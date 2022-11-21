Daddy Mac's - West Knoxville
11335 Campbell Lakes Dr
Knoxville, TN 37934
For the Table
Daddy's Original Pimento Cheese
Southern Classic served with white bread and Ritz crackers
Pimento + Collard Greens Dip
Daddy's original pimento cheese mixed up with his savory collard greens & ready for dippin'. Served with Tortilla chips + Ritz crackers
Doc's Down Home Egg Rolls
Pulled Pork, pimento cheese + greens rolled up and fried golden brown, served with hot honey mustard
Pretzel with Beer Cheese
Locally sourced pretzel from Blunt Bakery in Asheville, served with porter beer cheese and hot honey mustard
Fried Sweet N Spicy Pickles
Nana's + Papa's homemade pickle chips, fried crispy served with jalapeno ranch
Smoked Catfish Dip
Smoked Catfish with a creamy southern twist. Served with Ritz crackers + toast
Fried Green Tomato Fries
Classic fried green tomatoes, but forget the fork and knife. Served with jalapeno ranch
Roasted Red Pepper White Queso
Creamy white queso with pico de gallo + pickled jalapenos and tortillas
The Craving
Sweet Potato waffle fries topped with our Brew-B-Q beans, pulled pork, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, red onions, pimento cheese, red bell peppers, coleslaw, pickles
Macs/Taters/Boards
Cheddar Mac
The Classic. Cheddar Cheese Sauce, grated cheddar and a crumbled ritz cracker crust
Burnt Ends Mac
Daddy's Favorite, our famous mac with the addition of white queso, brisket burnt ends, pimento cheese, pickles, cheerwine bbq sauce and a BBQ Kettle chip crust
Frito Pie Mac
Our Damn Good Chili, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses topped with crumbled Fritos, scallions, pickled jalapenos and sour cream
Brick of Fries
Beer Battered + twice fried curly fries formed and fried to angular perfection. Topped with Queso, pickled jalapenos, served with jalapeno ranch and chipotle ketchup
Hot to Tot Poutine
Tots topped with our house mixed cheese covered in tasso gravy with brisket burnt ends and green onions
Mama Mac
House Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Wings served with homemade pickles, Bama Slaw, Brew-B-Q beans, Collard Greens, toast + our Cheerwine BBQ
Daddy Mac
House Smoked Brisket, PUlled Pork, Smoked Wings, Meatballs + Candied Bacon served with pickles, Bama Slaw, Brew-B-Q Beans, pimento cheese, smoked potato salad, collard greens, and Cheerwine BBQ sauce.
Salads
Salad Bar in a Jar
We'll layer it up in a Big Mason Jar and all you have to do is shake + serve! Served with a crouton stick.
Greek SBJ
Grilled Chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis + feta cheese with Greek Vinaigrette
Papi Macho SBJ
Grilled Chicken, Jalapenos, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, topped with pepper jack and cotija cheese. Dressed with chipotle vinaigrette, served with tortilla chips
Chef SBJ
Sliced ham and turkey with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar diced eggs and bacon. Dressed with buttermilk ranch
Southern BBQ Cobb Salad
Mixed salad greens, corn, tomato, eggs, cheddar, cucumbers, red onion and your choice of protein served with hot honey mustard and a crouton stick
Fried Buffalo Chicken Stack
Thick slice of Iceberg lettuce, crispy buffalo chicken stick, bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion , eggs, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and a crouton stick
Side Salad
Mixed Greens with Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and a crouton stick
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Stack
Wings/Sticks
6 Smoked Wings
Daddy Mac's chicken wings house smoked + fried to perfection. Dusted with BBQ Seasoning, served with Alabama White Sauce, celery and carrots
12 Smoked Wings
Daddy Mac's chicken wings house smoked + fried to perfection. Dusted with BBQ Seasoning, served with Alabama White Sauce, celery and carrots
6 Hot Wings
6 Crispy fried wings in our homemade smoked buffalo hot sauce, served over a bed of tortilla chips with celery + carrots. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
12 Hot Wings
12 Crispy fried wings in our homemade smoked buffalo hot sauce, served over a bed of tortilla chips with celery + carrots. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
6 Chinese Chicken Wings
6 crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili garlic glaze. Sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onions
12 Chinese Chicken Wings
