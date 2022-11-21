Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daddy Mac's - West Knoxville

review star

No reviews yet

11335 Campbell Lakes Dr

Knoxville, TN 37934

Order Again

For the Table

Daddy's Original Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Southern Classic served with white bread and Ritz crackers

Pimento + Collard Greens Dip

$9.99

Daddy's original pimento cheese mixed up with his savory collard greens & ready for dippin'. Served with Tortilla chips + Ritz crackers

Doc's Down Home Egg Rolls

$11.99

Pulled Pork, pimento cheese + greens rolled up and fried golden brown, served with hot honey mustard

Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$11.99

Locally sourced pretzel from Blunt Bakery in Asheville, served with porter beer cheese and hot honey mustard

Fried Sweet N Spicy Pickles

$7.99

Nana's + Papa's homemade pickle chips, fried crispy served with jalapeno ranch

Smoked Catfish Dip

$8.99

Smoked Catfish with a creamy southern twist. Served with Ritz crackers + toast

Fried Green Tomato Fries

$7.99

Classic fried green tomatoes, but forget the fork and knife. Served with jalapeno ranch

Roasted Red Pepper White Queso

$8.99

Creamy white queso with pico de gallo + pickled jalapenos and tortillas

The Craving

$12.99

Sweet Potato waffle fries topped with our Brew-B-Q beans, pulled pork, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, red onions, pimento cheese, red bell peppers, coleslaw, pickles

Macs/Taters/Boards

Cheddar Mac

$9.99

The Classic. Cheddar Cheese Sauce, grated cheddar and a crumbled ritz cracker crust

Burnt Ends Mac

$13.99

Daddy's Favorite, our famous mac with the addition of white queso, brisket burnt ends, pimento cheese, pickles, cheerwine bbq sauce and a BBQ Kettle chip crust

Frito Pie Mac

$11.99

Our Damn Good Chili, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses topped with crumbled Fritos, scallions, pickled jalapenos and sour cream

Brick of Fries

$14.99

Beer Battered + twice fried curly fries formed and fried to angular perfection. Topped with Queso, pickled jalapenos, served with jalapeno ranch and chipotle ketchup

Hot to Tot Poutine

$14.49

Tots topped with our house mixed cheese covered in tasso gravy with brisket burnt ends and green onions

Mama Mac

$29.99

House Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Wings served with homemade pickles, Bama Slaw, Brew-B-Q beans, Collard Greens, toast + our Cheerwine BBQ

Daddy Mac

$38.99

House Smoked Brisket, PUlled Pork, Smoked Wings, Meatballs + Candied Bacon served with pickles, Bama Slaw, Brew-B-Q Beans, pimento cheese, smoked potato salad, collard greens, and Cheerwine BBQ sauce.

Salads

Salad Bar in a Jar

$10.99

We'll layer it up in a Big Mason Jar and all you have to do is shake + serve! Served with a crouton stick.

Greek SBJ

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis + feta cheese with Greek Vinaigrette

Papi Macho SBJ

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Jalapenos, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, topped with pepper jack and cotija cheese. Dressed with chipotle vinaigrette, served with tortilla chips

Chef SBJ

$11.99

Sliced ham and turkey with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar diced eggs and bacon. Dressed with buttermilk ranch

Southern BBQ Cobb Salad

$13.99

Mixed salad greens, corn, tomato, eggs, cheddar, cucumbers, red onion and your choice of protein served with hot honey mustard and a crouton stick

Fried Buffalo Chicken Stack

$13.99

Thick slice of Iceberg lettuce, crispy buffalo chicken stick, bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion , eggs, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing and a crouton stick

Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens with Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and a crouton stick

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Stack

$13.99

Wings/Sticks

6 Smoked Wings

$9.99

Daddy Mac's chicken wings house smoked + fried to perfection. Dusted with BBQ Seasoning, served with Alabama White Sauce, celery and carrots

12 Smoked Wings

$17.49

Daddy Mac's chicken wings house smoked + fried to perfection. Dusted with BBQ Seasoning, served with Alabama White Sauce, celery and carrots

