with his savory collard greens & ready for dippin'. Served with Tortilla chips + Ritz crackers

Doc's Down Home Egg Rolls

$11.99

Pulled Pork, pimento cheese + greens rolled up and fried golden brown, served with hot honey mustard

Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$12.99

Locally sourced pretzel from Blunt Bakery in Asheville, served with porter beer cheese and hot honey mustard

Fried Sweet N Spicy Pickles

$8.99

Nana's + Papa's homemade pickle chips, fried crispy served with jalapeno ranch

Smoked Catfish Dip

$8.99

Smoked Catfish with a creamy southern twist. Served with Ritz crackers + toast

Roasted Red Pepper White Queso

$9.99

Creamy white queso with pico de gallo + pickled jalapenos and tortillas

The Craving

$12.99

Sweet Potato waffle fries topped with our Brew-B-Q beans, pulled pork, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, red onions, pimento cheese, red bell peppers, coleslaw, pickles

Macs/Taters/Boards

Bacon Cheddar Brick

$19.99

Brick of Fries

$16.99

Beer Battered + twice fried curly fries formed and fried to angular perfection. Topped with Queso, pickled jalapenos, served with jalapeno ranch and chipotle ketchup

Brisket Potato Hash

$12.99

Buffalo Brick

$19.99

Burnt Ends Mac

$14.99

Daddy's Favorite, our famous mac with the addition of white queso, brisket burnt ends, pimento cheese, pickles, cheerwine bbq sauce and a BBQ Kettle chip crust

Cheddar Mac

$10.49

The Classic. Cheddar Cheese Sauce, grated cheddar and a crumbled ritz cracker crust

Daddy Mac

$38.99

House Smoked Brisket, PUlled Pork, Smoked Wings, Meatballs + Candied Bacon served with pickles, Bama Slaw, Brew-B-Q Beans, pimento cheese, smoked potato salad, collard greens, and Cheerwine BBQ sauce.

Frito Pie Mac

$12.49

Our Damn Good Chili, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses topped with crumbled Fritos, scallions, pickled jalapenos and sour cream

Hot to Tot Poutine

$14.49

Tots topped with our house mixed cheese covered in tasso gravy with brisket burnt ends and green onions

Mama Mac

$29.99

House Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Wings served with homemade pickles, Bama Slaw, Brew-B-Q beans, Collard Greens, toast + our Cheerwine BBQ

SWEET SPUDS

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.99

Salads

Salad Bar in a Jar

$10.99

We'll layer it up in a Big Mason Jar and all you have to do is shake + serve! Served with a crouton stick.

Greek SBJ

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis + feta cheese with Greek Vinaigrette

Papi Macho SBJ

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Jalapenos, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, topped with pepper jack and cotija cheese. Dressed with chipotle vinaigrette, served with tortilla chips

Chef SBJ

$13.99

Sliced ham and turkey with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar diced eggs and bacon. Dressed with buttermilk ranch

Southern BBQ Cobb Salad

$14.99

Mixed salad greens, corn, tomato, eggs, cheddar, cucumbers, red onion and your choice of protein served with hot honey mustard and a crouton stick

Fried Buffalo Chicken Stack

$14.99

Thick slice of Iceberg lettuce, crispy buffalo chicken stick, bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion , eggs, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and a crouton stick

Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens with Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and a crouton stick

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Stack

$14.99

Apple Pecan Cobb

$14.99

Wings/Sticks

12 Blackberry Habanero Wings

$17.49

12 Cheerwine BBQ Wings

$17.49

12 crispy fried wings tossed in a sweet bbq sauce made from North Carolina's favorite uniquely Southern soft drink, Cheerwine

12 Chinese Chicken Wings

$17.49

12 crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili garlic glaze. Sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onions

12 Chipotle Cheerwine BBQ Wings

$17.49

12 Hot Wings

$17.49

12 Crispy fried wings in our homemade smoked buffalo hot sauce, served over a bed of tortilla chips with celery + carrots. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

12 Smoked Wings

$17.49

Daddy Mac's chicken wings house smoked + fried to perfection. Dusted with BBQ Seasoning, served with Alabama White Sauce, celery and carrots

6 Blackberry Habanero Wings

$9.99

6 Cheerwine BBQ Wings

$9.99

6 crispy fried wings tossed in a sweet bbq sauce made from North Carolina's favorite uniquely Southern soft drink, Cheerwine

6 Chinese Chicken Wings

$9.99

6 crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili garlic glaze. Sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onions

6 Chipotle Cheerwine BBQ Wings

$9.99

6 Hot Wings

$9.99

6 Crispy fried wings in our homemade smoked buffalo hot sauce, served over a bed of tortilla chips with celery + carrots. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

6 Smoked Wings

$9.99

Daddy Mac's chicken wings house smoked + fried to perfection. Dusted with BBQ Seasoning, served with Alabama White Sauce, celery and carrots