12 crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili garlic glaze. Sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onions
6 Cheerwine BBQ Wings
6 crispy fried wings tossed in a sweet bbq sauce made from North Carolina's favorite uniquely Southern soft drink, Cheerwine
12 Cheerwine BBQ Wings
12 crispy fried wings tossed in a sweet bbq sauce made from North Carolina's favorite uniquely Southern soft drink, Cheerwine
Wing King Board
Aunt Di + Uncle Cecil always said variety is the spice of life. Choose 3 different wing styles and we'll give you 12 of each all on one board with Ranch, Blue Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Celery and Carrots
Grilled Chicken Sticks
4 Grilled Chicken Sticks dipped in your choice of Cheerwine BBQ, Buffalo Smoked Sauce, or Chinese Chicken Sauce. Served with your choice of side
Fried Chicken Sticks
4 Fried Chicken Sticks dipped in your choice of Cheerwine BBQ, Buffalo Smoked Sauce, or Chinese Chicken Sauce. Served with your choice of side
Shrimp Sticks
Two Chipotle Lime Grilled Shrimp Skewers. Served with your choice of Side
Fish Sticks and Chips
Four Flaky beer battered fried catfish skewers over a bed of house cut potato chips with a chipotle malt vinegar ketchup, Bama Slaw and Chipotle tartar sauce
Burgers/Sliders
The Classic Burger
American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy pickle chips, Daddy Mac's Secret Sauce on a buttered and toasted bun
The Down Home
Candied Bacon, pimento cheese, fried green tomato, Daddy Mac's secret sauce and pickle on a brioche bun
Damn Good Chili Cheeseburger
Mustard, Onions, Pickles, sharp cheddar and that damn good chili on a brioche bun
BBQ Brisket Cheddar Burger
Smoked Brisket, cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce, slaw and pickles on a brioche bun
Papa's Patty Melt
Grilled onions, lots of swiss cheese, Daddy Mac's secret sauce and pickles on texas toast
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
3 House smoked pork sliders with Cheerwine BBQ sauce, sweet n spicy pickles and slaw
Burger Sliders
3 mini burgers with American cheese, sweet n spicy pickles, onions and Daddy Mac's Secret sauce
FGT BLT Sliders
3 Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes, candied bacon, lettuce, red onion and Daddy Mac's Secret Sauce with pickles
Shrimp Po Boy Sliders
3 Crispy Cajun Shrimp with slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo
Meatball Sliders
3 Smoked Meatball Sliders topped with Cheerwine BBQ, Sale and a pickle
Handhelds
The Big Country
Crispy pickle brined chicken sandwich loaded with tasso gravy, slaw and collard greens between thick Texas toast topped with a pickle
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy pickle brined fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onions, Mac's Hot Honey and Daddy Mac's secret sauce
Cheerwine Chicken Sandwich
Crispy pickle brined fried chicken breast dipped in our Cheerwine BBQ Sauce on a toasted bun with Bama Slaw
Grilled Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
Fried Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
Catfish Po Boy
Beer Battered fried catfish on a toasted hoagie roll with slaw pickles and chipotle mayo
Smoked Brisket Reuben
Griddled between two pieces of rye bread, swiss cheese, homemade sweet + spicy pickles , sauerkraut and Daddy Mac's secret sauce
Pulled Pork Po Boy
Homemade pulled pork on a toasted hoagie roll with Cheerwine BBQ sauce, Bama Slaw and pickles
The Frenchie
Sliced Ham and hot honey mustard between griddled sourdough with our famous cheese sauce + swiss cheese on the outside
Just a Club
This giant is loaded with tons of sliced turkey, ham and bacon on 2 layers of Texas toast with mayo, tomato, lettuce and bacon. Served with a basket of our hand cut BBQ potato chips
Papi Macho
Mac Daddy Nachos
Queso, pepper jack and cheddar, our Damn Good Chili, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and jalapenos
Smoked BBQ Pork Carnitas Nachos
House Smoked Pork simmered in our chipotle sauce, pepper jack + cheddar, queso and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, cilantro, green onions and cotija cheese
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken, pepper jack + cheddar, queso and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, cilantro, green onions and cotija cheese
Cauliflower Nachos
Roasted Cauliflower in our Achiote Marinade, mixed cheese, queso & salsa verde.. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, cilantro, green onions and cotija.