6 Hot Wings

$9.99

6 Crispy fried wings in our homemade smoked buffalo hot sauce, served over a bed of tortilla chips with celery + carrots. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

12 Hot Wings

$17.49

12 Crispy fried wings in our homemade smoked buffalo hot sauce, served over a bed of tortilla chips with celery + carrots. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

6 Chinese Chicken Wings

$9.99

6 crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili garlic glaze. Sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onions

12 Chinese Chicken Wings

$17.49

12 crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili garlic glaze. Sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onions

6 Cheerwine BBQ Wings

$9.99

6 crispy fried wings tossed in a sweet bbq sauce made from North Carolina's favorite uniquely Southern soft drink, Cheerwine

12 Cheerwine BBQ Wings

$17.49

12 crispy fried wings tossed in a sweet bbq sauce made from North Carolina's favorite uniquely Southern soft drink, Cheerwine

Wing King Board

$49.99

Aunt Di + Uncle Cecil always said variety is the spice of life. Choose 3 different wing styles and we'll give you 12 of each all on one board with Ranch, Blue Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Celery and Carrots

Grilled Chicken Sticks

$9.99

4 Grilled Chicken Sticks dipped in your choice of Cheerwine BBQ, Buffalo Smoked Sauce, or Chinese Chicken Sauce. Served with your choice of side

Fried Chicken Sticks

$9.99

4 Fried Chicken Sticks dipped in your choice of Cheerwine BBQ, Buffalo Smoked Sauce, or Chinese Chicken Sauce. Served with your choice of side

Shrimp Sticks

$12.99

Two Chipotle Lime Grilled Shrimp Skewers. Served with your choice of Side

Fish Sticks and Chips

$14.99

Four Flaky beer battered fried catfish skewers over a bed of house cut potato chips with a chipotle malt vinegar ketchup, Bama Slaw and Chipotle tartar sauce

Burgers/Sliders

The Classic Burger

$10.49

American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy pickle chips, Daddy Mac's Secret Sauce on a buttered and toasted bun

The Down Home

$12.49

Candied Bacon, pimento cheese, fried green tomato, Daddy Mac's secret sauce and pickle on a brioche bun

Damn Good Chili Cheeseburger

$10.99

Mustard, Onions, Pickles, sharp cheddar and that damn good chili on a brioche bun

BBQ Brisket Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Smoked Brisket, cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce, slaw and pickles on a brioche bun

Papa's Patty Melt

$11.99

Grilled onions, lots of swiss cheese, Daddy Mac's secret sauce and pickles on texas toast

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.99

3 House smoked pork sliders with Cheerwine BBQ sauce, sweet n spicy pickles and slaw

Burger Sliders

$10.49

3 mini burgers with American cheese, sweet n spicy pickles, onions and Daddy Mac's Secret sauce

FGT BLT Sliders

$11.99

3 Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes, candied bacon, lettuce, red onion and Daddy Mac's Secret Sauce with pickles

Shrimp Po Boy Sliders

$11.99

3 Crispy Cajun Shrimp with slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo

Meatball Sliders

$10.99Out of stock

3 Smoked Meatball Sliders topped with Cheerwine BBQ, Sale and a pickle

Handhelds

The Big Country

$13.99

Crispy pickle brined chicken sandwich loaded with tasso gravy, slaw and collard greens between thick Texas toast topped with a pickle

Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Crispy pickle brined fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onions, Mac's Hot Honey and Daddy Mac's secret sauce

Cheerwine Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Crispy pickle brined fried chicken breast dipped in our Cheerwine BBQ Sauce on a toasted bun with Bama Slaw

Grilled Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Fried Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Catfish Po Boy

$12.49

Beer Battered fried catfish on a toasted hoagie roll with slaw pickles and chipotle mayo

Smoked Brisket Reuben

$14.99

Griddled between two pieces of rye bread, swiss cheese, homemade sweet + spicy pickles , sauerkraut and Daddy Mac's secret sauce

Pulled Pork Po Boy

$10.99

Homemade pulled pork on a toasted hoagie roll with Cheerwine BBQ sauce, Bama Slaw and pickles