Fried Chicken Sticks

$11.99

4 Fried Chicken Sticks dipped in your choice of Cheerwine BBQ, Buffalo Smoked Sauce, or Chinese Chicken Sauce. Served with your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Sticks

$11.99

4 Grilled Chicken Sticks dipped in your choice of Cheerwine BBQ, Buffalo Smoked Sauce, or Chinese Chicken Sauce. Served with your choice of side

Shrimp Sticks

$12.99

Two Chipotle Lime Grilled Shrimp Skewers. Served with your choice of Side

Wing King Board

$49.99

Aunt Di + Uncle Cecil always said variety is the spice of life. Choose 3 different wing styles and we'll give you 12 of each all on one board with Ranch, Blue Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Celery and Carrots

Burgers/Sliders

The Classic Burger

$10.49

American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy pickle chips, Daddy Mac's Secret Sauce on a buttered and toasted bun

The Down Home

$12.49

Candied Bacon, pimento cheese, fried green tomato, Daddy Mac's secret sauce and pickle on a brioche bun

Damn Good Chili Cheeseburger

$10.99

Mustard, Onions, Pickles, sharp cheddar and that damn good chili on a brioche bun

BBQ Brisket Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Smoked Brisket, cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce, slaw and pickles on a brioche bun

Papa's Patty Melt

$11.99

Grilled onions, lots of swiss cheese, Daddy Mac's secret sauce and pickles on texas toast

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.99

3 House smoked pork sliders with Cheerwine BBQ sauce, sweet n spicy pickles and slaw

Burger Sliders

$10.49

3 mini burgers with American cheese, sweet n spicy pickles, onions and Daddy Mac's Secret sauce

FGT BLT Sliders

$11.99

3 Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes, candied bacon, lettuce, red onion and Daddy Mac's Secret Sauce with pickles

Shrimp Po Boy Sliders

$12.99

3 Crispy Cajun Shrimp with slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo

Meatball Sliders

$12.49

3 Smoked Meatball Sliders topped with Cheerwine BBQ, Sale and a pickle

Handhelds

Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Crispy pickle brined fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onions, Mac's Hot Honey and Daddy Mac's secret sauce

Cheerwine Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy pickle brined fried chicken breast dipped in our Cheerwine BBQ Sauce on a toasted bun with Bama Slaw

Grilled Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Fried Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Catfish Po Boy

$12.99

Beer Battered fried catfish on a toasted hoagie roll with slaw pickles and chipotle mayo

Smoked Brisket Reuben

$14.99

Griddled between two pieces of rye bread, swiss cheese, homemade sweet + spicy pickles , sauerkraut and Daddy Mac's secret sauce

Pulled Pork Po Boy

$10.99

Homemade pulled pork on a toasted hoagie roll with Cheerwine BBQ sauce, Bama Slaw and pickles

Just a Club

$15.99

This giant is loaded with tons of sliced turkey, ham and bacon on 2 layers of Texas toast with mayo, tomato, lettuce and bacon. Served with a basket of our hand cut BBQ potato chips

Papi Macho

Mac Daddy Nachos

$10.99

Queso, pepper jack and cheddar, our Damn Good Chili, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and jalapenos

Smoked BBQ Pork Carnitas Nachos

$10.99

House Smoked Pork simmered in our chipotle sauce, pepper jack + cheddar, queso and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, cilantro, green onions and cotija cheese

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, pepper jack + cheddar, queso and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, cilantro, green onions and cotija cheese

Cauliflower Nachos

$10.99

Roasted Cauliflower in our Achiote Marinade, mixed cheese, queso & salsa verde.. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, cilantro, green onions and cotija.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Achiote grilled chicken, pepper jack and cheddar in a flour tortilla. With jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream and pico on the side

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Achiote grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro and cotija cheese

Cauliflower Tacos

$10.99

Roasted Cauliflower in our Achiote Marinade, salsa verde pico de gallo, cilantro, and cotija cheese.

Smoked BBQ Pork Tacos

$10.99

House smoked pork simmered in our chipotle sauce, pico, cilantro, and cotija

Catfish Tacos

$11.99

Beer battered and fried catfish, chipotle mayo, chipotle lime slaw, pico and cilantro

Brisket Hash Tacos

$10.99

A La Carte Sides

2 Veggie Skewers

$3.99

Basket Curly Fry

$3.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99

Basket of Tots

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Bowl Tomato Soup

$6.49Out of stock

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Cup Tomato Soup

$3.49Out of stock

Loaded Curly Fries

$6.48

Curly Fries with Cheese and Bacon

Loaded Tots

$6.48

Tots with Cheese and Bacon

Side Bama Slaw

$3.49

Side Brew-B-Q Beans

$3.49

Side Brisket Potato Hash

$4.99

Side Collard Greens

$3.49

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens with Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and a crouton stick