Chicken Quesadilla
Achiote grilled chicken, pepper jack and cheddar in a flour tortilla. With jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream and pico on the side
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Achiote grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro and cotija cheese
Cauliflower Tacos
Roasted Cauliflower in our Achiote Marinade, salsa verde pico de gallo, cilantro, and cotija cheese.
Smoked BBQ Pork Tacos
House smoked pork simmered in our chipotle sauce, pico, cilantro, and cotija
Catfish Tacos
Beer battered and fried catfish, chipotle mayo, chipotle lime slaw, pico and cilantro
A La Carte Sides
Basket Curly Fry
Basket of Tots
Basket Potato Chips
Basket of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Loaded Curly Fries
Curly Fries with Cheese and Bacon
Loaded Tots
Tots with Cheese and Bacon
Loaded Chips
Potato Chips with Cheese and Bacon
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Smoked Potato Salad
Side Bama Slaw
Side Mama Mac Salad
Side Collard Greens
Side Brew-B-Q Beans
Side Sweet n Spicy Pickles
2 Veggie Skewers
Cup of Chili
Side Salad
Mixed Greens with Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and a crouton stick
Brunch
Brisket Potato Hash
Potato + bell pepper hash with tasson ham and brisket, topped with a fried egg, cotija, pico de gallo + jalapenos and ganished with our chipotle Cheerwine BBQ sauce
Grit's N Greens
Creamy, cheesy grits, pimento cheese and collard greens topped with pico de gallo a fried egg and bacon
Shrimp N Grits
Creamy, cheesy grits and Lowcountry tasso gravy with grilled shirmp skewers in out chipotle Cheerwine BBQ sauce
Ba-Nana Rama Toast
Our Version of Bananas Foster! Triple stacked french toast layered with peanut butter, sugar and spiced bananas, nutter butter crunch and whipped cream
Fried Egg Frenchie
Sliced ham + hot honey mustartd griddled between sourdough bread smothered with our famous cheese sauce +swiss cheese on the outside + topped with a fried egg
Candied Bacon + Tomato Grilled Cheese
Candied bacon+ fresh basil, tomatoes + cheddar and pepperjack cheeses griddled between cheese encrusted bread
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Cheerwine Bottle
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Rootbeer
Sprite
Sweet Tea
UnSweet Tea
Water
Soda Water
Coke Zero
Mello Yellow
Orange Soda
Kid's Menu
Catering Menu
LB BRISKET
LB PORK
QUART CHILI
QUART COLLARDS
QUART POT SALAD
QUART MAC N CHEESE
QUART BEANS
QUART COLESLAW
QUART PIMENTO DIP
QUART QUESO DIP
QUART CATFISH DIP
20 EGG ROLLS
20 PORK SLIDERS
20 FGT SLIDERS
20 BURGER SLIDERS
20 CHICKEN STIX FRIED
20 CHICKEN STIX GRILLED
50 CHEERWINE WINGS
50 CHINEASE WINGS
50 HOT WINGS
50 SMOKED WINGS
PAN CHEDDAR MAC
PAN FRITO MAC
PAN BURNT ENDS MAC
LARGE SALAD
SMALL SALAD
DOZEN CROUTON STIX
BOX BURGER SLIDER
BOX PORK SLIDER
BOX FGT SLIDERS
BOX 1/2 CLUB
BOX 6 WINGS
BOX 8 WINGS
BOX CHEDDAR MAC
BOX BURNT ENDS MAC
BOX FRITO MAC
Add Ons
+ 2oz Bacon Crumbles
+ 1 Bacon Strip
+ 1 Candied Bacon
+ Cheese
+ Extra Sauce
+ 2 Slice Brisket
+ 2oz Burnt Ends
+ 2 Grilled Chx Sticks
+ 2 Fried Chx Sticks
+ 2oz Pork
+ 2oz Sour Cream
+ 2oz Pico
+ Jalapenos
+ 2oz Tasso Gravy
+ 2 oz Pico
Extra Tort Chips
Extra Toast
Extra 10 Ritz
Daddy Mac's serves upscale pub fare with a Southern flare. Our menu features craft shareables, burgers, barbecue, sandwiches + handhelds, and so much more. Join us for lunch, dinner + drinks. Live music & more!
11335 Campbell Lakes Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934