The Frenchie

$13.49

Sliced Ham and hot honey mustard between griddled sourdough with our famous cheese sauce + swiss cheese on the outside

Just a Club

$13.99

This giant is loaded with tons of sliced turkey, ham and bacon on 2 layers of Texas toast with mayo, tomato, lettuce and bacon. Served with a basket of our hand cut BBQ potato chips

Papi Macho

Mac Daddy Nachos

$8.99

Queso, pepper jack and cheddar, our Damn Good Chili, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and jalapenos

Smoked BBQ Pork Carnitas Nachos

$10.99

House Smoked Pork simmered in our chipotle sauce, pepper jack + cheddar, queso and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, cilantro, green onions and cotija cheese

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, pepper jack + cheddar, queso and garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, cilantro, green onions and cotija cheese

Cauliflower Nachos

$10.99Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower in our Achiote Marinade, mixed cheese, queso & salsa verde.. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico, jalapenos, cilantro, green onions and cotija.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Achiote grilled chicken, pepper jack and cheddar in a flour tortilla. With jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream and pico on the side

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Achiote grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro and cotija cheese

Cauliflower Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower in our Achiote Marinade, salsa verde pico de gallo, cilantro, and cotija cheese.

Smoked BBQ Pork Tacos

$9.99

House smoked pork simmered in our chipotle sauce, pico, cilantro, and cotija

Catfish Tacos

$9.99

Beer battered and fried catfish, chipotle mayo, chipotle lime slaw, pico and cilantro

A La Carte Sides

Basket Curly Fry

$3.99

Basket of Tots

$3.99

Basket Potato Chips

$3.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99

Loaded Curly Fries

$6.48

Curly Fries with Cheese and Bacon

Loaded Tots

$6.48

Tots with Cheese and Bacon

Loaded Chips

$6.48

Potato Chips with Cheese and Bacon

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Side Smoked Potato Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Side Bama Slaw

$3.49

Side Mama Mac Salad

$3.49

Side Collard Greens

$3.49

Side Brew-B-Q Beans

$3.49

Side Sweet n Spicy Pickles

$1.99

2 Veggie Skewers

$3.99Out of stock

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens with Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and a crouton stick

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$7.49

Crumble

$8.49

Brownie Skillet

$7.99

Cheerwine Float

$4.99

Brunch

Brisket Potato Hash

$12.99

Potato + bell pepper hash with tasson ham and brisket, topped with a fried egg, cotija, pico de gallo + jalapenos and ganished with our chipotle Cheerwine BBQ sauce

Grit's N Greens

$12.99

Creamy, cheesy grits, pimento cheese and collard greens topped with pico de gallo a fried egg and bacon

Shrimp N Grits

$14.99

Creamy, cheesy grits and Lowcountry tasso gravy with grilled shirmp skewers in out chipotle Cheerwine BBQ sauce

Ba-Nana Rama Toast

$12.99

Our Version of Bananas Foster! Triple stacked french toast layered with peanut butter, sugar and spiced bananas, nutter butter crunch and whipped cream

Fried Egg Frenchie

$12.99

Sliced ham + hot honey mustartd griddled between sourdough bread smothered with our famous cheese sauce +swiss cheese on the outside + topped with a fried egg

Candied Bacon + Tomato Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Candied bacon+ fresh basil, tomatoes + cheddar and pepperjack cheeses griddled between cheese encrusted bread

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.49

Cheerwine Bottle

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Gingerale

$2.49

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Red Bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

UnSweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Soda Water

Coke Zero

$2.49

Mello Yellow

$2.49

Orange Soda

$2.49

Kid's Menu

Kid Burgers

$5.99

2 Burger Sliders topped with American Cheese

Kid Pork Sliders

$5.99

2 Pork Sliders with Cheerwine BBQ Sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese with American Cheese

Kid Grilled Chicken Sticks

$5.99

2 Grilled Chicken Sticks

Kid Fried Chicken Sticks

$5.99

2 Fried Chicken Sticks

Catering Menu

LB BRISKET

$23.00

LB PORK

$13.00

QUART CHILI

$22.00

QUART COLLARDS

$18.00

QUART POT SALAD

$18.00

QUART MAC N CHEESE

$18.00

QUART BEANS

$18.00

QUART COLESLAW

$18.00

QUART PIMENTO DIP

$24.00

QUART QUESO DIP

$31.00

QUART CATFISH DIP

$31.00

20 EGG ROLLS

$79.99

20 PORK SLIDERS

$65.00

20 FGT SLIDERS

$79.00

20 BURGER SLIDERS

$65.00

20 CHICKEN STIX FRIED

$40.00

20 CHICKEN STIX GRILLED

$40.00

50 CHEERWINE WINGS

$69.00

50 CHINEASE WINGS

$69.00

50 HOT WINGS

$69.00

50 SMOKED WINGS

$69.00

PAN CHEDDAR MAC

$37.50

PAN FRITO MAC

$47.50

PAN BURNT ENDS MAC

$59.00

LARGE SALAD

$45.00

SMALL SALAD

$25.00

DOZEN CROUTON STIX

$6.00

BOX BURGER SLIDER

$10.99

BOX PORK SLIDER

$10.99

BOX FGT SLIDERS

$10.99

BOX 1/2 CLUB

$10.99

BOX 6 WINGS

$10.99

BOX 8 WINGS

$12.99

BOX CHEDDAR MAC

$10.99

BOX BURNT ENDS MAC

$13.99

BOX FRITO MAC

$11.99

Add Ons

+ 2oz Bacon Crumbles

$0.99

+ 1 Bacon Strip

$0.99

+ 1 Candied Bacon

$0.99

+ Cheese

+ Extra Sauce

+ 2 Slice Brisket

$2.99

+ 2oz Burnt Ends

$2.99

+ 2 Grilled Chx Sticks

$2.99

+ 2 Fried Chx Sticks

$2.99

+ 2oz Pork

$2.99

+ 2oz Sour Cream

$0.49

+ 2oz Pico

$0.49

+ Jalapenos

$0.49

+ 2oz Tasso Gravy

$0.99

+ 2 oz Pico

$0.49

Extra Tort Chips

$0.99

Extra Toast

$0.99

Extra 10 Ritz

$0.99

Vodka

Well Vodka

$2.61

Citrus Vodka

$4.35

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.22

Ketel One

$6.09

Orange Vodka

$4.35

Skyy

$5.22

SV Blue Rasp

$4.35

SV Cherry Lime

$4.35

SV Colada

$4.35

SV Ginger Lime

$4.35

SV Mango Pineapple

$4.35

SV Raspberry

$4.35

SV Staw Colada

$4.35

SV Stawberry Lemonade

$4.35

Svedka

$4.35

Titos

$5.22

Vanilla Vodka

$4.35

2oz Well Vodka

$2.61

2oz Citrus Vodka

$6.52

2oz Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.83

2oz Ketel One

$8.70

2oz Orange Vodka

$6.52

2oz Skyy

$6.96

2oz SV Blue Rasp

$6.52

2oz SV Cherry Lime

$6.52

2oz SV Colada

$6.52

2oz SV Ginger Lime

$6.52

2oz SV Mango Pineapple

$6.52

2oz SV Raspberry

$6.52

2oz SV Staw Colada

$6.52

2oz SV Stawberry Lemonade

$6.52

2oz Svedka

$6.52

2oz Titos

$7.83

2oz Vanilla Vodka

$6.52

Gin

Well Gin

$2.61

Hendricks

$7.39

Tanqueray

$7.00

2oz Well Gin

$2.61

2oz Hendricks

$10.87

2oz Tanqueray

$8.04

Tequila

Well Tequila

$2.61

1800 Coconut

$5.87

Black Sheep

$7.83

Casa Noble

$7.39

El Jiimador

$5.22

Herradura

$5.87

Mi Campo

$5.22

Patron

$8.26

Teramana

$6.96

2oz Well Tequila