Side Smoked Potato Salad

$3.49

Side Sweet n Spicy Pickles

$1.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$7.49

Crumble

$8.49

Brownie Skillet

$7.99

Cheerwine Float

$4.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Brunch

Brisket Potato Hash

$12.99

Potato + bell pepper hash with tasson ham and brisket, topped with a fried egg, cotija, pico de gallo + jalapenos and ganished with our chipotle Cheerwine BBQ sauce

Grit's N Greens

$12.99

Creamy, cheesy grits, pimento cheese and collard greens topped with pico de gallo a fried egg and bacon

Shrimp N Grits

$14.99

Creamy, cheesy grits and Lowcountry tasso gravy with grilled shirmp skewers in out chipotle Cheerwine BBQ sauce

Ba-Nana Rama Toast

$12.99

Our Version of Bananas Foster! Triple stacked french toast layered with peanut butter, sugar and spiced bananas, nutter butter crunch and whipped cream

Fried Egg Frenchie

$12.99

Sliced ham + hot honey mustartd griddled between sourdough bread smothered with our famous cheese sauce +swiss cheese on the outside + topped with a fried egg

Candied Bacon + Tomato Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Candied bacon+ fresh basil, tomatoes + cheddar and pepperjack cheeses griddled between cheese encrusted bread

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.49

Cheerwine Bottle

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Gingerale

$2.49

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Red Bull (Employee)

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Rootbeer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sugar Free Red Bull (Employee)

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$2.49

UnSweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Fever Tree

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Burgers

$5.99

2 Burger Sliders topped with American Cheese

Kid Pork Sliders

$5.99

2 Pork Sliders with Cheerwine BBQ Sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese with American Cheese

Kid Grilled Chicken Sticks

$5.99

2 Grilled Chicken Sticks

Kid Fried Chicken Sticks

$5.99

2 Fried Chicken Sticks

Catering Menu

LB BRISKET

$23.00

LB PORK

$13.00

QUART CHILI

$22.00

QUART COLLARDS

$18.00

QUART POT SALAD

$18.00

QUART MAC N CHEESE

$18.00

QUART BEANS

$18.00

QUART COLESLAW

$18.00

QUART PIMENTO DIP

$24.00

QUART QUESO DIP

$31.00

QUART CATFISH DIP

$31.00

20 EGG ROLLS

$79.99

20 PORK SLIDERS

$65.00

20 FGT SLIDERS

$79.00

20 BURGER SLIDERS

$65.00

20 CHICKEN STIX FRIED

$40.00

20 CHICKEN STIX GRILLED

$40.00

50 CHEERWINE WINGS

$69.00

50 CHINEASE WINGS

$69.00

50 HOT WINGS

$69.00

50 SMOKED WINGS

$69.00

PAN CHEDDAR MAC

$37.50

PAN FRITO MAC

$47.50

PAN BURNT ENDS MAC

$59.00

LARGE SALAD

$45.00

SMALL SALAD

$25.00

DOZEN CROUTON STIX

$6.00

BOX BURGER SLIDER

$10.99

BOX PORK SLIDER

$10.99

BOX FGT SLIDERS

$10.99

BOX 1/2 CLUB

$10.99

BOX 6 WINGS

$10.99

BOX 8 WINGS

$12.99

BOX CHEDDAR MAC

$10.99

BOX BURNT ENDS MAC

$13.99

BOX FRITO MAC

$11.99

1/2 Pan Banana Pudding

$45.00

Catering Beverage Station/per person

$1.89

Add Ons

+ 2oz Bacon Crumbles

$0.99

+ 1 Bacon Strip

$0.99

+ 1 Candied Bacon

$0.99

+ Cheese

+ Extra Sauce

+ 2 Slice Brisket

$2.99

+ 2oz Burnt Ends

$2.99

+ 2 Grilled Chx Sticks

$2.99

+ 2 Fried Chx Sticks

$2.99

+ 2oz Pork

$2.99

+ 2oz Sour Cream

$0.49

+ 2oz Pico

$0.49

+ Jalapenos

$0.49

+ 2oz Tasso Gravy

$0.99

+ 2 oz Pico

$0.49

Extra Tort Chips

$0.99

Extra Toast

$0.99

Extra 10 Ritz

$0.99

Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork + Gouda Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Tomato + Candied Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Pimento Cheese + Tasso Ham Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Ham + Apple Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Retail

T-shirt

$18.00

Beanie

$16.00

Trucker Hat

$18.00

Baseball T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Daddy Mac's serves upscale pub fare with a Southern flare. Our menu features craft shareables, burgers, barbecue, sandwiches + handhelds, and so much more. Join us for lunch, dinner + drinks. Live music & more!

Website

Location

161 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