$5.22

2oz 1800 Coconut

$8.47

2oz Black Sheep

$10.43

2oz Casa Noble

$10.43

2oz El Jiimador

$6.96

2oz Herradura

$8.47

2oz Mi Campo

$6.96

2oz Patron

$11.74

2oz Teramana

$10.43

Rum

Well Rum

$3.91

Bacardi

$4.78

Captain Morgan

$5.02

Meyers

$5.02

Cruzan Banana

$5.02

Malibu

$5.02

2oz Well Rum

$2.61

2oz Bacardi

$5.67

2oz Captain Morgan

$7.61

2oz Meyers

$7.61

2oz Cruzan Banana

$7.61

2oz Malibu

$7.61

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$3.91

Jack Daniels

$5.22

Crown Royal

$6.30

Crown Apple

$6.30

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jameson

$5.65

Nelson's Greenbrier TN Whiskey

$5.65

Buffalo Trace

$6.52

Makers

$5.65

Fireball

$4.78

Knob Creek

$6.74

Screwball

$6.09

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

Bulliet

$6.52

Jack Fire

$5.22

Jack Honey

$5.22

Woodford Reserve

$7.39

Elijah Craig

$6.52

Jameson Orange

$5.65

2oz Well Whiskey

$2.61

2oz Buffalo Trace

$9.13

2oz Bulliet

$9.13

2oz Crown Apple

$9.78

2oz Crown Royal

$9.78

2oz Elijah Craig

$9.13

2oz Fireball

$7.39

2oz Jack Daniels

$7.83

2oz Jack Fire

$7.83

2oz Jack Honey

$7.83

2oz Jameson

$8.26

2oz Jim Beam

$8.48

2oz Jim Beam Peach

$8.48

2oz Knob Creek

$10.23

2oz Makers

$8.26

2oz Nelson's Greenbrier TN Whiskey

$8.26

2oz Screwball

$8.70

2oz Woodford Reserve

$10.87

2oz Jameson Orange

Scotch/Bourbon

House Scotch

$3.91

JW Black

$7.83

Dewars

$5.65

Glenlivet

$8.26

2oz House Scotch

$2.61

2oz Dewars

$8.26

2oz Glenlivet

$12.17

2oz JW Black

$11.30

Liqueurs/Cordials

SoCo

$4.78

Jager

$5.87

Bailey's

$5.43

Gran Ma

$6.96

Rumple

$6.09

Kahlua

$5.43

Peach Schnapps

$3.91

Amaretto

$3.91

Melon

$3.91

Frangelico

$6.96

E&J Brandy

Liquor 43

$5.43

Rumchata

$5.22

SoCo

$7.39

Jager

$8.47

Bailey's

$8.04

Gran Ma

$10.00

Rumple

$8.70

Kahlua

$8.04

Peach Schnapps

$5.65

Amaretto

$5.65

Melon

$5.65

Frangelico

$10.00

E&J Brandy

Liquor 43

$8.04

Rumchata

$7.83

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$3.91

Angry Balls

$6.24

Astro Pop

$5.43

B51

$6.23

B52

$6.96

Bahama Mama

$1.00

Bellini

$6.95

Black Gold

$5.43

Black Russian

$5.87

Blackberry Mule

$6.96

Bloody Maria

$4.78

Bloody Mary

$4.78

Blue Hawaii

$5.02

Buttery Nipple

$5.65

Cherry Limeade

$4.43

Chocolate Cake

$6.52

Cin Toast Crunch

$6.09

Cosmopolitan

$3.00

Creamsicle

$5.43

Daddy Mac Pickle Back

$5.87

Fuzzy Navel

$1.00

Grape Nehi

$4.43

Grateful Dead

$5.43

Green T Shooter

$5.65

Greyhound

Hairy Navel

$3.91

Hawaiian Punch

$5.43

Hurricane

$5.43

Ice Pick

Irish Car Bomb

$7.83

Irish Coffee

$5.65

Jolly Rancher

$5.43

Lemon Drop

$0.50

Liquid Cocaine

$5.87

Liquid Marijuana

$6.09

Long Beach Tea

$6.09

Long Island Tea

$6.09

Lynchburg Lemonade

$5.43

Mai Tai

$4.43

Manhattan

$3.00

Margarita

$0.44

Martini, Gin

$3.00

Martini,Vodka

$3.00

Nana's Puddin'

$6.52

Nutty Irishman

$6.23

Old Fashion

$1.00

Pineapple Upsd Cake

$5.43

Planters Punch

$5.02

Red Headed Slut

$6.30

Red Snapper

$6.30

Royal Flush

$6.30

Rum Runner

$5.22

Salty Dog

Sea Breeze

$3.91

Sex On The Beach

$1.00

Sex w/ an Aligator

$5.87

Slippery Nipple

$5.43

Smarty Smac Down

$5.65

Star Burst

$5.43

Surfer on Acid

$5.87

Sweet Tart

$5.43

Tequilla Sunrise

Tom Collins

Top LIT

$7.39

Top Shelf Marg

$3.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.83

Voodoo Punch

$5.65

Wash Apple

$6.30

Water Moccasin

$6.30

Where's my Car

$6.30

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

$1.00

Woo Woo

$1.00

White Tea

$1.00

Specialty Cocktails

Top Shelf Blackberry Margarita

$7.82

Macho-Rtia

$5.22

Pretty as a Peach

$5.65

Sweet Tea Sangria

$5.65

Bee's Knee's

$6.08

Blackberry Mule

$6.08

Nana Puddin' Martinin

$5.65

Papi's Paloma

$5.22

Daddy Mac Pickle Back

$5.00

Orange Crusher

$4.35

Blue Titan

$4.35

Draft Beer

DFT Black Horse Vanilla

$4.75

DFT Blue Moon

$4.50

DFT Daddy's Caddy IPA

$4.75

DFT Fanatic Blonde

$4.75

DFT Fanatic Orange Shandy

$4.75

DFT Fanatic Red

$4.75

DFT Guinness

$5.50

DFT Gypsy Circus

$5.00

DFT Hancock Hazy IPA

$4.75

DFT Highland Gaelic

$5.00

DFT Highland IPA

$5.00

DFT Papa's Pils

$4.75

DFT Summer Shandy

$4.75

DFT Sweet Water 420

$4.75

DFT Truly Berry

$5.00

DFT White Zombie

$4.75

DFT Yee Haw Dunkle

$4.75

DFT Bud Light

$3.00

DFT Ultra

$3.00

DFT Miller LIte

$3.00

DFT Yuengling

$3.00

DFT Coors Light

$3.00

DFT Sam Seasonal

$4.00

DFT Cold Mountain

$6.50

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Bud

$3.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Conorna Premier

$4.25

Hakke Beck N/A

$4.25

Ultra

$3.25

Modelo Lager

$3.25

Omission Pail Ale GF

$4.25

Stella Artois

$4.25

High Noon Selt Pineapple

$4.50

High Noon Selt Peach

$4.50

High Noon Lime

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.25

Wine BTG

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$6.52

Cava

$6.09

Chateau St. Jean Chard

$6.96

Dreaming Tree Crush

$7.39

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$8.69

Mimosa

$4.35

HH Liquor

Well Vodka HH

$2.61

Well Rum HH

$2.61

Well Tequila HH

$2.61

Well Whiskey HH

$2.61

Well Scotch HH

$2.61

HH Beer

Bud Light HH

$3.00

Mic Ultra HH

$3.00

Miller Lite HH

$3.00

HH Wine

Pinot Noir HH

$7.82

Dreaming Tree HH

$6.52

HH Specialty Cocktails

Top Shelf Blackberry Margarita

$7.82

Macho-Rtia

$5.22

Pretty as a Peach

$5.65

Sweet Tea Sangria

$5.65

Bee's Knee's

$6.08

Blackberry Mule

$6.08

Nana Puddin' Martinin

$5.65

Papi's Paloma

$5.22

Daddy Mac Pickle Back

$5.00

HH Food

Pork Slider

$2.00

Retail

T-shirt

$18.00

Emp T-shirt

$11.00

Trucker Hat

$18.00

Beanie

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Daddy Mac's serves upscale pub fare with a Southern flare. Our menu features craft shareables, burgers, barbecue, sandwiches + handhelds, and so much more. Join us for lunch, dinner + drinks. Live music & more!

Website

Location

11335 Campbell Lakes Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934

Directions

